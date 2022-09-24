« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1006 1007 1008 1009 1010 [1011]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread  (Read 9746176 times)

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,529
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40400 on: September 24, 2022, 01:42:34 am »
.
'Unforgettable Liverpool Goals That Made Anfield Go Crazy' - a 9 minute video from the quality GeorgeFilms:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IFrFFyG2m88/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IFrFFyG2m88/</a>
« Last Edit: September 24, 2022, 05:53:46 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 995
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40401 on: September 25, 2022, 11:38:13 am »
Quote from: oojason on September 24, 2022, 01:42:34 am
.
'Unforgettable Liverpool Goals That Made Anfield Go Crazy' - a 9 minute video from the quality GeorgeFilms:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IFrFFyG2m88/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IFrFFyG2m88/</a>

Brilliant. Was lucky enough to be at a couple of those too. Suarez v Norwich, Torres far corner v Chelsea and Lovren v Dortmund.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,529
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40402 on: September 28, 2022, 01:10:18 am »

^ Lovren's vs Dortmund was quality - a cracking night ;D



'LFC Goals 1987 - 1999' : a 26 minute selection of Liverpool goals - www.dailymotion.com/video/x7v8x8c

'LFC Goals 1999 - 2009' : a 23 minute selection of Liverpool goals - www.dailymotion.com/video/x7v8ynp
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,529
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40403 on: September 30, 2022, 05:05:50 pm »

Brighton | Klopp's pre-match press conference:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/G360SEWD2x0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/G360SEWD2x0</a>



'Inside Training: Salah v Trent, new look for Tsimikas & Reds regroup ahead of Brighton':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5To3P7XS0Io" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5To3P7XS0Io</a>
« Last Edit: October 1, 2022, 12:54:04 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,174
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40404 on: September 30, 2022, 07:15:53 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_JrKvi-Rat4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_JrKvi-Rat4</a>

Fifa games have been given out to the lads. It's okay, but not as good as in previous years. Not enough Robbo... ;)
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,529
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40405 on: October 1, 2022, 01:08:56 pm »
.



Liverpool 3 - 3 Brighton : League Match 7 : Saturday 1st October, 2022 - a 3pm kick off.


LFC XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Carvalho.
Subs: Adrian, Gomez, Phillips, Milner, Arthur, Elliott, Diaz, Jota, Nunez.

Brighton XI: Sánchez, Webster, Veltman, Dunk, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Estupiñán, March, Groß, Welbeck, Trossard.
Subs: Lamptey, Colwill, Lallana, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Mitoma, Steele, Gilmour.


'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Brighton' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=e-JRQbbj2UU
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/reds-held-3-3-draw-brighton-anfield

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5891

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353090.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353095.0



Goals & Match Action...

Trossard goal on 4 mins - https://dubz.co/v/a9tkp6 & https://streamin.me/v/42d94eba & https://twitter.com/fast_footygoals/status/1576211863439699970

Welbeck 6 yard header saved by Alisson on 10 mins - ?

Alisson save from Trossard close-range shot on 13 mins - ?

Trossard goal on 18 mins - https://streamff.com/v/32c30f & https://streamin.me/v/4a4d7baa & https://goalrush.xyz/Uizc3H2j

Firmino goal on 33 mins - https://dubz.co/v/v2q7g2 & https://streamin.me/v/7e394a45 & https://streamin.me/v/be02d81c

Firmino goal on 54 mins - https://dubz.co/v/xncmx6 & https://twitter.com/lapulgaprop_/status/1576229454216540160

Webster own goal on 63 mins - https://dubz.co/v/xsj47r & https://streamin.me/v/430cec40 & https://twitter.com/TheBHABible/status/1576231955712311296

Alisson save from Welbeck on 73 mins - ?

Trossard hat-trick goal on 82 mins - https://dubz.co/v/1ga9bk & https://streamin.me/v/1e23f5e2 & https://twitter.com/Footbal_lNews/status/1576236990873620480



Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=JC25qLU8q7I & www.youtube.com/watch?v=i9Qi0eE2CiM

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=wsbk7ek4mNg & www.youtube.com/watch?v=V-ceAniWB90



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/xsvupr/liverpool_vs_brighton_hove_albion_premier_league

& https://ourmatch.me/01-10-2022-liverpool-vs-brighton-hove-albion & www.yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18535097/liverpool-vs-brighton-hove-albion

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18535097/liverpool-vs-brighton-hove-albion#media & https://footyfull.com/premier-league/liverpool-vs-brighton-hove-albion-01-10-2022



'Liverpool vs Brighton' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wH0d7_LdwyE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wH0d7_LdwyE</a>



'Liverpool vs Brighton' : 3 minute official highlights from Sly:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DOjDyEEcZB8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DOjDyEEcZB8</a>



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.25pm on Saturday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Saturday 1st October MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/xt8lki/bbc_match_of_the_day_01oct2022

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Itb_GVEHwIQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Itb_GVEHwIQ</a>




Liverpool 2022/23 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

« Last Edit: October 3, 2022, 04:18:26 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,193
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40406 on: October 1, 2022, 02:17:02 pm »
Quote from: oojason on October  1, 2022, 01:08:56 pm
.



Liverpool vs Brighton : League Match 7 : Saturday 1st October, 2022 - a 3pm kick off.


LFC XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Carvalho.
Subs: Adrian, Gomez, Phillips, Milner, Arthur, Elliott, Diaz, Jota, Nunez.

Brighton XI: Sánchez, Webster, Veltman, Dunk, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Estupiñán, March, Groß, Welbeck, Trossard.
Subs: Lamptey, Colwill, Lallana, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Mitoma, Steele, Gilmour.


