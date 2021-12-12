How is that not a fumble?
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Two tragic games tonight
can't help but wonder how good the 9ers could be if shanahan actually had a decent QB.
I mean, for that FG attempt, 3 Niners special teams guys just ran straight through the Packers line. Like one of them could almost have grabbed the ball out of the holders hands. Hot garbage is what the GB special teams are.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
My night has been made . . . Erin has spoken
I had sex with a girl called Erin a few times. I shouldn't have, but I did. Irrelevant to these games but here we are.
Wow this seasons Packers special teams unit has been a whole other level of shit
Dickhead Rodgers bites the dust again, just beautiful
What time is the Palace game?
The Packers have been immunised from winning the Super Bowl this year.
Hahaha, omg I wish I watched that now.Anti vaxxer prick losing at home in the playoffs, beautiful.
