Author Topic: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread  (Read 9764256 times)

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
.
'Jürgen Klopp's pre-match press conference | Manchester City':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Yilepxsyor4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Yilepxsyor4</a>



'"3 clubs in world football can do what they want financially" - Klopp' - a 6 minute video (the embargoed section of the pre-match conference vs Manchester City):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Xhab3Sa5uDw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Xhab3Sa5uDw</a>


^ Klopp on competing with state-owned clubs: It is not possible. Not possible. It is just clear. There are three clubs in world football who can do what they want financially.

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
.



Liverpool 1 - 0 Manchester City & Anthony Taylor : League Match 9 : Sunday 16th October, 2022 - a 4.30pm kick off.


LFC XI: Alisson; Milner, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott, Jota, Salah, Firmino.
Subs: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Henderson, Jones, Carvalho, Nunez.

MCFC XI: Ederson, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Bernardo, Haaland, Foden.
Subs: Ortega, Moreno, Grealish, Alvarez, Gomez, Laporte, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand.


Referee: Anthony Taylor. Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn. Fourth official: Andy Madley. VAR: Darren England.


'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Man City' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=0eTOCsq3l1Y
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/stunning-salah-goal-sees-reds-beat-man-city-anfield

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5893

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353157.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353172.0

Pre-Match YNWA: https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1581713776692252672



12 minutes in... and Man City supporters start with the 'Always The Victim' and 'Murderers' songs - followed by poverty songs & the national anthem. Weird little club:-

https://twitter.com/SimonBrundish/status/1581682923534577664 & https://twitter.com/Bratto90/status/1581715188566601728

Songs were heard loud and clear on multiple tv channels and streams - yet the commentators, tv & media companies simply ignore it and stay silent.

^ 'Liverpool FC has released a statement following today's match against Manchester City at Anfield' - www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-statement-2



Goals & Match Action...

Salah 1-on-1 chance saved on 50 mins - https://dubz.co/v/adg58s & https://streamin.me/v/5c08cae4 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1581687258821775363

Foden disallowed goal on 53 mins (VAR; foul) - https://dubz.co/v/v55wqd & https://streamin.me/v/c21df5ad & https://dubz.co/v/1pzz2y (2 fouls - 1 on Fabinho, 1 on Alisson)

Guardiola loses it with the Anfield crowd: https://v.redd.it/vphrq14m38u91

Alisson save vs Haaland: https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1581755612404150273

Salah goal on 76 mins - https://dubz.co/v/hww2g7 & https://streamin.me/v/1b73c74f & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1581693299626156033

^ https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1581713786184282119 & https://twitter.com/ranchoYuleMdark/status/1581720172641284096 & https://v.redd.it/3jds9jm9w7u91

'The difference between Peter Drury and Skys commentary is night and day' (on Salah's goal) - https://mobile.twitter.com/anfieldrd96/status/1581710446608134145

Guardiola sinks to his knees the moment Salah goes through on goal - https://v.redd.it/22iube0bv8u91 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1581993681732702209

B Silva fouls and shirt-pull on Salah on 85 mins (no free-kick or card given) - https://v.redd.it/r61ouanxx7u91 & https://twitter.com/hamishpotts/status/1581704331195469825

B. Silva then kicks out & also elbows at Salah off the ball - in front of the assistant referee - who does nothing - https://twitter.com/Aqilbh/status/1581703596084670465

^ Klopp is then sent off for protesting the fouls on Salah not being given by match officials (& VAR?) (on 86 mins) - https://dubz.co/v/h2nnc8 & https://streamin.me/v/cc45f440

Van Dijk denies Haaland a tap-in late on - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1581709568362827776

Nunez spurns big chance on 87 mins - https://streamin.me/v/4063c6f2 & https://goalrush.xyz/0GcvgIaq

Full-Time Scenes - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1581700094272843776






^ not a foul according to the referee - and assistant referee - standing watching the incident (which led to Klopp being sent off seconds later for protesting yet another foul on Salah going unpunished...)




Salah post match interview : https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1581703681136685058 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=gkMy5pZhTWg

Salah & Van Dijk post match : www.youtube.com/watch?v=DBpqGylVZEo & www.youtube.com/watch?v=APSUBSg-f-Y & www.youtube.com/watch?v=6UiUdHQGYqQ


Klopp asking MOTD to explain why the multiple Bernardo Silva challenges on Salah in front of the assistant referee weren't a foul - https://v.redd.it/v77nx2p3eku91

Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=KxzZcJP1sxA & www.youtube.com/watch?v=vkeApiUneG4 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=c2hEKIB-q3g

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=f22RuM13RHY & www.youtube.com/watch?v=C1MvSb0fVGc & www.youtube.com/watch?v=4p0XVqVUp30



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/y5jfsi/liverpool_vs_manchester_city_premier_league

