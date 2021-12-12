« previous next »
Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2014626 times)

Offline ArcticRed

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63080 on: Today at 01:44:57 am »
How is that not a fumble?
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63081 on: Today at 01:45:57 am »
Quote from: ArcticRed on Today at 01:44:57 am
How is that not a fumble?

they'll say he never had possession or something.

anyway green bay have the ball back now
Online RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63082 on: Today at 01:48:36 am »
Quote from: ArcticRed on Today at 01:44:57 am
How is that not a fumble?
He did not complete the process of the catch.
Offline King Kenny 7

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63083 on: Today at 01:52:15 am »
Late Jan football in Wisc has always had these decisions. Usually evens out.
Offline King Kenny 7

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63084 on: Today at 02:25:28 am »
Too much respect for each other from both sides here.

Needs someone to get nasty !
Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63085 on: Today at 02:33:53 am »
Poor from Garappolo, needed to throw it a second earlier, good drive ends in a pick.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63086 on: Today at 02:37:11 am »
can't help but wonder how good the 9ers could be if shanahan actually had a decent QB.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63087 on: Today at 02:37:31 am »
Two tragic games tonight
Offline King Kenny 7

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63088 on: Today at 02:38:41 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:37:31 am
Two tragic games tonight


There's always next weekend  :wellin :wellin :wellin
Online RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63089 on: Today at 02:40:31 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 02:37:11 am
can't help but wonder how good the 9ers could be if shanahan actually had a decent QB.
Waits for Trey Lance next year
Online RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63090 on: Today at 02:40:53 am »
Offline Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63091 on: Today at 02:44:40 am »
Well that was mostly tragic and it's time for bed.
Offline Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63092 on: Today at 02:48:54 am »
I mean, for that FG attempt, 3 Niners special teams guys just ran straight through the Packers line. Like one of them could almost have grabbed the ball out of the holders hands.

Hot garbage is what the GB special teams are.
Offline King Kenny 7

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63093 on: Today at 02:51:04 am »
It's gonna be better this half isn't it?
Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63094 on: Today at 02:51:22 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 02:37:11 am
can't help but wonder how good the 9ers could be if shanahan actually had a decent QB.

Garappolo is an infuriating qb, often has one of those career games were he throws for 300-400 yards & a few td's, then next week he looks like the worst qb in the league.
Offline King Kenny 7

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63095 on: Today at 02:53:03 am »
My night has been made . . .

Erin has spoken  :-*
Offline FlashGordon

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63096 on: Today at 02:57:30 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:48:54 am
I mean, for that FG attempt, 3 Niners special teams guys just ran straight through the Packers line. Like one of them could almost have grabbed the ball out of the holders hands.

Hot garbage is what the GB special teams are.


Don't get me started, kickoff returns again are an abomination.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63097 on: Today at 03:37:34 am »
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 02:53:03 am
My night has been made . . .

Erin has spoken  :-*

I had sex with a girl called Erin a few times. I shouldn't have, but I did. Irrelevant to these games but here we are.
Offline King Kenny 7

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63098 on: Today at 03:44:56 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:37:34 am
I had sex with a girl called Erin a few times. I shouldn't have, but I did. Irrelevant to these games but here we are.



Dodgey admission Barney where we live.  :odd


Now can ya hook me up with a decent IP provider or what!  ;D


Offline King Kenny 7

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63099 on: Today at 03:49:16 am »
Yeah, this is getting interesting.   :D
Offline Rosario

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63100 on: Today at 03:51:41 am »
Wow this seasons Packers special teams unit has been a whole other level of shit
Offline King Kenny 7

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63101 on: Today at 03:52:40 am »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 03:51:41 am
Wow this seasons Packers special teams unit has been a whole other level of shit





They could yet come back an win this!
Offline elsewhere

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63102 on: Today at 03:53:18 am »
10-10 with 4:28 to go, come on 49ers!
Offline King Kenny 7

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63103 on: Today at 03:54:05 am »
Adams has winner written all over him.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63104 on: Today at 03:54:31 am »
Packers special teams co-coordinator could well be looking for another job soon.
Offline King Kenny 7

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63105 on: Today at 03:57:28 am »
No matter what way this goes . . . next week will be their last game.
Offline elsewhere

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63106 on: Today at 03:58:20 am »
milk the clock and get ready for a FG boys
Offline King Kenny 7

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63107 on: Today at 04:05:11 am »
The 9'ers playing Charlie Brown football and looking to throw this away.
Offline elsewhere

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63108 on: Today at 04:10:41 am »
haha fuck yes, beautiful!
Offline King Kenny 7

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63109 on: Today at 04:11:44 am »
What time is the Palace game?
Online rodderzzz

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63110 on: Today at 04:33:44 am »
Dickhead Rodgers bites the dust again, just beautiful
Offline newterp

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63111 on: Today at 04:36:05 am »
Been a rough week for the anti-vaxxers
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63112 on: Today at 04:48:35 am »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 04:33:44 am
Dickhead Rodgers bites the dust again, just beautiful

Maybe spend some more time doing proper research with his buddy Joe Rogan.
Online RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63113 on: Today at 04:55:16 am »
Online RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63114 on: Today at 04:55:36 am »
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 04:11:44 am
What time is the Palace game?
2pm in UK 9 am on EST
Offline Garrus

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63115 on: Today at 04:59:53 am »
The Packers have been immunised from winning the Super Bowl this year.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63116 on: Today at 05:01:31 am »
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 04:59:53 am
The Packers have been immunised from winning the Super Bowl this year.

 ;D
Offline RedSince86

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63117 on: Today at 05:05:47 am »
Hahaha, omg I wish I watched that now.

Anti vaxxer prick losing at home in the playoffs, beautiful.

 ;D
Online RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63118 on: Today at 05:36:11 am »
Online rodderzzz

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63119 on: Today at 05:36:25 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 05:05:47 am
Hahaha, omg I wish I watched that now.

Anti vaxxer prick losing at home in the playoffs, beautiful.

 ;D

Best thing is he'll blame his special teams when he could only put up 1 TD at home in his weather and the California softies, just wonderful
