A mate of mine was in the same situation as you, and I said that unless you use two companies and they both come to the same conclusion I'd be very dubious. He agreed but he'd already got Ancestry on the job. Ancestry identified 100% (!) of his DNA as coming from a fairly small area slap bang in the middle of Ireland. He's a plastic paddy anyway and although his mum and dad met in London, they were both from the same tiny village slap bang in the middle of the area Ancestry identified! Needless to say I have now used them myself.



John, the thought of getting hundreds of 'connects' from America is alone enough to put me right off - I've seen too many of their efforts with c50,000 people in their tree and multiple coats of arms. I have a dozen or more master mariners who been doing the transatlantic gig since about 1800 on. Same applies to Australia/New Zealand.

Might have to rely on the afterlife.



It's overwhelming in comparison to UK matches mate.

Couple of other points.

My mate in work found his granddad via Ancestry, a very successful story.

However, I've asked Ancestry about their algorithms, their Thru-lines service has suggested two different directions of my Grt GF. And I doubt both of them.



I really like that feature (although I think it could be explained a lot better, particularly for the areas outside of the specific DNA communities, as well as an explanation re: the size of the circles) and had hoped it would help me figure out where exactly in Ireland some of my ancestors were from, because you eventually hit a massive wall with them at some point. The problem I have is that given more than 2/3 of my DNA is in the Ireland/Scotland camp, the DNA communities I get back for are ridiculous. I think Kerry, Clare, Derry and Donegal are the only counties that I don't have any circles in and the overlap in some of them makes it difficult to actually pin down likely areas.On mine, I've got tons of results from the U.S., Australia and N.Z. likely through people that left Ireland to the point of it being frustrating. I also have a significant amount of ancestors that worked in shipping (which is ironic because I hate boats), which I've have always thought could result in the possibility of people having unknowingly had children through er... the results of relations in foreign lands. I've managed to basically find people on the DNA tests that link to most of the branches, except for one of my grandfather's. Now it could be that there aren't too many people residing in Liverpool (or who had relatives who resided there) which explains why, but I have this one group that I've colour-coded that has like 250 people in it and I have no clue who any of them are. It might be that my great grandfather's dad wasn't his biological parent. Then again his mam had something like a dozen kids, so it could be that I'm getting results back related people within that particular branch.The thing with ThruLines isn't aren't they mostly connecting through trees that others have populated? Because I've had a few come up through there where loads of people seem to be copying the same jarg tree with information that doesn't make any logical sense for the time period. Like yeah it makes perfect sense that someone would marry in Pennsylvania move back to Dumfries to have their kid and then move to Virginia in the space of 12 months in the late 18th centuryA lot of U.S. users have very extensive trees, but I question a lot of them, particularly once they venture outside of the United States where the records aren't as deep. I think some people forget that a lot of people wouldn't frequently move around in great distances two hundred years ago. Additionally, there are a sizable minority that seem to try to link back to some royal, aristocrat or military figure when it makes little historical sense.