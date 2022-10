.

: Sunday 16th October, 2022 - a 4.30pm kick off.Alisson; Milner, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott, Jota, Salah, Firmino.Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Henderson, Jones, Carvalho, Nunez.Ederson, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Bernardo, Haaland, Foden.Ortega, Moreno, Grealish, Alvarez, Gomez, Laporte, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand.Referee: Anthony Taylor. Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn. Fourth official: Andy Madley. VAR: Darren England.'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Man City' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=0eTOCsq3l1Y LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5893 RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353157.0 RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353172.0 Pre-Match YNWA: https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1581713776692252672 12 minutes in... and Man City supporters start with the 'Always The Victim' and 'Murderers' songs - followed by poverty songs & the national anthem. Weird little club:-Songs were heard loud and clear on multiple tv channels and streams - yet the commentators, tv & media companies simply ignore it and stay silent.^ 'Liverpool FC has released a statement following today's match against Manchester City at Anfield' - www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-statement-2 Salah 1-on-1 chance saved on 50 mins - https://dubz.co/v/adg58s Foden disallowed goal on 53 mins (VAR; foul) - https://dubz.co/v/v55wqd https://dubz.co/v/1pzz2y (2 fouls - 1 on Fabinho, 1 on Alisson)Guardiola loses it with the Anfield crowd: https://v.redd.it/vphrq14m38u91 Alisson save vs Haaland: https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1581755612404150273 on 76 mins - https://dubz.co/v/hww2g7 'The difference between Peter Drury and Sky's commentary is night and day' (on Salah's goal) - https://mobile.twitter.com/anfieldrd96/status/1581710446608134145 Guardiola sinks to his knees the moment Salah goes through on goal - https://v.redd.it/22iube0bv8u91 B Silva fouls and shirt-pull on Salah on 85 mins (no free-kick or card given) - https://v.redd.it/r61ouanxx7u91 B. Silva then kicks out & also elbows at Salah off the ball - in front of the assistant referee - who does nothing - https://twitter.com/Aqilbh/status/1581703596084670465 ^ Klopp is then sent off for protesting the fouls on Salah not being given by match officials (& VAR?) (on 86 mins) - https://dubz.co/v/h2nnc8 Van Dijk denies Haaland a tap-in late on - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1581709568362827776 Nunez spurns big chance on 87 mins - https://streamin.me/v/4063c6f2 Full-Time Scenes - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1581700094272843776 ^ not a foul according to the referee - and assistant referee - standing watching the incident (which led to Klopp being sent off seconds later for protesting yet another foul on Salah going unpunished...)Salah post match interview : https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1581703681136685058 Salah & Van Dijk post match : www.youtube.com/watch?v=DBpqGylVZEo Klopp asking MOTD to explain why the multiple Bernardo Silva challenges on Salah in front of the assistant referee weren't a foul - https://v.redd.it/v77nx2p3eku91 Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=KxzZcJP1sxA Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=f22RuM13RHY & 9 minute highlights - www.dailymotion.com/video/x8eljpa ' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-' : 3 minute official highlights from Sly:-- BBC1 10.30pm on Sunday night :Klopp asking MOTD to explain why the Silva challenges on Salah in front of the asst referee weren't a foul - https://v.redd.it/v77nx2p3eku91 (MOTD said there 'wasn't time')Sunday 16th October MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/y5usau/bbc_match_of_the_day_2_16oct2022