& https://ourmatch.me/16-10-2022-liverpool-vs-manchester-city & www.yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18535116/liverpool-vs-manchester-city

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18535116/liverpool-vs-manchester-city#media & https://footyfull.com/premier-league/liverpool-vs-manchester-city-16-10-2022

& 9 minute highlights - www.dailymotion.com/video/x8eljpa & https://sbanh.com/6ab7d3lbb7dc.html



'Liverpool vs Man City' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=TE0e64xbtqQ



'Liverpool vs Man City' : 3 minute official highlights from Sly:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=7lQeWU_chXE



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.30pm on Sunday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Klopp asking MOTD to explain why the Silva challenges on Salah in front of the asst referee weren't a foul - https://v.redd.it/v77nx2p3eku91 (MOTD said there 'wasn't time')

Sunday 16th October MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/y5usau/bbc_match_of_the_day_2_16oct2022 & www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m001d85g

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eUKDA5TczwQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eUKDA5TczwQ</a>



'SHOWREEL: van Dijk & Gomez deny Man City in dominant defensive display' - a 4 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pvhhMypDp-0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pvhhMypDp-0</a>



'Liverpool 1 v 0 Manchester City - All The Goals - (5Live) Radio Broadcast 16/10/2022':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sxaJhECQCsg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sxaJhECQCsg</a>




Liverpool 2022/23 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
.
Some post-match content for Liverpool 1 - 0 Manchester City...



Salah's goal - from the stands:-

https://twitter.com/CF_Compss/status/1581721623371337733 & https://twitter.com/thisisanfield/status/1581750038036086784



'The difference between Peter Drury and Skys commentary is night and day' (on Salah's goal):-

Drury: https://twitter.com/anfieldrd96/status/1581710446608134145 or https://v.redd.it/3jds9jm9w7u91

Tyler: https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1581693299626156033



'Liverpool 1-0 Man City | LFC FAN REACTIONS' - from RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eV20HAZeOZw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eV20HAZeOZw</a>



'REF TERRIBLE, GOMEZ/MILNER UNREAL! LIVERPOOL 1-0 MAN CITY | ANFIELD REACTION' - from RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-YLjleWjb7U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-YLjleWjb7U</a>



'GET IN!!!' | Liverpool 1-0 Man City | Fan Cam' - from RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zhnhymSB2Nc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zhnhymSB2Nc</a>



'Allez Allez Allez' sung around the ground:-

https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1581699269681348609



'Full Time Liverpool 1 Man City 0':-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ck4oLIGsSJw



'Youll Never Walk Alone FT: Liverpool 1 Man City 0':-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=GdeK6VVyWto & https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1581733212396883968



2 minute post-match video:-

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1581699846368808960



'Liverpool 1 Manchester City 0 | Post Match Reaction' - from TAW:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SYIMCClShWE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SYIMCClShWE</a>



'Liverpool 1 Manchester City 0 | Post-Match Pint | First Five' - from TAW:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Vz1Z6zVrpeQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Vz1Z6zVrpeQ</a>



'Liverpool 1 Manchester City 0: The Anfield Wrap':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7OD1Sut6kAw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7OD1Sut6kAw</a>




Guardiola post match conference (the referee's fault etc, 'This is Anfield, the coach, alleges that fans threw coins at him... everyone but him and his team):-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=wQaufbYmONk & www.youtube.com/watch?v=3czEv2F_6s4 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=gPFzoWlFrbw



Post-Match analysis videos...

www.youtube.com/watch?v=P2eS-pukzwQ (with Rafa)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=baoyoWLdPEE (with Micah Richard's impartial take on Man City's disallowed goal - though ignores Haaland kicking the ball out of Alisson's hands)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=4SUtKkLchCI
www.youtube.com/watch?v=2cccxbZk0NU
www.youtube.com/watch?v=x8NOLMLIoo4
www.youtube.com/watch?v=c0es3htuV5I
www.youtube.com/watch?v=fpOFv5WLwUQ
www.youtube.com/watch?v=5CrMAa2Wc8E
www.youtube.com/watch?v=lPimUmKhI0w
www.youtube.com/watch?v=TbkK0uGCtno
www.youtube.com/watch?v=V5myMP2ttyo
www.youtube.com/watch?v=AKk8Z8eblFg



Match Reports...