'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Brighton' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=e-JRQbbj2UU
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.flashscore.co.uk/match/QZLrMVSH/#/match-summary

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: tba

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353090.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: tba



Goals & Match Action...

tba



Klopp post match interview : tba

Klopp post match conference : tba



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights

& https://ourmatch.me & www.yoursoccerdose.com

& https://soccercatch.com & https://footyfull.com



'Liverpool vs Brighton' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

tba



'Liverpool vs Brighton' : 3 minute official highlights from BT Sport:-

tba



LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Anfield:-

tba (likely Monday - if Liverpool win... if Liverpool lose there probably won't be an 'Inside X' program for this match)





Liverpool 2022/23 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Jase do you have a good stream for the game today? I am going to need one for the comms. Ta.  :wave
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,827
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40407 on: October 1, 2022, 02:19:38 pm »
Quote from: jillc on October  1, 2022, 02:17:02 pm
Jase do you have a good stream for the game today? I am going to need one for the comms. Ta.  :wave

Post that bad boy for the rest of us, also, J, not that we're as vital to the site as Jill's comms... ;)
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,529
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40408 on: October 1, 2022, 02:41:36 pm »
.
No worries, Jill (and afc trukish) ;D These are usually decent / reliable...

http://1stream.top/soccer/MjUyNjI1NzAx?
http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams/premier-league/liverpool-vs-brighton-hove-albion/81847/
http://hockeyweb.live/daily/news/liverpool0110/
https://myoplay.club/oplac1/
http://givemenbastreams.com/nba/liverpool-live-stream
http://uhdgames.xyz/hd/ch5.php
http://papahd1.xyz/liverpool-vs-brighton-hove-albion/
https://matchtime.co/soccer-streams/liverpool-vs-brighton-hove-albion/11409
https://www.vipboxtv.sk/stream-liverpool-vs-brighton-and-hove-albion-live-2

http://motornews.live/novo/events/01-liverpool-s1
https://elixx.xyz/evalencia.html
https://elixx.xyz/maritimo.html
https://elixx.xyz/wolfsburg.html
http://yn.freestreams-live1.com/epl-22/
http://yn.freestreams-live1.com/bein-sports-en/
http://yn.freestreams-live1.com/arenasport-3-rs/
https://www.daddylive.pro/stream/espn.php
https://www.daddylive.pro/stream/canal-113.php

http://streamers.watch/c/football/england-premier-league/01-10-2022/liverpool-vs-brighton/1 (57 links here)



The '60 stream sites' listed up in here - 'Some useful info for following the football + Tv, STREAMS, & Highlights etc' thread - were updated earlier today - so should be okay too:-

www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (and for every Liverpool match, other footy matches around the world, and many sites for non-footy sport links too)



And these sites are usually decent / reliable in general too...

www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : www.ovostreams.com/soccer-live : https://daddylive.one : http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams : https://mamahd.best/watch-football-live : https://livestream.totalsportek.com : https://redi1.soccerstreams.net : http://yg.freestreams-live1.com : https://redditsoccerstreams.app : www.goatd.me : https://nizarstream.com : https://footybite.to : www.4stream.gg/b/football.html : www.vipboxtv.sk : www.pawastreams.live : www.hockeyweb.live/schedule : www.motornews.live/click-here-for-daily-fixtures

« Last Edit: October 1, 2022, 02:59:37 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,529
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40409 on: October 2, 2022, 11:53:01 pm »
.
Liverpool 3 - 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach : European Cup Semi-Final, 2nd leg : Wednesday 12th April, 1978 - a 7.30pm kick off. (Liverpool had lost the 1st leg 2-1)...



1st leg...






1st leg - 7 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TrkPUoj6z8k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TrkPUoj6z8k</a>



1st leg - full match replay...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yaP2l3ka42Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yaP2l3ka42Y</a>



LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1029

LFCInEurope.com Match Info Page: www.lfcineurope.com/7778-3B.html






The 2nd leg...






LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1033

LFCInEurope.com Match Info Page: www.lfcineurope.com/7778-3.html



10 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PlVEmhuoqSc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PlVEmhuoqSc</a>



72 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/smf5wWGgqfk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/smf5wWGgqfk</a>



1 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HQfdvpu4jhw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HQfdvpu4jhw</a>














Liverpool went through to the 1978 European Cup Final - to play Club Brugge. Match info for that - and other European Cup Final victories can be found here:-

www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14278814#msg14278814





-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------






 A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World...


www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0

« Last Edit: October 7, 2022, 01:16:12 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,529
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40410 on: October 3, 2022, 12:21:12 am »
.
Liverpool 2 - 2 Cologne : 1965 European Cup Quarter-Final - Replay : the 1st leg ended 0-0, the 2nd leg ended 0-0, and in those days there was no penalties shootouts...

So there was a 3rd match, played at the neutral Stadion Feyenoord - on Wednesday 24th March. After 120 minutes it was 2-2 - so a coin toss was used to decide the match...






Liverpool XI: Lawrence, Lawler, Yeats, Stevenson, Byrne, Milne, Smith, Callaghan, Thompson, Hunt, St. John.

Cologne XI: Schumacher, Pott, Hemmersbach, Weber, Regh, Sturm, Overath, Thielen, Lohr, Muller, Hornig.



LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/280

LFCInEurope.com Match Info Page: www.lfcineurope.com/6465-3.html



3 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PsUlTd0rJQY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PsUlTd0rJQY</a>



4 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2C6nteq4T8I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2C6nteq4T8I</a>



4 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/N3txUQ4It9A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/N3txUQ4It9A</a>



full match replay...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/u1-SnSG-hB0&amp;" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/u1-SnSG-hB0&amp;</a>











'The home and away games were both goalless and after a third draw, a coin-toss was to decide Reds' fate.

The chip was red on one side and white on the other but Ron Yeats tells the story by referring to a coin with heads or tails and if that's the way he tells it, then we won't mind: "I got in first to the referee and said: ´I'll have tails.´ Lucky for me the referee said ok. Liverpool tails, Cologne heads.

Up it went and christ didn't it stick in a divot. I said to the referee: ´Ref, you're going to have to retoss the coin.´ And he went: ´You're right, Mr. Yeats.´ I thought the German captain was going to hit him. He was going berserk because it was falling over on the heads. He picked it up, up it went again, came down tails.

