Sounds like the first 24 hrs have been a shitshow:



- Subscribers angry that the costs are extra

- Subscribers and non-subscribers fuming over the costs

- Loads of reports of basic transcription errors

- Confusion over how to locate addresses resulting in people buying additional documents when they don't need to

- Loads of complaints about people being unable to make purchases and told to use a different card or call their bank/credit card company to resolve the issue, only for the former to bring up the same error message if they use a different card and the latter to say there are no holds/blocks and the problem is likely a merchant error caused by a system that should have taken into account multiple individual purchases