BBC Live Match Blog: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/62619339
Guardian Live Match Blog: www.theguardian.com/football/live/2022/oct/16/liverpool-v-manchester-city-premier-league-live

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63189782 & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63279360
www.theguardian.com/football/2022/oct/16/liverpool-manchester-city-premier-league-match-report
www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-man-city-result-final-score-b2203902.html
www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-vs-man-city-premier-league-result-2022-b1033011.html
www.skysports.com/football/liverpool-vs-man-city/report/464740
www.thisisanfield.com/2022/10/liverpool-1-0-man-city-salah-stunner-clinches-priceless-win
www.football365.com/news/liverpool-manchester-city-match-report-klopp-sent-off-salah-stunner
www.anfield-online.co.uk/lfc-live/2022/live-lfc-v-man-city-premier-league-match-updates
www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/10/16/premier-league-liverpool-vs-man-city-live-score-premier-league
www.espn.co.uk/football/report?gameId=637924
www.goal.com/en-gb/lists/salah-king-liverpool-winners-losers-ratings-gomez-haaland-milner-man-city/bltfe97f9dea000a6db
www.sportbible.com/city-xtra/liverpool-manchester-city-premier-league-match-report-20221016
https://en.as.com/soccer/liverpool-manchester-city-live-online-score-stats-and-updates-premier-league-2021-22-n
www.theguardian.com/football/2022/oct/17/this-is-anfield-manchester-city-vulnerability-counterattack-pep-guardiola-liverpool

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
'Every angle of Salah's strike from Alisson's pinpoint pass | Liverpool vs Man City' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Gth_Qq9zJqc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Gth_Qq9zJqc</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Quote from: oojason on October 16, 2022, 10:58:04 pm
'Every angle of Salah's strike from Alisson's pinpoint pass | Liverpool vs Man City' - from LFC:-

Love how the back four all turns to Ali ;D
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Quote from: Ycuzz on October 16, 2022, 11:01:52 pm
Love how the back four all turns to Ali ;D
Love how you see Pip fall to his knees on the second video angle 🤣

Thanks oojason for all your videos and links.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
^ No worries mate.  :thumbup



'Mo Salah All 9 Goals against Man City (Pep Guardiola's Nightmare)' - a 3 minute video from Anfield Legend:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EJJuyIKRivo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EJJuyIKRivo</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
I dunno if this is geo blocked but Telemundo highlights,and of course GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL.
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on October 17, 2022, 08:02:28 pm
I dunno if this is geo blocked but Telemundo highlights,and of course GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7pPHLgsitEk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7pPHLgsitEk</a>

That's not just Telemundo...

That's Andres Cantor... ;)

Edit:

If you listen, he's calling "Salah, Salah, Salah!" while the ball is still in Alisson's hands.

Andres knows... ;D
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
If anyone missed the Panorama program 'The Champions League Final: What Went Wrong?' tonight, it can be viewed here:-

www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m001d84s/panorama-the-champions-league-final-what-went-wrong

or here - www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m001d84s


For anyone outside the UK / or not great with VPNs... it can be seen here - www.soccercatch.com/shows/862826809/the-champions-league-final---what-went-wrong






'What I hope people took from #bbcpanorama tonight is that the authorities treat football fans like animals.

When their tactics fail they lie and shift blame. Fans of all teams will continue to be treated with disdain and violence by those in power if they are not held accountable.

Supporters have been unequivocally exonerated by the French senate report. No fan of Liverpool or Real Madrid was to blame for the fiasco #bbcpanorama.

UEFA and the French state cannot be trusted to organise major sporting events as things stand. People are not safe in their care.

What's more, the film makes exceptionally clear that people would have died had fans not behaved so well and helped one another in the face of state-sanctioned violence from the French authorities.

I hope everyone who went to the match knows that and takes pride/comfort in it.'

^ https://twitter.com/_Dan_Austin/status/1582092612441231360
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
'Jürgen Klopp's pre-match press conference | Liverpool vs West Ham United':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LfBkA7sm0To" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LfBkA7sm0To</a>



'My fault but I'VE CHANGED! My FIRST card in England!' | Liverpool v West Ham | Jurgen Klopp Embargo':-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=LDxf5UR1bGI - an 11 minute video from Beanyman Sports

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on October 17, 2022, 08:02:28 pm
I dunno if this is geo blocked but Telemundo highlights,and of course GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7pPHLgsitEk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7pPHLgsitEk</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
.



Liverpool 1 - 0 West Ham : League Match 10 : Wednesday 19th October, 2022 - a 7.30pm kick off.


LFC XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Thiago, Carvalho; Firmino, Salah, Nunez.
Subs: Kelleher, Phillips, Clark, Robertson, Fabinho, Milner, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott.

WHU XI: Fabianski, Zouma, Johnson, Cresswell, Kehrer, Downes, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Scamacca, Fornals.
Subs: Emerson, Benrahma, Lanzini, Ogbonna, Areola, Randolph, Coventry, Antonio, Coufal.


Referee: Stuart Attwell. Assistants: Darren Cann, Harry Lennard. Fourth official: Chris Kavanagh. VAR: Craig Pawson.


'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs West Ham' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=dp7ijvwEPKE
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/darwin-nunez-scores-liverpool-beat-west-ham-1-0-anfield

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5894

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353186.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353203.0



Goals & Match Action...

