Offline gazzalfc

Re: Top Gear
« Reply #5480 on: March 17, 2021, 10:37:28 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5KiC03_wVjc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5KiC03_wVjc</a>
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Dutch Class
Re: Top Gear
« Reply #5481 on: March 17, 2021, 10:56:21 am »
RIP Sabine
Offline RedSince86

Re: Top Gear
« Reply #5482 on: March 17, 2021, 11:03:03 am »
She was so good tv whenever I've seen her, sad to here that news and only 51.

RIP.


Offline Daniel Cabbaggio

Re: Top Gear
« Reply #5483 on: March 17, 2021, 05:23:45 pm »
Aww man that's so shitty


Should name part of the track after her...

51 😔
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Top Gear
« Reply #5484 on: March 17, 2021, 05:29:19 pm »
Met her once outside Heidelberg at a tank station. She was there in a Focus ST and seemed so down to earth.

It was devastating to hear about her death. Bloody good driver. I mean, 22k laps around that circuit? No wonder she is rightly called the queen of the ring.

One of my absolute favourite drivers of all time.

RIP Sabine. You'll never drive alone.
Online nuts100

Re: Top Gear
« Reply #5485 on: March 17, 2021, 05:32:09 pm »
The ring has lost her Queen, so sad.
She was a breath of fresh air, not only to Top Gear but on whole to a sport that is very male dominated.

Boy could she drive, and what a personality. Fabulous person
Offline HomesickRed

Re: Top Gear
« Reply #5486 on: March 18, 2021, 10:31:35 am »
Just heard this.
Such a shame, and no age either. Such a crazy, fun personality.
I wondered why she was off screen recently. I guess now we know.
RIP.
Offline rob1966

« Reply #5487 on: March 18, 2021, 10:36:35 am »
Quote from: HomesickRed on March 18, 2021, 10:31:35 am
Just heard this.
Such a shame, and no age either. Such a crazy, fun personality.
I wondered why she was off screen recently. I guess now we know.
RIP.

She was still posting on her FB page before Christmas and I think she was still doing some driving. She was her usual happy, upbeat self, such a shame.
Offline 24∗7

Re: Top Gear
« Reply #5488 on: March 18, 2021, 11:43:27 am »
Never really been a massive fan of TG but isn't Sabine the one who mocked Clarkson for his lap time of the ring by saying, "I do that in a VAN!" - then promptly did? That was ace.......
Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,178
Re: Top Gear
« Reply #5489 on: March 18, 2021, 11:52:25 am »
Quote from: 24∗7 on March 18, 2021, 11:43:27 am
Never really been a massive fan of TG but isn't Sabine the one who mocked Clarkson for his lap time of the ring by saying, "I do that in a VAN!" - then promptly did? That was ace.......

The video above was from the challenge. Clarkson did a lap in a super car and Sabine got within 8 seconds of that in a ford transit van.
Offline Skeeve

Re: Top Gear
« Reply #5490 on: March 18, 2021, 11:56:10 am »
Quote from: 24∗7 on March 18, 2021, 11:43:27 am
Never really been a massive fan of TG but isn't Sabine the one who mocked Clarkson for his lap time of the ring by saying, "I do that in a VAN!" - then promptly did? That was ace.......

Not quite promptly did it, that was a separate episode in a subsequent season, still utterly mental to think how close she got to matching the claim though when it was just a standard engine in the Transit she did it in.
Offline 24∗7

Re: Top Gear
« Reply #5491 on: March 18, 2021, 11:58:32 am »
I seem to recall they had to strip pretty much everything out of the van including I think the doors - anyway, that episode was one of the few that I genuinely enjoyed.......she had so much charisma.......
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,486
Re: Top Gear
« Reply #5492 on: March 18, 2021, 12:12:30 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on March 18, 2021, 11:43:27 am
Never really been a massive fan of TG but isn't Sabine the one who mocked Clarkson for his lap time of the ring by saying, "I do that in a VAN!" - then promptly did? That was ace.......

Quote from: 24∗7 on March 18, 2021, 11:58:32 am
I seem to recall they had to strip pretty much everything out of the van including I think the doors - anyway, that episode was one of the few that I genuinely enjoyed.......she had so much charisma.......