We were coming off and who is standing there but Bill Shankly. I was first off the pitch and he went: ´Well done, big man. I am proud of you. What did you pick?´ I said: ´I picked tails, boss´. I was waiting for the adulation but he just went: ´I would have picked tails myself and just walked away.´'









'The agony and the bliss of the 1964-65 Liverpool season' (a 4-page article covers the 3-match series of games vs Cologne in detail) - www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/1309/3

50 years on - Coin toss downs Cologne: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/182336-50-years-on-coin-toss-downs-cologne

Well use the coin that beat Cologne  Liverpool win on a coin toss: www.empireofthekop.com/2022/03/24/on-this-day-1965-well-use-the-coin-that-beat-cologne-liverpool-win-on-a-coin-toss

3 games and a coin toss: How Liverpool & FC Köln settled a peculiar tie: https://footballblog.co.uk/three-games-and-a-coin-toss-how-liverpool-and-fc-koln-settled-a-peculiar-tie





'A Tactical History of Liverpool, Episode 2: Liverpool  Köln 1965, European Cup 64/65' - a 16 minute video from the superb Holding Midfield youtube channel:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8MxZlcd2z8U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8MxZlcd2z8U</a>

« Last Edit: October 4, 2022, 02:10:02 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,529
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40411 on: October 3, 2022, 12:47:07 am »
.
Liverpool 2 - 1 Dynamo Dresden : UEFA Cup, 4th Round - 2nd leg : Wednesday 17th Match, 1976 - a 7.30pm kick off. (The 1st leg had finished 0-0)...






1st leg - 7 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HocTau0qPHs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HocTau0qPHs</a>



LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/902

LFCInEurope.com Match Info Page: www.lfcineurope.com/7576-4B.html



1st leg - full match replay...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rDUMG4eYtW8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rDUMG4eYtW8</a>






The 2nd leg...






Liverpool XI: Clemence, Neal, Smith, Thompson, Hughes, Callaghan, Ray Kennedy, Heighway, Case, Toshack, Keegan.
Sub: Fairclough.

Dynamo XI: Boden, Schmuck, M Müller, K Müller, Ganzera, Weber, Kreische, Häfner, Riedel, Kotte, Heidler.
Sub: Richter.


LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/905

LFCInEurope.com Match Info Page: www.lfcineurope.com/7576-4.html



1 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/k_Kn9xQoyX0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/k_Kn9xQoyX0</a>



7 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SgPDEs2jklY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SgPDEs2jklY</a>



11 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SKfm-K1xkGk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SKfm-K1xkGk</a>






« Last Edit: October 4, 2022, 02:03:23 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,529
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40412 on: October 3, 2022, 01:08:50 am »
.
Liverpool 3 - 2 AZ 67 Alkmaar : European Cup, 2nd Round - 2nd leg : Wednesday 4th November, 1981 - a 7.30pm kick off. (Liverpool drew the 1st leg 2-2)...




1st leg...






1st leg - 1 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tZAA4eqTi4c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tZAA4eqTi4c</a>



LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1232

LFCInEurope.com Match Info Page: www.lfcineurope.com/8182-2B.html



1st leg - 1 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PtjhN_-ex64" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PtjhN_-ex64</a>






The 2nd leg...






Liverpool XI: Grobbelaar, Neal, Thompson, Hansen, Lawrenson, Whelan, Souness, McDermott, R Kennedy, Rush, Dalglish.
Subs: Ogrizovic, A Kennedy, Johnston, Gayle, Johnson.

AZ XI: Treijtel, van der Meer, Spelbos, Metgod, Hovenkamp, Peters, Tol, Arntz, Kist, Reijnders, Jonker.
Subs: ?



LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1236

LFCInEurope.com Match Info Page: www.lfcineurope.com/8182-2.html




34 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ce4lznhXfW4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ce4lznhXfW4</a>



10 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/T2__LmDMksQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/T2__LmDMksQ</a>



5 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iQRy5d-HrDk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iQRy5d-HrDk</a>



2 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pxTN_LYlY0U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pxTN_LYlY0U</a>






« Last Edit: October 4, 2022, 02:01:38 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,529
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40413 on: October 3, 2022, 01:37:10 am »
.
Athletic Bilbao 0 - 1 Liverpool : European Cup, 2nd Round - 2nd leg : Wednesday 2nd November, 1983 - an 8pm kick off. (Liverpool had drawn the 1st leg 0-0)...



1st leg...






LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1353

LFCInEurope.com Match Info Page: www.lfcineurope.com/8384-2B.html



1st leg - 28 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DwcUC5Tn0eg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DwcUC5Tn0eg</a>






The 2nd leg - at the San Memes...






Bilbao XI: Zubizarreta, Urquiaga, Nuñez, Liceranzu, Goikoetxea, Urtubi, Gallego, De Andrés, Argote, Sarabia, Noriega.
Subs: Sola.

LFC XI: Grobbelaar, Neal, Lawrenson, Hansen, Kennedy, Nicol, Souness, Lee, Dalglish, Rush, Robinson.
Subs: Hodgson.



LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1357

LFCInEurope.com Match Info Page: www.lfcineurope.com/8384-2.html



25 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4pXWjTaq6NU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4pXWjTaq6NU</a>



11 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mahAyz4gL78" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mahAyz4gL78</a>



5 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dP134kn-lqU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dP134kn-lqU</a>





« Last Edit: October 4, 2022, 01:56:26 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,529
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40414 on: October 3, 2022, 02:26:55 am »
.
Liverpool 4 - 0 Panathinaikos : European Cup Semi-Final, 1st leg : Wednesday 10th April, 1985 - a 7.30pm kick off...





LFC XI: Grobbelaar, Neal, Lawrenson, Hansen, Beglin, Lee, MacDonald, Wark, Whelan, Dalglish, Rush.
Subs: Bolder, Gillespie, Molby, Johnston, Walsh.

Panathinaikos XI: Laftsis, Gerothodoros, Karoulias, Kyrastas, Zajec, Dontas, Saravakos, Antoniou, Mavridis, Rocha, Dimopoulos.
Subs: Papavasiliou, Karavidas.



LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1456

LFCInEurope.com Match Info Page: www.lfcineurope.com/8485-4B.html



31 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ziUAMClxq6s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ziUAMClxq6s</a>



full match replay...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wmsW0ib6MIA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wmsW0ib6MIA</a>



2 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/U5iMn4ibtkc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/U5iMn4ibtkc</a>



3 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Op5hBhpxUy8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Op5hBhpxUy8</a>













The 2nd leg... saw Liverpool beat Panathinaikos away 1-0...







7 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1xpAZyz15nc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1xpAZyz15nc</a>



LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1460

LFCInEurope.com Match Info Page: www.lfcineurope.com/8485-4.html



1 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Zuo6UQexd2o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Zuo6UQexd2o</a>



« Last Edit: October 4, 2022, 01:49:23 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,529
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40415 on: October 3, 2022, 04:20:03 pm »
.
Liverpool 2 - 2 Ajax : European Cup 2nd Round - 2nd Leg : Wednesday 14th December, 1966 - a 7.30pm kick off : Liverpool had lost the 1st leg 5-1 in the fog in Holland...