Nunez chance saved well on 15 mins - https://streamin.me/v/8712318c & https://т.website/s/soccer_mirror/5252

Nunez goal on 22 mins - https://dubz.co/v/d249g3 & https://streamin.me/v/12f5a6a1 & https://twitter.com/primevideosport/status/1582807890951163904

Nunez hits the post on 38 mins - https://streamin.me/v/ccb4b651

Alisson penalty save vs Bowen on 43 mins - https://dubz.co/v/9mk19t & https://goalrush.xyz/Y7FY1L9b & https://twitter.com/primevideosport/status/1582813217658920960

Firmino shot blocked and Jones chance on 75 mins - https://twitter.com/primevideosport/status/1582825482252603394

Alisson and Milner block against West Ham on 87 mins - https://dubz.co/v/w25vcs & https://twitter.com/primevideosport/status/1582828536577998849

Full-Time Scenes - https://twitter.com/primevideosport/status/1582832028155723776



Alisson post match interview : https://twitter.com/primevideosport/status/1582837710766542853 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=caRRrRlPrrA

Van Dijk post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=RVfJe8riocc & www.youtube.com/watch?v=oO5priNkODM


Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=RF12oZ8eJjE & www.youtube.com/watch?v=daj_sFGD7HQ

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=ka-nFYjVuBI & www.youtube.com/watch?v=R_elEE1W2JQ



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/y8a4c0/liverpool_vs_west_ham_united_premier_league

& https://ourmatch.me/19-10-2022-liverpool-vs-west-ham-united & www.yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18535279/liverpool-vs-west-ham-united

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18535279/liverpool-vs-west-ham-united#media & https://footyfull.com/premier-league/liverpool-vs-west-ham-united-19-10-2022



'Liverpool vs West Ham' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=SmJDFavi1V0



'Liverpool vs West Ham' : 3 minute official highlights from Sly:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=JcF5SXCJsX4



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.40pm on Wednesday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Wednesday 19th October MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/y8hhnc/bbc_match_of_the_day_19oct2022

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/r-2WXNLp7uw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/r-2WXNLp7uw</a>




Liverpool 2022/23 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
'Most HEROIC Penalty Saves by Liverpool Goalkeepers' - a 4 minute video from Anfield Legend:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Luq3-LRyHvE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Luq3-LRyHvE</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
'Peter Drury on Mo Salah - Best Commentaries' - a 10 minute video from SkStudioz2:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/n95Koqy7mqw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/n95Koqy7mqw</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
'Peter Drury On Liverpool FC - Best Commentaries' - a 12 minute video from SkStudioz2:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YByGTZGoIqc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YByGTZGoIqc</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Jürgen Klopp's pre-match press conference | Nottingham Forest:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sueCYJ7CR1o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sueCYJ7CR1o</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
.



Nottingham Forest 1 - 0 Liverpool : League Match 11 : Saturday 22nd October, 2022 - a 12.30pm kick off.


NFFC XI: Henderson; Aurier, Cook, McKenna, Williams; Kouyaté, Yates, Freuler; Lingard, Awoniyi, Gibbs-White.
Subs: Worrall, Dennis, Mangala, Renan Lodi, Biancone, Boly, Hennessey, Johnson, Surridge.

LFC XI: Alisson, Milner, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Jones, Elliot, Carvalho, Salah, Firmino.
Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Clark.


Referee: Paul Tierney. Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Timothy Wood. Fourth official: Graham Scott. VAR: Mike Dean.


'Matchday Live: Nottm Forest vs Liverpool' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=f1-k2TbD1ks
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-beaten-away-nottingham-forest-premier-league

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5895

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353211.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353217.0

Klopp pre-match interview from BT Sport: https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1583771445213003776 - but no questions actually about the match vs Forest



Goals & Match Action...

''Always the victims' for the third time from the Forest fans': https://twitter.com/jamespearcelfc/status/1583791302474313728

Carvalho chance saved by Henderson on 9 mins: https://twitter.com/ClipsBall1/status/1583785635042668544

Van Dijk headed chance on 38 mins: https://twitter.com/wengerinmontu/status/1583793818415300608 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1583795199834468353

Taiwo Awoniyi goal on 55 mins - https://dubz.co/v/p6nncw & https://streamin.me/v/0df068c6 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1583801717690597376

Milner last ditch block to deny Forest on 58 mins: https://twitter.com/Matt_SB92/status/1583802057462423552

Alisson great save on 86 mins: https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1583809594417385474

Van Dijk header saved by GK Henderson on 90+3 mins: https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1583817683610398720 & https://v.redd.it/56tv49i4zcv91

Johnson hits the post on 90+6 mins (linesman doesn't know the offside rules - until earpiece VAR/4th official kicks in): https://dubz.co/v/zm1r11 & https://streamin.me/v/eb2102c7

