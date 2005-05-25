Never really been a massive fan of TG but isn't Sabine the one who mocked Clarkson for his lap time of the ring by saying, "I do that in a VAN!" - then promptly did? That was ace.......



I seem to recall they had to strip pretty much everything out of the van including I think the doors - anyway, that episode was one of the few that I genuinely enjoyed.......she had so much charisma.......



Clarkson was challenged to go around in an S type Jaguar in under 10 minutes, Sabine was his instructor and when he did 9:59 that was when she took the piss. When she did the first run, it was in the standard van 0-60 time of 21 seconds and she had Hammond in the passenger seat. She did it in 10:23 and was tearing past cars and bikes. Then she stripped everything out of the van and managed 10:08