Just heard this.Such a shame, and no age either. Such a crazy, fun personality.I wondered why she was off screen recently. I guess now we know. RIP.
Never really been a massive fan of TG but isn't Sabine the one who mocked Clarkson for his lap time of the ring by saying, "I do that in a VAN!" - then promptly did? That was ace.......
I seem to recall they had to strip pretty much everything out of the van including I think the doors - anyway, that episode was one of the few that I genuinely enjoyed.......she had so much charisma.......
Clarkson was challenged to go around in an S type Jaguar in under 10 minutes, Sabine was his instructor and when he did 9:59 that was when she took the piss. When she did the first run, it was in the standard van 0-60 time of 21 seconds and she had Hammond in the passenger seat. She did it in 10:23 and was tearing past cars and bikes. Then she stripped everything out of the van and managed 10:08
Remember her staring at the bike rider as she went past, as if to say what are you doing. Shes fantastic.
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/ufzdL1JaEKM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/ufzdL1JaEKM</a>What a driver.23 cars overtaken before the end of the GP track. It looks like a computer game on cheat mode.
Enjoyed that... theyve worked really hard to make it work with so many constraints in them... The Bond cars stuff was really good fun, surprisingly it had never been done before really
They have done a Bond car special in the past (50th anniversary iirc), wasn't a regular episode, but wasn't just one of those dvd specials either, it had Hammond trying to build a submersible car.Interesting that Aston has done a DB5 remake, but it seems odd that if they are going to do something like that then they wouldn't go a bit further and give it modern mechanicals underneath the DB5 body, like that other company did with the e-type jag remake.
Looking forward to Top Gear tomorrow, as they've got a feature that includes the GR Yaris that I've got on order.Chris Harris seems to like it based on this preview.<a href="https://youtube.com/v/kJLIDAMh3bo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/kJLIDAMh3bo</a>
When do you get yours?
A lovely Top Gear tribute to Sabine Schmitz. Currently on BBC IPlayer and on BBC 1 on Wednesday night.
Ordered towards the end of December, and arrives in August. Seems like my delay in ordering by a few weeks has resulted in an additional two months on my expected delivery date! Lots were being ordered around that time. Hopefully, worth the wait. Order one now though, and it's a May 2022 delivery!
Would you leave it to pick it up 1st September to get it on a 72 plate rather than a 21 plate.