Full-Time Scenes: https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1583812254390136832



Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3c4kxAlkyE & www.youtube.com/watch?v=VNbOl9F-7JU & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63359633

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=lfltS-7b_m0 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=jdmDCRNnRG4 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=nQUVq7WgsGM



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/yal63u/nottingham_forest_vs_liverpool_premier_league

& https://ourmatch.me/22-10-2022-nottingham-forest-vs-liverpool & www.yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18535286/nottingham-forest-vs-liverpool

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18535286/nottingham-forest-vs-liverpool#media & https://footyfull.com/premier-league/nottingham-forest-vs-liverpool-22-10-2022



'Nott'm Forest vs Liverpool' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZWQAwpAWVcE



'Nott'm Forest vs Liverpool' : 3 minute official highlights from BT:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wGIECQ5J0is" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wGIECQ5J0is</a>



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.30pm on Saturday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Saturday 22nd October MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/yb0pa5/bbc_match_of_the_day_22oct2022

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Anfield:-

tba (likely Monday - if Liverpool win... when Liverpool lose there usually isn't a release of the 'Inside X' program...)




Liverpool 2022/23 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
'Champions League press conference | Ajax vs Liverpool' (Virgil van Dijk & Klopp):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/U8aBybnm-eg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/U8aBybnm-eg</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
'CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TRAINING: Liverpool warm-up ahead of Amsterdam visit | Ajax':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xmvEtCYNIow" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xmvEtCYNIow</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
.



Ajax 0 - 3 Liverpool : Champions League, Group Stage - Match Day 5 : Wednesday 26th October, 2022 - 8pm kick off.





Ajax XI: Pasveer; Sánchez, Timber, Bassey, Blind; Berghuis, Álvarez, Klaassen; Tadic, Brobbey, Bergwijn.
Subs: Stekelenburg, Gorter, Wijndal, Taylor, Ocampos, Rensch, Lucca, Kudus, Grillitsch, Magallan, Conceicao.

LFC XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott; Firmino, Núñez, Salah.
Subs: Kelleher, Adrian, Ramsay, Konate, Phillips, Tsimikas, Milner, Bajcetic, Jones, Carvalho.


'Matchday Live: Ajax vs Liverpool' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=EWL_pmOmmgc
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-qualify-champions-league-knockouts-win-ajax

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5925
LFCInEurope.com Match Info Page: www.lfcineurope.com/2223-5.html

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353225.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353234.0

Liverpool's Champions League Group A permutations: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpools-champions-league-group-permutations



Goals & match action...

Steven Berghuis hits the post on 3 mins - https://streamin.me/v/1a2f7158 & https://goalrush.xyz/koxXX8jN

Salah goal on 42 mins - https://dubz.co/v/zj4b42 & https://streamin.me/v/83ff02ca & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1585357139761299456

Nunez miss on 44 mins - https://streamin.me/v/13619ac3 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1585358768535179267?

Nunez goal on 49 mins - https://dubz.co/v/20apvr & https://streamin.me/v/89b3dffc & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1585363823317241856

Elliot goal on 52 mins - https://dubz.co/v/wx3vk5 & https://streamin.me/v/3a17a068 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1585364799877152769

Nunez tracks back - ends up as sweeper - and makes interception of probing pass on 56 mins - https://dubz.co/v/dsbzs3



Robertson & Elliott post-match interview: www.youtube.com/watch?v=p3lp7_A6vSk & www.youtube.com/watch?v=HRKakKeKjR0 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=Woq789EHnEA


Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=yBgcp2Bx_zs & www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ybmgms-db78 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=EW4PfHz9blo

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=u-T8y8h2OAQ & www.youtube.com/watch?v=AlpAe4ePLQQ & www.youtube.com/watch?v=UtcZV8gjfZY



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/ye5r6a/ajax_vs_liverpool_champions_league_26oct2022

& https://ourmatch.me/26-10-2022-ajax-vs-liverpool & www.yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18674265/ajax-vs-liverpool

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18674265/ajax-vs-liverpool#media & https://footyfull.com/uefa-champions-league/ajax-vs-liverpool-26-10-2022

4 minute highlights - https://sbanh.com/w18milku802p.html & www.dailymotion.com/video/x8exx6a



'Ajax vs Liverpool' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=DnBVUQo0vpc



'Ajax vs Liverpool' : 5 minute official highlights from BT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8y78gM_qEto" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8y78gM_qEto</a>



LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FrZ9h3hc3Lo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FrZ9h3hc3Lo</a>



'Ajax 0 v 3 Liverpool - All The Goals - CL Group A, Matchday 5 - (LFC)Radio Broadcast 26/10/2022':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2ZpHeZtQvpE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2ZpHeZtQvpE</a>




Liverpool 2022/23 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
.
Some more post-match content for the Ajax 0 - 3 Liverpool match...