1st leg...









Ajax XI: Bals, Suurbier, Pronk, Soetekouw, van Duivenbode, Groot, Muller, Swart, Cruyff, Nuninga, de Wolf.

Liverpool XI: Lawrence, Lawler, Graham, Smith, Yeats, Stevenson, Callaghan, Strong, Thompson, St. John, Hunt.


LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/372

LFCInEurope.com Match Info Page: www.lfcineurope.com/6667-2B.html

Wikipedia Page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AFC_Ajax_5%E2%80%931_Liverpool_F.C._(1966)



1st leg - 9 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EfnjmeuUiCg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EfnjmeuUiCg</a>

^ or 10 minute highlights - www.youtube.com/watch?v=-FVWmorObKc



4 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MtAOkxKboyM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MtAOkxKboyM</a>



5 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IgAoGbBCqPw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IgAoGbBCqPw</a>







From LFCHistory.net...

'Bill Shankly in his autobiography: "Ajax had the makings of a team then, but they were not yet the great team that they later became. We played them first in Amsterdam, but the match should never have started. The fog was terrible. We were due to play Manchester United at Old Trafford the following Saturday, and that was a vital game for us. We didnt want to be delayed in Amsterdam, playing on Thursday and not returning home until the Friday. But it was not our decision to go ahead with the match. Leo Horne, the observer for UEFA, European football headquarters, was responsible for that. The referee, an Italian, said, If we can see from goal to goal, OK. If not, no game. Leo Horne said, No. In Holland, if we can see from half-way line to goal, we play.

We were 2-0 down and Willie Stevenson and Geoff Strong started raiding. They were stung and went mad and tried to retrieve the game. So I went onto the pitch while the game was in progress and was walking about in the fog, and I said to Willie and Geoff, Christ, this is only the first game. Theres another bloody game at Liverpool, so we dont go and give away any more goals. Lets get beat 2-0. We are not going too bad. Take it easy. I walked on to the pitch, talked to the players, and walked off again  and the referee never saw me!"'



The Fog Game: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/3311

The Humiliation of Liverpool: www.lfcineurope.com/6667-2BRPM.html

Next week in Liverpool we will beat them 7-0: www.ajaxdaily.com/2017/next-week-liverpool-will-beat-7-0

1964-1973: The Early Years: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/325

Fifty Years On From Bill Shanklys Lesson In Europe: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2016/12/ajax-5-liverpool-1-fifty-years-on-from-bill-shanklys-lesson-in-europe





2nd leg...









^ Liverpool playing in unfamiliar yellow shirts (Ajax have red in their kit so Liverpool had to change kits; in the 1st leg Liverpool wore red and Ajax an all-white kit)


Liverpool XI: Lawrence, Yeats, Smith, Lawler, Milne, Stevenson, Callaghan, Thompson, Strong, Hunt, St. John.

Ajax XI: Bals, Soetekouw, Hulshoff, Pronk, van Duivenbode, Muller, Cruyff, Keizer, Swart, Groot, Nuninga.


LFCHisotry.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/374

LFCInEurope.com Match Info Page: www.lfcineurope.com/6667-2.html



46 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BC3OKYkbA40" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BC3OKYkbA40</a>



9 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OyJD8m4x-vI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OyJD8m4x-vI</a>



2 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EVpFfNRpZxs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EVpFfNRpZxs</a>




Johann Cruyff on playing at Anfield...

I stood on the pitch at Anfield with goosebumps, because of the atmosphere, Cruyff remembered. My happiness at our progress was matched only be the impression Anfield had left on me; from that evening English football had captured my heart. I had never seen anything like this  the passion for the game, and how much the fans wanted their team to win, and it made me think that one day I would like to play in England."

^ from www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/european/johan-cruyff-ajax-liverpool-anfield-english-football-a7404226.html









Cruyff -'Anfield was incredibly impressive, from that evening English football had captured my heart': www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/johan-cruyff-autobiography-anfield-incredibly-11994549

Liverpool draw with Ajax: www.britishpathe.com/video/VLVACQ9D9LJTEWBYCJBY6OMFDLP1-UK-LIVERPOOL-DRAW-WITH-AJAX-OF-HOLLAND-BUT-AJAX-WIN-ON-AGGREGATE/query/Liverpool+ajax

Liverpools slender hopes dashed by a fine Ajax side: www.lfcineurope.com/6667-2RPM.html

UEFA Match Info page: www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/match/62242--liverpool-vs-ajax










-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------






 A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World...


www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0

« Last Edit: October 4, 2022, 03:26:23 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,529
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40416 on: October 4, 2022, 11:32:37 am »
.
Barcelona 0 - 1 Liverpool : UEFA Cup Semi-final - 1st leg : Tuesday 13th March, 1976 - an 8.45pm kick off...



The 1st leg...





Barcelona XI: Mora, Migueli, Corominas, Asensi, Tomé, Rexach, Neeskens. Cruyff, Genes, Marcial, Fortes.
Subs: Clares, ? x4.

Liverpool XI: Clemence, Neal, Thompson, Hughes, Smith, Heighway, Case, Callaghan, R Kennedy, Keegan, Toshack.
Subs: McDonnell, Jones, Hall, McDermott, Fairclough.



LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/908

LFCInEurope.com Match Info Page: www.lfcineurope.com/7576-5B.html



Toshack's goal for Liverpool in the Nou Camp - a 20 second video clip:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/auIvX5Uy8Wo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/auIvX5Uy8Wo</a>









'Barcelona v Liverpool: John Toshack silences the Nou Camp in 1976' - a 2 minute video clip, with Barcelona footage starting at 35 seconds into the video below:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dZTesxZ4r8A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dZTesxZ4r8A</a>









^ seat cushions line the pitch perimeter after the match - thrown by Barcelona fans at their own players for the on-field performance that night...



How The Reds Won The Battle Of Barcelona  And Set A Record That Still Stands: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2017/03/liverpools-nou-sensation-how-the-reds-won-the-battle-of-barcelona-and-set-a-record-that-still-stands

Memorable White Kit Moments: https://membership-magazine.liverpoolfc.com/issue24/white-kits.html

UEFA Match Info page: www.uefa.com/uefaeuropaleague/match/64679--barcelona-vs-liverpool







The 2nd leg...


