Author Topic: Survivors: Talk about it, share it, we'll try to help  (Read 209369 times)

Offline Samie

Re: Survivors: Talk about it, share it, we'll try to help
« Reply #560 on: April 15, 2023, 12:16:16 am »
https://theathletic.com/4400658/2023/04/14/hillsborough-97-remembered-the-athletic-special-project/?source=twitteruk

Quote
The 34th anniversary of the Hillsborough Disaster.

To mark it, we are telling the stories of some of the Liverpool fans who died through the words of those who loved them.

This is Hillsborough - the 97 remembered.

All of these articles are free to read.
Offline 24/7

Re: Survivors: Talk about it, share it, we'll try to help
« Reply #561 on: April 15, 2023, 07:42:19 am »
Offline Glorious Future

Re: Survivors: Talk about it, share it, we'll try to help
« Reply #562 on: April 15, 2023, 09:30:32 am »
Hello All. This is just to say God Bless you all who lost their lives at Hillsborough, supposedly watching a football match. Absolutely fucking unbelievable and unacceptable 34 years on.

Fuck the liars, cover up merchants and all who supported them in any form.

Fuck Openshaw, and all the rabble of masonic cranks who deemed their mates protection more important than bare justice and decency. Fuck your imposed silence for 3 years of our lives. Never again.

Hello Angel, hope you're still here.

RIP the 97 and all who followed.❤️
Faith is a passionate intuition.

http://www.contrast.org/hillsborough/

Offline kevlumley

Re: Survivors: Talk about it, share it, we'll try to help
« Reply #563 on: April 15, 2023, 11:35:13 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on November 15, 2022, 09:53:06 pm
I found this. I wasn't sure where else to post it. Apologies if inappropriate or previously shared. I share mostly because they've developed a Hillsborough specific therapy to help survivors.

https://www.hsa-us.co.uk/

Just donated today, thank you x
Offline grrth1314

Re: Survivors: Talk about it, share it, we'll try to help
« Reply #564 on: April 12, 2024, 05:02:07 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68663955 article from notts forest fan perspective...
Online seanbren

Re: Survivors: Talk about it, share it, we'll try to help
« Reply #565 on: Today at 02:47:25 am »
Hi all. Just after a bit of counselling on something please. I'm a survivor and this date always is always challenging for me.
I watched the Palace match and received comfort as always with the mosaic and impeccable silence. Couldn't help but notice that several of our players were not wearing the black armbands though - Szoboszlai came off the bench not wearing one (surely he should have asked for one, surely SOMEBODY should have checked he was wearing one) and Salah and Konate seemed to have taken theirs off at half time. Not good enough in my opinion, not too much to ask for a united front on this is it?
 