'Ajax 0-3 Liverpool | The Final Whistle' - RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wQeMz2qsPNQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wQeMz2qsPNQ</a>



'Through to the Last 16. Job Done! | Ajax 0-3 Liverpool | LFC FAN REACTIONS' - RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_9NJwJaBnmE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_9NJwJaBnmE</a>



'EUROPEAN MASTERCLASS | Ajax 0-3 Liverpool | Away Reaction Show' - RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/odGh_GINxqs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/odGh_GINxqs</a>



'Ajax 0 Liverpool 3 | Post-Match Pint | First Five' - from TAW:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lT7gM4fq4oM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lT7gM4fq4oM</a>



'SALAH, NUÑEZ & ELLIOTT SCORE AGAIN! AJAX 0-3 LIVERPOOL | MATCH VLOG' - from Maych TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FL7nBuVjG3k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FL7nBuVjG3k</a>




Elliot's goal from the away end:-

www.youtube.com/shorts/jx9CFEpwaBg



'Liverpool, Liverpool, Liverpool ✊':=

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1585375141923389441



"Fábio Carvalho, Fábio Fantastico..." 🎶:-

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1585384898063466503 or www.youtube.com/watch?v=-a97LfHWl9c



"Show them the way to go home..." 🎵:-

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1585377039439175681



"I'm so glad that Jurgen is a Red..." 🎵:-

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1585376337954758657




Post-Match Analysis videos...


www.youtube.com/watch?v=BtOZFM0JrnE
www.youtube.com/watch?v=4aeOnjbQgdk
www.youtube.com/watch?v=TvKvESJ8ksc
www.youtube.com/watch?v=0d_dSUkoAbI
www.youtube.com/watch?v=u6BWXKuPnoo
www.youtube.com/watch?v=YB4xXR0DwcQ
www.youtube.com/watch?v=TR-peuh7jwU
www.youtube.com/watch?v=oVQOWPPEiBc
www.youtube.com/watch?v=cmfHaxMpYxg
www.youtube.com/watch?v=cZt8sjoeBps




Match Reports...


www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/62864919 & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63394507
www.theguardian.com/football/live/2022/oct/26/ajax-liverpool-champions-league-live-updates
www.theguardian.com/football/2022/oct/26/ajax-liverpool-champions-league-match-report
www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/match/2035706--ajax-vs-liverpool
www.rte.ie/sport/soccer/2022/1026/1331566-liverpool-advance-after-sweeping-aside-ajax
www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-ajax-result-report-champions-league-nunez-b2211428.html
www.skysports.com/football/ajax-vs-liverpool/report/477422
www.thisisanfield.com/2022/10/ajax-0-3-liverpool-reds-progress-to-cl-last-16-on-ideal-night
https://lfcglobe.co.uk/ajax-0-3-liverpool-liverpool-knock-off-ajax-to-reach-the-knock-out-round-of-the-champions-league-game-recap
www.anfield-online.co.uk/lfc-live/2022/live-ajax-v-liverpool-uefa-champions-league
www.football365.com/news/ajax-0-3-liverpool-match-report-nunez-salah-elliott-champions-league
www.goal.com/en-gb/lists/special-salah-gerrard-liverpool-winners-losers-ratings/blt0200539bb82d9af8
www.90min.com/posts/ajax-0-3-liverpool-player-ratings-26-10-2022
www.espn.in/football/report?gameId=652662

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Love how Jurgen had to ask Robbo where the away fans were at the end of Inside Amsterdam ;D
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
'THIAGO FITNESS UPDATE | Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool vs Leeds United press conference':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kcfjxEEPVEY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kcfjxEEPVEY</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
.



Liverpool 1 - 2 Leeds : League Match 12 : Saturday 29th October, 2022 - a 7.45pm kick off.


LFC XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Elliott, Thiago; Firmino, Salah, Nunez.
Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Phillips, Tsimikas, Milner, Henderson, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Carvalho.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Struijk, Koch, Cooper, Harrison, Aaronson, Adams, Roca, Summerville, Rodrigo.
Subs: Ayling, Gelhardt, Firpo, Llorente, Greenwood, Robles, Gnonto, Klich, Bamford.


Referee: Michael Oliver. Assistants: Stuart Burt, Simon Bennett. Fourth official: Craig Pawson. VAR: Stuart Attwell.


'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Leeds' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=gJkwV5DMjZc
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-beaten-leeds-united-premier-league

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5896

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353241.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353259.0



Goals & Match Action...