Liverpool 1 - 1 Barcelona : UEFA Cup Semi-final - 2nd leg : Wednesday 14th April, 1976 - an 7.30pm kick off : Liverpool win 2-1 on aggregate.





Liverpool XI: Clemence, Neal, Thompson, Hughes, Smith, Heighway, Case, Callaghan, R Kennedy, Keegan, Toshack.
Subs: McDonnell, Jones, Hall, McDermott, Fairclough.

Barcelona XI: Mora, Joaquin, Migueli, Corominas, Jesus, Rifé, Tomé, Costas, Neeskens, Cruyff, Heredia.
Subs: Tome, de la Cruz, 3x?.



LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/912

LFCInEurope.com Match Info Page: www.lfcineurope.com/7576-5.html



Phil Thompson was the Liverpool goal scorer on 50 minutes.

Carlos Rexach was the Barcelona goal scorer on 52 minutes.



1 minute footage of the match - and Phil Thompson's goal - can be found in this quality fan-made '1975/76 Season Review' video below... at 37 minutes and 39 seconds:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vik5dSMoVxk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vik5dSMoVxk</a>














Liverpool deserve their reward (match report): www.lfcineurope.com/7576-5RPM.html

Keegan vs. Cruyff - Liverpool against Barcelona in the 1975/76 UEFA Cup: https://footballpink.net/keegan-vs-cruyff-liverpool-against-barcelona-in-the-1975-76-uefa-cup

UEFA Match Info page: www.uefa.com/uefaeuropaleague/match/64680--liverpool-vs-barcelona







^ Liverpool celebrate beating Barcelona and reaching the 1976 UEFA Cup Final...




There is little-to-no footage for either leg of these two matches - this post is more of a 'placeholder' for if any footage is found / released / becomes available...

If you do know of any other video footage for either match vs Barcelona in 1976, please let me know - or post it up in here. Thanks :thumbup

« Last Edit: October 4, 2022, 11:27:28 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,529
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40417 on: October 4, 2022, 05:06:14 pm »
.
'CHAMPIONS LEAGUE PRESS CONFERENCE | Liverpool vs Rangers' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wuRQxj-zmP0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wuRQxj-zmP0</a>



'LIVE TRAINING: Liverpool vs Rangers | Champions League preparations' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/a6RuEdMEolk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/a6RuEdMEolk</a>
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,529
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40418 on: October 4, 2022, 05:54:26 pm »
.



Liverpool 2 - 0 Rangers : Champions League, Group Stage - MatchDay 3 : Tuesday 4th October, 2022 - 8pm kick off.






LFC XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Diaz; Nunez.
Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Phillips, Ramsay, Fabinho, Milner, Bajcetic, Elliott, Carvalho, Firmino..

Rangers XI: McGregor; Lundstram, Goldson, Davies; Tavernier, King, Davis, Tillman, Barisic; Kent, Morelos.
Subs: McCrorie, McLaughlin, Yilmaz, Jack, Colak, Matondo, Kamara, Wright, Sakala, Arfield, Devine.


'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Rangers' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=8pSo-O_DO-E
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/report-alexander-arnold-and-salah-strike-reds-beat-rangers-anfield

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5923
LFCInEurope.com Match Info Page: tba

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353102.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353110.0


BBC Live Match Blog: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/63111943
Grauniad Live Match Blog: www.theguardian.com/football/live/2022/oct/03/liverpool-v-rangers-champions-league-live
BT Sport's 1 minute promo video for this match: https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1577252572850790400


A message from Liverpool fans for UEFA ahead of kick off (during the CL 'anthem') - https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1577559613788110849



Goals & match action...

Trent goal on 7 mins - https://dubz.co/v/nw24hq & https://streamin.me/v/8a8c8ad5 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1577376424339587073

Nunez chance saved on 34 mins - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1577386778260013058

Salah goal on 53 mins (penalty) - https://dubz.co/v/kqr75m & https://streamin.me/v/4543ef5a & https://v.redd.it/pjty59c4kur91

McGregor save from Jota on 59 mins - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1577393190025498651

Kóstas Tsimíkas goal line clearance on 85 mins - https://dubz.co/v/j4bt92 & https://streamin.me/v/8bed513e

Milner's 300th appearance for Liverpool - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1577399072948117504

Rangers GK McGregor's saves from the match - https://streamin.me/v/a6559d09

Full-Time Scenes - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1577402458019696643



Trent post match : https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1577404013607374849 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=I3BB-w5K1Tg & www.youtube.com/watch?v=nLi63KfL-Hg

Henderson post match interview : https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1577408294955544576 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=_MpH72gWT3k


Klopp post match : www.youtube.com/watch?v=jj5Cbf6Uuqc & www.youtube.com/watch?v=DDpix5SWkJA & https://twitter.com/beINSPORTS_EN/status/1577417938742673417

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=0KkG0pFsA1I & www.youtube.com/watch?v=pcWbihM3ZZ4



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/xvna7a/liverpool_vs_rangers_champions_league_04oct2022

& https://ourmatch.me/04-10-2022-liverpool-vs-rangers & www.yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18674260/liverpool-vs-rangers

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18674260/liverpool-vs-rangers#media & https://footyfull.com/uefa-champions-league/liverpool-vs-rangers-04-10-2022

& 5 minute highlights - https://sblanh.com/25ap7c0sy76r.html & full match - https://m.matchweek.top/2022/10/ucl-2022-23-liverpool-vs-rangers.html



'Liverpool vs Rangers' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5QO_CKqofkE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5QO_CKqofkE</a>



'Liverpool vs Rangers' : 5 minute official highlights from BT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QHL-LDymIYA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QHL-LDymIYA</a>



LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7o0uxs0FKhk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7o0uxs0FKhk</a>




Liverpool 2022/23 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

« Last Edit: October 6, 2022, 11:54:28 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,529
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40419 on: October 4, 2022, 10:47:43 pm »
.
Some post-match content for Liverpool 2 - 0 Rangers...







