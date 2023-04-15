Hi all. Just after a bit of counselling on something please. I'm a survivor and this date always is always challenging for me.

I watched the Palace match and received comfort as always with the mosaic and impeccable silence. Couldn't help but notice that several of our players were not wearing the black armbands though - Szoboszlai came off the bench not wearing one (surely he should have asked for one, surely SOMEBODY should have checked he was wearing one) and Salah and Konate seemed to have taken theirs off at half time. Not good enough in my opinion, not too much to ask for a united front on this is it?