''Always the victims' chant the away end. Grim' - https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1586454176787226625

Rodrigo goal on 4 mins - https://dubz.co/v/3s9hyj & https://dubz.co/v/9k9rzp & https://streamin.me/v/ff5c21fc & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1586431501721272321

Salah goal on 14 mins - https://dubz.co/v/ct632m & https://streamin.me/v/65f44d15 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1586434276668612613

Nunez racing back to help defend on 17 mins - https://streamable.com/06wmnk

Aaronson hits the bar for Leeds on 20 mins - https://twitter.com/soccermutd/status/1586434736557199360 & https://twitter.com/NBCSportsSoccer/status/1586434870770819082

Nunez chance saved by Meslier on 32 mins - https://streamin.me/v/be32c02d & https://goalrush.xyz/kFfHDZib

Nunez chance saved by Meslier on 66 mins - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1586451745395412992

Nunez chance saved by Meslier on 78 mins - https://streamin.me/v/3b418bfe & https://goalrush.xyz/cfYJcmkS

Summerville goal for Leeds on 89 mins - https://dubz.co/v/v6kj03 &  & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1586457152901758976

Full-Time Scenes: https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1586458976438337539 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1586459833305292801



Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=3zhnuyid9po & www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjpVY4Iq_ts & www.youtube.com/watch?v=mF_QBVe_oeI

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=MDd3FELfQsA & www.youtube.com/watch?v=W9H-XhghPEU



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/ygr73o/liverpool_vs_leeds_united_premier_league_29oct2022

& https://ourmatch.me/29-10-2022-liverpool-vs-leeds-united & www.yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18535128/liverpool-vs-leeds-united

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18535128/liverpool-vs-leeds-united#media & https://footyfull.com/premier-league/liverpool-vs-leeds-united-29-10-2022



'Liverpool vs Leeds' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=JA5zaTTUY2Q



'Liverpool vs Leeds' : 3 minute official highlights from Sly:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DkNbmph1QGQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DkNbmph1QGQ</a>



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.30pm on Saturday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Saturday 29th October MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/ygxnuy/bbc_match_of_the_day_29oct2022

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Anfield:-

tba (likely Monday - if Liverpool win... if Liverpool lose there probably won't be an 'Inside X' program for this match)




Liverpool 2022/23 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
'Liverpool Fc All Goals So Far' - from Liverpool Edits (as of 29th October):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4DjIo1jHNXs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4DjIo1jHNXs</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
'Champions League press conference | Liverpool vs Napoli' (with Klopp and then Milner):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/te5jcSF8gY4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/te5jcSF8gY4</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
'LIVE Champions League training | Liverpool vs Napoli' (from 4.30pm):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4SJH6CSxdrI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4SJH6CSxdrI</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
'A milestone match for the boss tonight ❤️' - a 2+ minute video from LFC; Liverpool vs Napoli being Klopp's 400th game as manager:-

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1587474556150751235 or https://v.redd.it/hacax3il5dx91

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
.



Liverpool 2 - 0 Napoli : Champions League, Group Stage - Match Day 6 : Tuesday 1st November, 2022 - 8pm kick off.






LFC XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Tsimikas; Thiago, Fabinho, Milner; Jones; Salah, Firmino.
Subs: Kelleher, Adrian, Ramsay, Gomez, Phillips, Robertson, Bajcetic, Elliott, Carvalho, Nunez.

Napoli XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Ostigard, Kim, Olivera; Ndombele, Lobotka, Anguissa; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia.
Subs: Idasiak, Sirigu, Jesus, Rui, Elmas, Lozano, Simeone, Zieliński, Zerbin, Zanoli, Gaetano, Raspadori.


'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Napoli' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=dqjfM0X4XJk
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/salah-and-nunez-strike-liverpool-beat-napoli-ucl

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5926
LFCInEurope.com Match Info Page: www.lfcineurope.com/2223-6.html
 
Klopp's 400th match as Liverpool manager: https://twitter.com/thisisanfield/status/1587385014081261568 & https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1587474556150751235

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353267.0
RAWK Half-Time thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353276.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353275.0



Goals & match action...

Ostigard disallowed goal; 3 and a half minute VAR check for offside - https://streamin.me/v/78ce64ad & https://т.website/s/soccer_mirror/6245/

Salah goal on 85 mins - https://dubz.co/v/23hqnx & https://streamin.me/v/cd7181ee & https://streamin.me/v/ba191fd3 & https://goalrush.xyz/ponFkLHS

Quality last ditch Napoli defending denying Salah a tap-in on 90+4 mins - https://streamable.com/etw7mi

Nunez goal on 90+8 mins - https://streamin.me/v/0f287e28 & https://goalrush.xyz/rSL5VE4e & https://streamable.com/kynq9c

Full-Time Scenes - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1587565456759693313

Players applaud the crowd after full-time whistle: www.youtube.com/watch?v=WN4gjIgUBQ4



an image of the Ostigard disallowed goal; 3 and a half minute VAR check for offside...





an image of the goal credited to Salah on 85 mins - Nunez had the initial header which looks like it may have already crossed the line...





an image of Nunez being onside for his goal on 90+8 mins (Napoli right back playing him onside)...