'LIVERPOOL 2-0 RANGERS | LFC FAN REACTIONS' - RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RHFtinNPnOo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RHFtinNPnOo</a>



'Liverpool 2-0 Rangers | Fan Cam' - RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Nwk1C0_SZqM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Nwk1C0_SZqM</a>



'Liverpool 2-0 Rangers | The Final Whistle' - RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZadRXhvEH4s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZadRXhvEH4s</a>



'2 minute post-match video - inside Anfield - from TAW':-

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1577410057700249601



'2 minute post-match video - inside the pub - from TAW':-

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1577416351446016000



'Liverpool 2 Rangers 0 | Post-Match Pint | First Five' - TAW:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FaqNEl1uI9Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FaqNEl1uI9Y</a>



'Liverpool 2 Rangers 0 : Match Reaction | Talking Reds Live' - TAW:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bg0CpCjXs-Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bg0CpCjXs-Y</a>





Post Match Analysis...

www.youtube.com/watch?v=wA9WVSBorZc
www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gv5Md03TI9U
www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0eZbdRVOcg
www.youtube.com/watch?v=vldZylgfGN4
www.youtube.com/watch?v=arcLH69l8dY
www.youtube.com/watch?v=JJPfhFBEfHk
https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1577433293389185024
https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1577408294955544576
https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1577427778735149056
https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1577425549986766849




Match Reports...

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63080301
www.theguardian.com/football/2022/oct/04/liverpool-rangers-champions-league-match-report
www.theguardian.com/football/live/2022/oct/03/liverpool-v-rangers-champions-league-live
www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-rangers-result-final-score-salah-b2195410.html
www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/match/2035673--liverpool-vs-rangers/
www.skysports.com/football/liverpool-vs-rangers/report/477388
www.rte.ie/sport/soccer/2022/1004/1327056-changed-liverpool-back-to-winning-ways-against-rangers
www.espn.co.uk/football/report/_/gameId/652625
www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-fc-vs-rangers-live-stream-champions-league-2022-latest-score-result-watch-tv-team-news-b1030146.html
www.thisisanfield.com/2022/10/liverpool-2-0-rangers-new-look-reds-seal-vital-anfield-win
www.anfield-online.co.uk/lfc-live/2022/live-liverpool-v-rangers-champions-league

« Last Edit: October 5, 2022, 04:41:24 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,529
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40420 on: October 5, 2022, 11:33:23 pm »
.
Liverpool 5 - 1 CSKA Sofia : European Cup - 3rd Round, 1st leg : Wednesday 4th March, 1981 - a 7.30pm kick off...



1st leg...





Liverpool XI: Clemence, Neal, Thompson, Hansen, A Kennedy, McDermott, Lee, Souness, R Kennedy, Heighway, Dalglish.
Subs: Ogrizovic, Irwin, Cohen, Case, Rush.

CSKA XI: Velinov, Zafirov, Vasilev, Rangelov, Iliev, Zdravkov, Velkov, Markov, Kerimov, Ionchev, Dzhevizov.
Subs: Dimitrov, Bikov, ? x3.



LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1202

LFCInEurope.com Match Info Page: www.lfcineurope.com/8081-3B.html



26 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eHuSdhEokCM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eHuSdhEokCM</a>



10 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Nusc-QJBosg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Nusc-QJBosg</a>



8 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eTdTRtYyzVw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eTdTRtYyzVw</a>



5 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cz_mx_eTR-E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cz_mx_eTR-E</a>







2nd leg...






CSKA Sofia 0 - 1 Liverpool : Wednesday 18th March, a 6pm kick off...


LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1204

LFCInEurope.com Match Info Page: www.lfcineurope.com/8081-3.html



90 second highlights of the 2nd leg start 90 seconds into this video below...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/v7Rlu3B0Ekc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/v7Rlu3B0Ekc</a>

« Last Edit: October 5, 2022, 11:35:48 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,529
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40421 on: October 6, 2022, 01:47:33 pm »

'EPIC Commentary on Liverpool!' - from Art Of Football:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Q_ADoo9v4A8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Q_ADoo9v4A8</a>
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,827
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40422 on: October 6, 2022, 02:03:43 pm »
Quote from: oojason on October  6, 2022, 01:47:33 pm
'EPIC Commentary on Liverpool!' - from Art Of Football:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Q_ADoo9v4A8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Q_ADoo9v4A8</a>

"The man has defied physics! He has found space where there was none!"  ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,529
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40423 on: October 6, 2022, 02:19:41 pm »

'Trent Alexander-Arnold - All 15 Goals for Liverpool' - from Trequartista TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9mw0EJ_ULE0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9mw0EJ_ULE0</a>
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,529
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40424 on: October 6, 2022, 02:20:31 pm »

'Trent Alexander Arnold: 12 Times SILENCED His Haters!' - by Liverpool Edits:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4sS1iRqfgJI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4sS1iRqfgJI</a>
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,529
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40425 on: October 6, 2022, 05:55:09 pm »

'Liverpools First Icon: Alex Raisbeck' - a 6 minute video from Tifo Football:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0KJSCqa3q5o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0KJSCqa3q5o</a>



Tifo Football have a 77 video playlist on Liverpool - www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWYJXDKS21OEpIXUZ12n-x8CNQPRbQ8NO
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,529
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40426 on: October 7, 2022, 04:03:42 pm »

Arsenal vs. Liverpool | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YEAeKngau_k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YEAeKngau_k</a>
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,529
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40427 on: October 8, 2022, 05:37:39 pm »

'10 Times Liverpool DESTROYED Arsenal under Klopp' - a 15 minute video from Anfield Legend:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vTHkXD2V6u4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vTHkXD2V6u4</a>

Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,529
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40428 on: October 9, 2022, 02:47:29 pm »
.



Arsenal 3 - 2 Liverpool : League Match 8 : Sunday 9th October, 2022 - a 4.30pm kick off.


Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus.
Subs: Turner, Tierney, Cedric, Holding, Lokonga, Vieira, Marquinhos, Nelson, Nketiah.

LFC XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Nunez, Jota, Diaz.
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Konaté, Phillips, Fabinho, Milner, Elliott, Carvalho, Firmino.

Referee: Michael Oliver. Assistants: Stuart Burt, Simon Bennett. Fourth official: Andy Madley. VAR: Darren England.


'Matchday Live: Arsenal vs Liverpool' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=jnWrD8GEQXQ
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-beaten-away-arsenal-premier-league

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5892

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353121.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353131.0



Goals & Match Action...

