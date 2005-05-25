This forum is a joke
Just heard this.Such a shame, and no age either. Such a crazy, fun personality.I wondered why she was off screen recently. I guess now we know. RIP.
Never really been a massive fan of TG but isn't Sabine the one who mocked Clarkson for his lap time of the ring by saying, "I do that in a VAN!" - then promptly did? That was ace.......
I seem to recall they had to strip pretty much everything out of the van including I think the doors - anyway, that episode was one of the few that I genuinely enjoyed.......she had so much charisma.......
Clarkson was challenged to go around in an S type Jaguar in under 10 minutes, Sabine was his instructor and when he did 9:59 that was when she took the piss. When she did the first run, it was in the standard van 0-60 time of 21 seconds and she had Hammond in the passenger seat. She did it in 10:23 and was tearing past cars and bikes. Then she stripped everything out of the van and managed 10:08
Remember her staring at the bike rider as she went past, as if to say what are you doing. Shes fantastic.
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/ufzdL1JaEKM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/ufzdL1JaEKM</a>What a driver.23 cars overtaken before the end of the GP track. It looks like a computer game on cheat mode.