Salah post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=r_O3Yp2K3rM & www.youtube.com/watch?v=D371xdBJOes & www.youtube.com/watch?v=5fmLGpEnF4s


Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=F2NBUOqUSNM & www.youtube.com/watch?v=FZ6q3IpWHRQ & www.youtube.com/watch?v=LWResXu0KoA

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=pL67FDevs-Y & www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ZBEkusoQQE & www.youtube.com/watch?v=pwXlr0i4ebI



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/yjj87p/liverpool_vs_napoli_champions_league_01nov2022

& https://ourmatch.me/01-11-2022-liverpool-vs-napoli & www.yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18674266/liverpool-vs-napoli

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18674266/liverpool-vs-napoli#media & https://footyfull.com/uefa-champions-league/liverpool-vs-napoli-01-11-2022

8 minute highlights - www.dailymotion.com/video/x8f4ikk & https://sbanh.com/lcz08x6ns68c.html



'Liverpool vs Napoli' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

tba



'Liverpool vs Napoli' : 6 minute official highlights from BT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5Zpvu66K3ow" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5Zpvu66K3ow</a>



LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Anfield:-

tba (likely Friday - though if Liverpool lose there is usually no 'Inside X' video released...)



'Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli - All The Goals - CL Group A, Matchday 6 - (LFC) Radio Broadcast 01/11/2022':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/h8LRtZItsQc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/h8LRtZItsQc</a>



RAWK's 'Champions League Last 16 Draw - Monday 7 November, 11:00 GMT' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353238.0




Liverpool 2022/23 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
.
Some post match Liverpool 2 - 0 Napoli content...



'SALAH AND NUÑEZ GOALS AND VAR ACTION! LIVERPOOL 2-0 NAPOLI | MATCH VLOG CHAMPIONS LEAGUE' - Maych TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GsjJhuJU7Bs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GsjJhuJU7Bs</a>



'Liverpool 2-0 Napoli | The Final Whistle' - RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-zHNKxaGOic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-zHNKxaGOic</a>



'THAT WAS MORE LIKE IT! | Liverpool 2-0 Napoli | Anfield Reaction' - RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CdBcNGVrI9I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CdBcNGVrI9I</a>



'Liverpool 2-0 Napoli | Fan Cam' - RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uA14GjVp8z0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uA14GjVp8z0</a>



'Liverpool 2 Napoli 0 | Post-Match Pint First Five' - The Anfield Wrap:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QITllEvZ3FY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QITllEvZ3FY</a>




Post-Match Analysis Videos...

www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIYLOf6-Mhs
www.youtube.com/watch?v=O2VE3Jl3s0w
www.youtube.com/watch?v=dmisbuY-9aU
www.youtube.com/watch?v=jQNaqYV8_VE
www.youtube.com/watch?v=w7ytXCf3PHA
www.youtube.com/watch?v=Au1tt3nKqUA
www.youtube.com/watch?v=nuCuxVyqtuE - CBS
www.youtube.com/watch?v=yeCk0OOpZwc



Match Reports...

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/63393017 - live match blog
www.theguardian.com/football/live/2022/nov/01/liverpool-v-napoli-bayern-v-inter-champions-league-clockwatch-live - live match blog

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63462886
www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/01/liverpool-napoli-champions-league-match-report
www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-fc-vs-napoli-champions-league-result-2022-b1036831.html
www.rte.ie/sport/soccer/2022/1101/1332620-liverpool-v-napoli
www.espn.co.uk/football/report/_/gameId/652669
www.the42.ie/liverpool-napoli-report-2-5908579-Nov2022
www.sportsmole.co.uk/football/liverpool/champions-league/result/result-liverpool-end-napolis-winning-streak-with-late-victory_498574.html
www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/11/01/liverpool-vs-napoli-live-score-latest-updates-champions-league
www.skysports.com/football/liverpool-vs-napoli/477433
www.si.com/soccer/liverpool/match-coverage/watch-darwin-nunez-adds-second-goal-with-last-kick-as-liverpool-beat-napoli-uefa-champions-league
www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/match-reports/liverpool-napoli-champions-league-highlights-28384358
www.anfield-online.co.uk/lfc-news/2022/lfc-v-napoli-konate-back-for-final-champions-league-group-game
www.theanfieldwrap.com/2022/11/writing-liverpool-2-napoli-0-review/
www.thisisanfield.com/2022/11/liverpool-2-0-napoli-reds-finish-runners-up-after-late-victory

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
'Calvin Ramsay makes his Liverpool debut & Stefan Bajcetic gets some more minutes' - vs Napoli in the Champions League:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Sf-Wa1Ya9Gg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Sf-Wa1Ya9Gg</a>