Clarkson was challenged to go around in an S type Jaguar in under 10 minutes, Sabine was his instructor and when he did 9:59 that was when she took the piss. When she did the first run, it was in the standard van 0-60 time of 21 seconds and she had Hammond in the passenger seat. She did it in 10:23 and was tearing past cars and bikes. Then she stripped everything out of the van and managed 10:08
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Top Gear
« Reply #5493 on: March 18, 2021, 12:18:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 18, 2021, 12:12:30 pm
Clarkson was challenged to go around in an S type Jaguar in under 10 minutes, Sabine was his instructor and when he did 9:59 that was when she took the piss. When she did the first run, it was in the standard van 0-60 time of 21 seconds and she had Hammond in the passenger seat. She did it in 10:23 and was tearing past cars and bikes. Then she stripped everything out of the van and managed 10:08

Remember her staring at the bike rider as she went past, as if to say what are you doing. Shes fantastic.
Offline gamble

Re: Top Gear
« Reply #5494 on: March 18, 2021, 12:32:43 pm »
She was awesome, cancer is absolutely horrible. May She rest in peace.
Offline rob1966

Re: Top Gear
« Reply #5495 on: March 18, 2021, 12:54:11 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on March 18, 2021, 12:18:01 pm
Remember her staring at the bike rider as she went past, as if to say what are you doing. Shes fantastic.


He was on a proper superbike too, just couldn't ride.

"You were overtaken by a van???" :lmao
Offline Skeeve

Re: Top Gear
« Reply #5496 on: March 18, 2021, 01:03:57 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on March 18, 2021, 11:58:32 am
I seem to recall they had to strip pretty much everything out of the van including I think the doors - anyway, that episode was one of the few that I genuinely enjoyed.......she had so much charisma.......

They chucked all the deadweight (such as Hammond) out, kept the doors though as losing those would have probably hurt wind resistance which they even tried to combat with a lead car at one point,  but was still a standard model as far engine, brakes etc.

If you liked that one with her, she was a presenter for some of the post-clarkson eps, including some of those gimmick race events.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Top Gear
« Reply #5497 on: March 20, 2021, 10:20:58 am »
RIP Sabine.

Chris talking about his dad in this week's episode was very touching.
Offline JC the Messiah

Re: Top Gear
« Reply #5498 on: March 20, 2021, 05:34:44 pm »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/ufzdL1JaEKM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/ufzdL1JaEKM</a>

What a driver.

23 cars overtaken before the end of the GP track. It looks like a computer game on cheat mode.
« Last Edit: March 20, 2021, 05:36:28 pm by JC the Messiah »
Online nuts100

Re: Top Gear
« Reply #5499 on: March 20, 2021, 07:38:46 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on March 20, 2021, 05:34:44 pm
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/ufzdL1JaEKM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/ufzdL1JaEKM</a>

What a driver.

23 cars overtaken before the end of the GP track. It looks like a computer game on cheat mode.

The amount of speed she carries through corners is fucking insane. Wow, gifted beyond words. Tragic she has gone so soon
Offline rob1966

Re: Top Gear
« Reply #5500 on: March 20, 2021, 07:51:47 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on March 20, 2021, 05:34:44 pm
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/ufzdL1JaEKM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/ufzdL1JaEKM</a>

What a driver.

23 cars overtaken before the end of the GP track. It looks like a computer game on cheat mode.


I'd just watched that on Facebook - she was an Incredible driver.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Top Gear
« Reply #5501 on: March 21, 2021, 08:46:10 pm »
I need a jetpack like that
Offline 24∗7

Re: Top Gear
« Reply #5502 on: March 21, 2021, 09:19:44 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on March 20, 2021, 05:34:44 pm
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/ufzdL1JaEKM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/ufzdL1JaEKM</a>

What a driver.

23 cars overtaken before the end of the GP track. It looks like a computer game on cheat mode.

That's totally mesmerising............ :o
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Top Gear
« Reply #5503 on: March 21, 2021, 10:02:12 pm »
Enjoyed that... theyve worked really hard to make it work with so many constraints in them...

The Bond cars stuff was really good fun, surprisingly it had never been done before  really
Offline Qston

Re: Top Gear
« Reply #5504 on: March 22, 2021, 08:50:38 am »
It's been good so far. In the first episode it was moving watching Chris Harris reaction to his Dad's old car. Last night was great seeing those old bond cars. That Toyota - wow, just gorgeous.
Offline Skeeve

Re: Top Gear
« Reply #5505 on: March 22, 2021, 02:09:18 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 21, 2021, 10:02:12 pm
Enjoyed that... theyve worked really hard to make it work with so many constraints in them...

The Bond cars stuff was really good fun, surprisingly it had never been done before  really

They have done a Bond car special in the past (50th anniversary iirc), wasn't a regular episode, but wasn't just one of those dvd specials either, it had Hammond trying to build a submersible car.

