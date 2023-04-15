« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: Survivors: Talk about it, share it, we'll try to help  (Read 209602 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,275
Re: Survivors: Talk about it, share it, we'll try to help
« Reply #560 on: April 15, 2023, 12:16:16 am »
https://theathletic.com/4400658/2023/04/14/hillsborough-97-remembered-the-athletic-special-project/?source=twitteruk

Quote
The 34th anniversary of the Hillsborough Disaster.

To mark it, we are telling the stories of some of the Liverpool fans who died through the words of those who loved them.

This is Hillsborough - the 97 remembered.

All of these articles are free to read.
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,277
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Survivors: Talk about it, share it, we'll try to help
« Reply #561 on: April 15, 2023, 07:42:19 am »
Logged

Offline Glorious Future

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 480
Re: Survivors: Talk about it, share it, we'll try to help
« Reply #562 on: April 15, 2023, 09:30:32 am »
Hello All. This is just to say God Bless you all who lost their lives at Hillsborough, supposedly watching a football match. Absolutely fucking unbelievable and unacceptable 34 years on.

Fuck the liars, cover up merchants and all who supported them in any form.

Fuck Openshaw, and all the rabble of masonic cranks who deemed their mates protection more important than bare justice and decency. Fuck your imposed silence for 3 years of our lives. Never again.

Hello Angel, hope you're still here.

RIP the 97 and all who followed.❤️
Logged
Faith is a passionate intuition.

http://www.contrast.org/hillsborough/

Offline kevlumley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,143
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: Survivors: Talk about it, share it, we'll try to help
« Reply #563 on: April 15, 2023, 11:35:13 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on November 15, 2022, 09:53:06 pm
I found this. I wasn't sure where else to post it. Apologies if inappropriate or previously shared. I share mostly because they've developed a Hillsborough specific therapy to help survivors.

https://www.hsa-us.co.uk/

Just donated today, thank you x
Logged

Online grrth1314

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 83
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Survivors: Talk about it, share it, we'll try to help
« Reply #564 on: April 12, 2024, 05:02:07 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68663955 article from notts forest fan perspective...
Logged

Offline seanbren

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Survivors: Talk about it, share it, we'll try to help
« Reply #565 on: Today at 02:47:25 am »
Hi all. Just after a bit of counselling on something please. I'm a survivor and this date always is always challenging for me.
I watched the Palace match and received comfort as always with the mosaic and impeccable silence. Couldn't help but notice that several of our players were not wearing the black armbands though - Szoboszlai came off the bench not wearing one (surely he should have asked for one, surely SOMEBODY should have checked he was wearing one) and Salah and Konate seemed to have taken theirs off at half time. Not good enough in my opinion, not too much to ask for a united front on this is it?
 
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,872
  • BoRac
Re: Survivors: Talk about it, share it, we'll try to help
« Reply #566 on: Today at 10:33:09 am »
Quote from: seanbren on Today at 02:47:25 am
Hi all. Just after a bit of counselling on something please. I'm a survivor and this date always is always challenging for me.
I watched the Palace match and received comfort as always with the mosaic and impeccable silence. Couldn't help but notice that several of our players were not wearing the black armbands though - Szoboszlai came off the bench not wearing one (surely he should have asked for one, surely SOMEBODY should have checked he was wearing one) and Salah and Konate seemed to have taken theirs off at half time. Not good enough in my opinion, not too much to ask for a united front on this is it?

Yeah, that's disappointing, a club our size should have someone making sure something as important as this is observed impeccably. As you say, not good enough.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,232
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Survivors: Talk about it, share it, we'll try to help
« Reply #567 on: Today at 10:35:56 am »

Strange from Dom. I actually saw him passing an armband to a sub that was about to go on. Perhaps they were just runkled up when on the field?
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Survivors: Talk about it, share it, we'll try to help
« Reply #568 on: Today at 11:53:28 am »
Hillsborough disaster: Nottingham Forest consider installing memorial at City Ground


https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68790535
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Survivors: Talk about it, share it, we'll try to help
« Reply #569 on: Today at 12:06:59 pm »
I Still can't talk about it after 35 years it's all bottled up inside still
I still have nightmares leading to sleepless nights /Flashbacks / Paranoia /
I breakdown every time I hear You'll never walk alone
I'll leave it there as it is even hard to type about it
« Last Edit: Today at 12:27:20 pm by Boston Bosox »
Logged

Offline Craig67

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Survivors: Talk about it, share it, we'll try to help
« Reply #570 on: Today at 09:24:33 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 12:06:59 pm
I Still can't talk about it after 35 years it's all bottled up inside still
I still have nightmares leading to sleepless nights /Flashbacks / Paranoia /
I breakdown every time I hear You'll never walk alone
I'll leave it there as it is even hard to type about it

I know there is not much I can say that will help, but it took until the publication of the HIP report for me to accept I needed to do something...... I guess I always knew, but it wasn't until the aftermath of the HIP report I accepted it. Eventually got to see a, I guess, psychologist or something like that.

I think most people on here realise how hard it is to verbally talk about things - even though played them through in your mind millions of times, actually saying them out load to someone else, was unbelievably difficult. You try and speak, but no sound comes out.

Anyway, sorry.... waffling here - I did find it helped after. I am not for a moment saying it makes everything go away, and there aren't still difficult times, and I don't know if it's right for everyone.... but if you haven't had that kind of help, it might be worth a try.

Really hope you find something that helps with this.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 