Hello All. This is just to say God Bless you all who lost their lives at Hillsborough, supposedly watching a football match. Absolutely fucking unbelievable and unacceptable 34 years on.



Fuck the liars, cover up merchants and all who supported them in any form.



Fuck Openshaw, and all the rabble of masonic cranks who deemed their mates protection more important than bare justice and decency. Fuck your imposed silence for 3 years of our lives. Never again.



Hello Angel, hope you're still here.



RIP the 97 and all who followed.❤️