Interesting that Aston has done a DB5 remake, but it seems odd that if they are going to do something like that then they wouldn't go a bit further and give it modern mechanicals underneath the DB5 body, like that other company did with the e-type jag remake.
Offline RedSince86

Re: Top Gear
« Reply #5506 on: March 22, 2021, 02:28:32 pm »
She's amazing in that video, late on the breaks and so fast in the corners, you see cars in front already braking and she's still got her foot on the gas.

Her on that track is like the daily school run for her, she's so at ease. ;D
Online nuts100

Re: Top Gear
« Reply #5507 on: March 22, 2021, 07:28:55 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on March 22, 2021, 02:09:18 pm
They have done a Bond car special in the past (50th anniversary iirc), wasn't a regular episode, but wasn't just one of those dvd specials either, it had Hammond trying to build a submersible car.

Interesting that Aston has done a DB5 remake, but it seems odd that if they are going to do something like that then they wouldn't go a bit further and give it modern mechanicals underneath the DB5 body, like that other company did with the e-type jag remake.

The GT did one with the Aston DB5 racing where they rebuild
One from scratch but add new and improved brakes engine etc.
Costs about a million

Was the same one where Hammond drove a modern old jag. They raced them around Pau
Offline JC the Messiah

Re: Top Gear
« Reply #5508 on: April 3, 2021, 10:32:27 pm »
Looking forward to Top Gear tomorrow, as they've got a feature that includes the GR Yaris that I've got on order.

Chris Harris seems to like it based on this preview.


<a href="https://youtube.com/v/kJLIDAMh3bo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/kJLIDAMh3bo</a>
Offline JC the Messiah

Re: Top Gear
« Reply #5509 on: April 5, 2021, 06:24:39 am »
Yep, he likes it. A lot.
Offline rob1966

Re: Top Gear
« Reply #5510 on: April 5, 2021, 08:15:15 am »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on April  3, 2021, 10:32:27 pm
Looking forward to Top Gear tomorrow, as they've got a feature that includes the GR Yaris that I've got on order.

Chris Harris seems to like it based on this preview.


<a href="https://youtube.com/v/kJLIDAMh3bo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/kJLIDAMh3bo</a>

When do you get yours?
Offline JC the Messiah

Re: Top Gear
« Reply #5511 on: April 5, 2021, 11:00:37 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  5, 2021, 08:15:15 am
When do you get yours?

Ordered towards the end of December, and arrives in August. Seems like my delay in ordering by a few weeks has resulted in an additional two months on my expected  delivery date! Lots were being ordered around that time. Hopefully, worth the wait.

Order one now though, and it's a May 2022 delivery!
Offline kopitenkw

Re: Top Gear
« Reply #5512 on: April 5, 2021, 01:04:05 pm »
A lovely Top Gear tribute to Sabine Schmitz. Currently on BBC IPlayer and on BBC 1 on Wednesday night.
Offline Skeeve

Re: Top Gear
« Reply #5513 on: April 5, 2021, 01:14:53 pm »
Quote from: kopitenkw on April  5, 2021, 01:04:05 pm
A lovely Top Gear tribute to Sabine Schmitz. Currently on BBC IPlayer and on BBC 1 on Wednesday night.

A fitting tribute to her with the focus being firmly on her appearances where she was gleefully enjoying driving fast rather than some of the more gimmicky races when she was there as a presenter.
Offline rob1966

Re: Top Gear
« Reply #5514 on: April 5, 2021, 05:12:47 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on April  5, 2021, 11:00:37 am
Ordered towards the end of December, and arrives in August. Seems like my delay in ordering by a few weeks has resulted in an additional two months on my expected  delivery date! Lots were being ordered around that time. Hopefully, worth the wait.

Order one now though, and it's a May 2022 delivery!

Would you leave it to pick it up 1st September to get it on a 72 plate rather than a 21 plate.
Offline JC the Messiah

Re: Top Gear
« Reply #5515 on: April 5, 2021, 05:59:15 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  5, 2021, 05:12:47 pm
Would you leave it to pick it up 1st September to get it on a 72 plate rather than a 21 plate.

Depends if it's late or early August. Not planning on selling it, so not really too fussed about the reg plate. Would wait a week, but no more than that I think.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Top Gear
« Reply #5516 on: April 5, 2021, 08:59:06 pm »
Lovely tribute to Sabine Schmitz on iPlayer.

They even got Clarkson, Hammond and May back to talk about their time on the show with her which was a nice touch.
Online nuts100

Re: Top Gear
« Reply #5517 on: Today at 04:04:28 am »
Not sure if Top Gear is an hour long on BBC1
However on BBC America it aired for an hr with 17mins of adverts

If they cut a lot out of the cars your dad had Ill be a wee bit pissed off
Normally its on for an hour and 15