Martinelli goal on 2 mins - https://dubz.co/v/jpnad7 & https://streamin.me/v/eee3e7ed & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1579134236665077760

'Was Bukayo Saka offside in the build-up opener?' (Keys & Gray; no VAR lines given to TV channels for the goal) - https://twitter.com/beINSPORTS_EN/status/1579146982446477313

Martinelli trips himself up... but Diaz is booked, on 6 mins - ?

Liverpool penalty shout on 15 mins (handball) - https://dubz.co/v/y6k8nd & https://streamin.me/v/2de78cd8 & https://twitter.com/thfcmxtt/status/1579137904047452160

Odegaard stamp on Luis Diaz' leg & collision with Partey mins later (Diaz later subbed off at 42') - https://twitter.com/nuestrosdporte2/status/1579144017505579008

Nunez goal on 34 mins - https://dubz.co/v/8ccnca & https://streamin.me/v/0ecaa0a6 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1579142599910117376

Saka goal on 45'+5 mins - https://dubz.co/v/65dzp5 & https://streamin.me/v/ad0f701d & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1579146142700384258

Firmino goal on 53 mins - https://dubz.co/v/50j6s0 & https://streamin.me/v/8d63ebf8 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1579152683625512960

Saka goal (penalty) on 76 mins - https://dubz.co/v/a57ty2 & https://streamin.me/v/2f46a363 & https://twitter.com/MbembaWaKisakwa/status/1579158044352532481



'Update on Michael Oliver speaking to the managers' during the match - https://v.redd.it/tyco964qrts91 (25 second video clip)

^ from https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/xzt6vo/update_on_michael_oliver_speaking_to_the_managers



Penalty shout for handball on 15 mins...





Martinelli catches Trent above the ankle and late on 22 mins (nothing given; Trent subbed off with the injury at half-time) - alternate angle...





Ref Oliver awards penalty for no-minimal contact from Thiago on Jesus on 73 mins (Jesus then goes to ground as if pole-axed)...





Van Dijk post match : https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1579172920697716737 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=TZm1Wq84E8U


Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=QJuztNiI6Co & www.youtube.com/watch?v=4egWkujZnrM & www.youtube.com/watch?v=gisSnlkkll8

Klopp post conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=D-L7zIKK0WQ & www.youtube.com/watch?v=_zjRiHC2KK8 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1579180252776910848



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/xzo6ro/arsenal_vs_liverpool_premier_league_09oct2022

& https://ourmatch.me/09-10-2022-arsenal-vs-liverpool & www.yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18535102/arsenal-vs-liverpool

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18535102/arsenal-vs-liverpool#media & https://footyfull.com/premier-league/arsenal-vs-liverpool-09-10-2022



'Arsenal vs Liverpool' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TRFM5o120QQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TRFM5o120QQ</a>



'Arsenal vs Liverpool' : 3 minute official highlights from Sly:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gbBWuX6kmMk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gbBWuX6kmMk</a>



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.30pm on Sunday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Sunday 9th October MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/xzyoiy/bbc_match_of_the_day_2_09oct2022

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Anfield:-

tba (likely Monday - if Liverpool win... if Liverpool lose there probably won't be an 'Inside X' program for this match)





Liverpool 2022/23 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

« Last Edit: October 10, 2022, 05:15:16 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,529
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40429 on: October 11, 2022, 07:26:32 pm »

'LIVE TRAINING: Rangers vs Liverpool | Champions League preparation underway':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mbG1CDamz0Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mbG1CDamz0Y</a>
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,529
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40430 on: October 11, 2022, 07:27:26 pm »

'CHAMPIONS LEAGUE PRESS CONFERENCE | Rangers vs Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3-Noon71hHU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3-Noon71hHU</a>
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,529
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40431 on: Yesterday at 06:03:36 pm »
.



Rangers 1 - 7 Liverpool : Champions League, Group Stage - Match Day 4 : Wednesday 12th October, 2022 - 8pm kick off.





Rangers XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic; Arfield, Jack, Lundstram; Sakala, Colak, Kent.
Subs: McLaughlin, Ridvan, Davis, Matondo, Sands, Morelos, Wright, McCrorie, King, Devine, Tillman.

LFC XI: Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Elliott; Firmino, Carvalho, Nunez.
Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Phillips, Robertson, Bajcetic, Milner, Thiago, Salah, Jota.


'Matchday Live: Rangers vs Liverpool' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=TAnhAieACmI
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/salah-hits-record-breaking-hat-trick-reds-rout-rangers-7-1-ibrox

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5924
LFCInEurope.com Match Info Page: www.lfcineurope.com/2223-4.html

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353138.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353149.0



Goals & match action...

Armfield goal on 17' - https://dubz.co/v/y81f4n & https://streamin.me/v/56a39a28 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1580277582444236800

Rio Ferdinand celebrating the Rangers goal almost as much as Ally McCoist: https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1580286967236857856

Firmino goal on 24' - https://dubz.co/v/b8r1a7 & https://goalrush.xyz/jPLVHT2f & https://twitter.com/AnfieldIndex/status/1580279812102717442

Firmino goal on 55' - https://dubz.co/v/mvvp4b & https://streamin.me/v/213efe35 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1580292017820573697

Nunez goal on 66' - https://dubz.co/v/xnt4vn & https://streamin.me/v/bfb1ec36 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1580295485533097984

Salah goal on 75' - https://dubz.co/v/5pgxdf & https://streamin.me/v/1fdbff0f & https://twitter.com/Fo0tballVideos/status/1580297316426481664

Salah goal on 80' - https://streamable.com/614a8c & https://dubz.co/v/3605cm & https://twitter.com/AnfieldIndex/status/1580298211520282624

Salah goal on 81' - https://streamable.com/xiy7kq & https://streamin.me/v/08a1ddf7 & https://twitter.com/iRSport_/status/1580298155576262657

'6 minutes and 12 second hat-trick for Mo Salah after coming off the bench': https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1580314856812875776

Elliot goal on 87' - https://dubz.co/v/47jkyj & https://goalrush.xyz/tyhHLni0 & https://twitter.com/Footyhub01/status/1580300375252664320


Full-Time Scenes (at a near-empty Ibrox) : https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1580302064210817025



Liverpool's largest win vs a British side in European competition.



