.Liverpool 1 - 0 Manchester City & Anthony Taylor
: League Match 9
: Sunday 16th October, 2022 - a 4.30pm kick off
. LFC XI:
Alisson; Milner, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott, Jota, Salah, Firmino.Subs: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Henderson, Jones, Carvalho, Nunez
.MCFC XI:
Ederson, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Bernardo, Haaland, Foden.Subs: Ortega, Moreno, Grealish, Alvarez, Gomez, Laporte, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand
.Referee: Anthony Taylor. Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn. Fourth official: Andy Madley. VAR: Darren England.'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Man City'
- free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=0eTOCsq3l1Y
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com
& www.liverpoolfc.com/news/stunning-salah-goal-sees-reds-beat-man-city-anfield
LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5893
RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353157.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353172.0
Pre-Match YNWA: https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1581713776692252672
12 minutes in... and Man City supporters start with the 'Always The Victim' and 'Murderers' songs - followed by poverty songs & the national anthem. Weird little club:-https://twitter.com/SimonBrundish/status/1581682923534577664
& https://twitter.com/Bratto90/status/1581715188566601728Songs were heard loud and clear on multiple tv channels and streams - yet the commentators, tv & media companies simply ignore it and stay silent.
^ 'Liverpool FC has released a statement following today's match against Manchester City at Anfield' - www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-statement-2Goals & Match Action...
Salah 1-on-1 chance saved on 50 mins - https://dubz.co/v/adg58s
& https://streamin.me/v/5c08cae4
& https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1581687258821775363
Foden disallowed goal on 53 mins (VAR; foul)
- https://dubz.co/v/v55wqd
& https://streamin.me/v/c21df5ad
& https://dubz.co/v/1pzz2y (2 fouls - 1 on Fabinho, 1 on Alisson)
Guardiola loses it with the Anfield crowd: https://v.redd.it/vphrq14m38u91
Alisson save vs Haaland: https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1581755612404150273Salah goal
on 76 mins - https://dubz.co/v/hww2g7
& https://streamin.me/v/1b73c74f
& https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1581693299626156033
^ https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1581713786184282119
& https://twitter.com/ranchoYuleMdark/status/1581720172641284096
& https://v.redd.it/3jds9jm9w7u91
'The difference between Peter Drury and Skys commentary is night and day' (on Salah's goal)
- https://mobile.twitter.com/anfieldrd96/status/1581710446608134145
Guardiola sinks to his knees the moment Salah goes through on goal - https://v.redd.it/22iube0bv8u91
& https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1581993681732702209
B Silva fouls and shirt-pull on Salah on 85 mins (no free-kick or card given)
- https://v.redd.it/r61ouanxx7u91
& https://twitter.com/hamishpotts/status/1581704331195469825
B. Silva then kicks out & also elbows at Salah off the ball - in front of the assistant referee - who does nothing - https://twitter.com/Aqilbh/status/1581703596084670465
^ Klopp is then sent off for protesting the fouls on Salah not being given by match officials (& VAR?) (on 86 mins)
- https://dubz.co/v/h2nnc8
& https://streamin.me/v/cc45f440
Van Dijk denies Haaland a tap-in late on - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1581709568362827776
Nunez spurns big chance on 87 mins - https://streamin.me/v/4063c6f2
& https://goalrush.xyz/0GcvgIaq
Full-Time Scenes - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1581700094272843776
^ not a foul according to the referee - and assistant referee - standing watching the incident (which led to Klopp being sent off seconds later for protesting yet another foul on Salah going unpunished...)
Salah post match interview : https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1581703681136685058
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=gkMy5pZhTWg
Salah & Van Dijk post match : www.youtube.com/watch?v=DBpqGylVZEo
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=APSUBSg-f-Y
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=6UiUdHQGYqQ
Klopp asking MOTD to explain why the multiple Bernardo Silva challenges on Salah in front of the assistant referee weren't a foul - https://v.redd.it/v77nx2p3eku91
Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=KxzZcJP1sxA
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=vkeApiUneG4
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=c2hEKIB-q3g
Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=f22RuM13RHY
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=C1MvSb0fVGc
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=4p0XVqVUp30Match Highlights
& Full Match Replays
: https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/y5jfsi/liverpool_vs_manchester_city_premier_league
& https://ourmatch.me/16-10-2022-liverpool-vs-manchester-city
& www.yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18535116/liverpool-vs-manchester-city
& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18535116/liverpool-vs-manchester-city#media
& https://footyfull.com/premier-league/liverpool-vs-manchester-city-16-10-2022
& 9 minute highlights - www.dailymotion.com/video/x8eljpa
& https://sbanh.com/6ab7d3lbb7dc.html
'Liverpool vs Man City
' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-www.youtube.com/watch?v=TE0e64xbtqQ
'Liverpool vs Man City
' : 3 minute official highlights from Sly:-www.youtube.com/watch?v=7lQeWU_chXEMatch Of The Day
- BBC1 10.30pm on Sunday night : MOTD Twitter
: MOTD Website
: Download / Watch
: RAWK's MOTD Thread
.
Klopp asking MOTD to explain why the Silva challenges on Salah in front of the asst referee weren't a foul - https://v.redd.it/v77nx2p3eku91 (MOTD said there 'wasn't time')Sunday 16th October
MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/y5usau/bbc_match_of_the_day_2_16oct2022
& www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m001d85gLFC TV Channel
: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc)
- www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv
& https://twitter.com/LFCTVInside Anfield
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eUKDA5TczwQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eUKDA5TczwQ</a>
'SHOWREEL: van Dijk & Gomez deny Man City in dominant defensive display
' - a 4 minute video from LFC:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pvhhMypDp-0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pvhhMypDp-0</a>
'Liverpool 1 v 0 Manchester City - All The Goals - (5Live) Radio Broadcast 16/10/2022
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sxaJhECQCsg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sxaJhECQCsg</a>