Van Dijk post match : www.youtube.com/watch?v=I_XQ4Nnm7AI & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1580305252783624194 & https://streamable.com/wx1p2d


Klopp post match: www.youtube.com/watch?v=2bEiQxQI7eU & www.youtube.com/watch?v=OtgyIbIkp9s & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1580312915491835904

Klopp post match conference: www.youtube.com/watch?v=nIfIyFtgmjY & www.youtube.com/watch?v=SNxXrselwtQ



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/y2c1uj/rangers_vs_liverpool_champions_league_12oct2022

& https://ourmatch.me/12-10-2022-rangers-vs-liverpool & www.yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18674263/rangers-vs-liverpool

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18674263/rangers-vs-liverpool#media & https://footyfull.com/uefa-champions-league/rangers-vs-liverpool-12-10-2022

11 minute highlights - https://sbanh.com/ofdi0x039ynb.html & www.dailymotion.com/video/x8ef5ni



'Rangers vs Liverpool' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

tba



'Rangers vs Liverpool' : 9 minute official highlights from BT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tjmFaW0KQVw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tjmFaW0KQVw</a>



LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/so8eqXtbHiM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/so8eqXtbHiM</a>




Liverpool 2022/23 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

« Last Edit: Today at 10:23:50 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,529
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40432 on: Yesterday at 10:14:42 pm »
.
Some post-match content for the Rangers 1 - 7 Liverpool match...








'Police scuffle with balaclava-clad Rangers fans before Liverpool FC match':-

www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/police-scuffle-balaclava-clad-rangers-25248490



'Rangers ultras try to square off with Liverpool fans; away end chants what the hell was that?':-

www.empireofthekop.com/2022/10/12/liverpool-fans-mock-rangers-ultras (with video)

& https://twitter.com/TTTLLLKK/status/1580316761194262529



'Rangers 1-7 Liverpool | The Final Whistle' - RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3GUtRXGZHU0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3GUtRXGZHU0</a>



'Rangers 1-7 Liverpool | LFC FAN REACTIONS' - RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/e_I25dAeBmA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/e_I25dAeBmA</a>



'Rangers 1-7 Liverpool | IBROX REACTION' - RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LGiYKYb7HH8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LGiYKYb7HH8</a>



'Si Senor' getting sung at Ibrox:-

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1580313887005880321



'Allez Allez Allez' at Ibrox - from TAW:-

www.youtube.com/shorts/xL60cpu0ONE



'Liverpool Fans Go Completely Crazy At Ibrox Stadium As They Beat Rangers 7-1' - a 5 minute video from Sommit Sports:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5kGyI2PSv_A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5kGyI2PSv_A</a>



'Rangers 1 Liverpool 7 | Post-Match Pint First Five' - from TAW:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kgtQdarRtJA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kgtQdarRtJA</a>



Post-Match analysis videos...

www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ln2AfRLiTo
www.youtube.com/watch?v=5RQgR6cpzAc
www.youtube.com/watch?v=GnS8EKs6N1Y
www.youtube.com/watch?v=sGu2HsCDJEg
www.youtube.com/watch?v=nqfLxsJz79M
www.youtube.com/watch?v=AMLjOFN4efE
www.youtube.com/watch?v=lLJKstQvQ78
www.youtube.com/watch?v=IJcaPO9ljaE




'Mohamed Salah has now scored more goals for Liverpool than Luis Suárez and Fernando Torres combined in eight fewer appearances. #LFC

⦿ Salah  164 goals in 267 apps
⦿ Suárez  82 goals in 133 apps
⦿ Torres   81 goals in 142 apps'

^ https://twitter.com/LiamBekker/status/1580298462188699648




Match Reports...

BBC Live blog: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/63203416
Guardian Live blog: www.theguardian.com/football/live/2022/oct/12/rangers-v-liverpool-champions-league-live-score-updates

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63186550
www.theguardian.com/football/2022/oct/12/rangers-liverpool-champions-league-match-report
www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-rangers-result-champions-league-2022-b2201570.html
www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/match-reports/liverpool-rangers-match-report-ucl-28224594
www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/match/2035690--rangers-vs-liverpool
www.rte.ie/sport/soccer/2022/1012/1328857-gers-hit-for-seven-as-salah-claims-six-minute-hat-trick
www.goal.com/en-gb/lists/salah-makes-history-firmino-masterclass-liverpool-winners-losers-ratings/blt1f355c7ca6a6c56d
www.skysports.com/football/rangers-vs-liverpool/report/477410
www.scottishdailyexpress.co.uk/sport/football/rangers-1-7-liverpool-ratings-28224827
www.footballscotland.co.uk/spfl/scottish-premiership/damning-stats-behind-rangers-worst-25248965
www.thisisanfield.com/2022/10/rangers-1-7-liverpool-reds-turn-on-the-style-in-confidence-booster
www.anfield-online.co.uk/lfc-live/2022/live-rangers-v-liverpool-champions-league-live-updates

« Last Edit: Today at 10:21:06 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,529
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40433 on: Yesterday at 10:16:17 pm »

'Rangers U19s v Liverpool U19s (3-4) | Ex-Celtic youngster seals win! | UEFA Youth League Highlights' - 6 minute highlights from BT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wb3OSELNXzs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wb3OSELNXzs</a>


Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/ben-doak-solo-goal-gives-u19s-4-3-victory-over-rangers-youth-league
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,529
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40434 on: Today at 10:09:57 pm »

'Tony shares his Anfield story with John Barnes | LFC marks Black History Month' - a 7 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NINXWLiWSw8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NINXWLiWSw8</a>
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,529
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40435 on: Today at 10:28:40 pm »

'Top 10 UNFORGETTABLE Liverpool Wins against Man City' - a 15 minute video from Anfield Legend:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BIs8S4z6Gj8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BIs8S4z6Gj8</a>
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,529
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40436 on: Today at 10:30:10 pm »

'FA Cup semi-final: Manchester City 2-3 Liverpool highlights | BBC Sport' - a 5 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xfbfjWjTF1s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xfbfjWjTF1s</a>
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,529
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40437 on: Today at 10:31:33 pm »

'Nunez on Target as Reds Win! | Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City | Highlights | FA Community Shield 2022' - a 6 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FlD7tyMDbuk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FlD7tyMDbuk</a>
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
Pages: 1 ... 1006 1007 1008 1009 1010 [1011]   Go Up
« previous next »
 