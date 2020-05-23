« previous next »
Author Topic: Family Tree Searches  (Read 28508 times)

Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #240 on: May 23, 2020, 01:12:02 am »
Quote from: L12 on May 22, 2020, 08:50:38 pm
The town of Armagh is now a city

I do believe so but was just on about the county as thought you didn't know were both were.

L12 .

A lot of the Hoares ended up on Baycliffe Road in L12 it would be funny if our family's knew eacother given the lineage.
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

In the darkness of your life ,  wait with no fear - Some Sufi fella

Find your heart and you will find the way - Some wise fella

Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #241 on: May 23, 2020, 10:23:45 am »
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on May 22, 2020, 10:53:25 pm

The real story happened when I did my partners DNA . We did at around February got the results in early April time .

Very interesting Paul. Something similar happened with my mate in work, he knew his dad was illegitimate and for a couple of years I'd been telling him to do his DNA. He did it and about January this year he said he'd got his results and was excited about what would happen next. Within an hour he came in to my office holding his phone and said I've had notification of a potential cousin. Fucking hell I was so excited for him.
Very fortunately the guy was receptive to having a chat and not just fucking him off, they met and concluded who his granddad was. Brilliant.

Re your other point, 95% of my dna links are all in America, its nuts.
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #242 on: May 23, 2020, 01:36:08 pm »
Quote from: John C on May 23, 2020, 10:23:45 am

Re your other point, 95% of my dna links are all in America, its nuts.


If there is a lot of Irish in your DNA, then this would make sense, as I'd assume some families probably split with some siblings going straight to America and some after spending time in Liverpool. I also get the sense that Ancestry is more popular in certain countries (U.S., Australia, N.Z) so it potential skews the results. I've also wondered based on my own tree if there were several ancestors working on ships or in docks that may have had flings that resulted in kids in other parts of the world.

Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on May 22, 2020, 10:53:25 pm


Hope that makes sense

Interesting. I recently started grouping mine into broad groups. On the paper record tree there are several strands where I wasn't able to trace beyond the 3rd great-grandparent. Almost all of these are Irish and it's like they came from the moon as there is little record of where they came from.

I do find it very curious that in the largest group I've collated, I've collected 200+ people with the highest one having 177cm to me. I When I looked into this person, I found a tree elsewhere suggesting that her grandfather was not her dad's biological father. I have wondered if this person belongs to a branch  of mine that was known for having loads of kids. However, a lot of the corresponding matches either a) have no trees b) have trees that are underdeveloped, error-strewn or c) have trees that go back to Ireland or the U.S, which complicate things.
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #243 on: May 23, 2020, 04:55:57 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on May 23, 2020, 01:36:08 pm
If there is a lot of Irish in your DNA, then this would make sense, as I'd assume some families probably split with some siblings going straight to America and some after spending time in Liverpool. I also get the sense that Ancestry is more popular in certain countries (U.S., Australia, N.Z)
35% Ireland and Scotland so yeah that's a fair amount mate.
You're right about the popularity of dna testing, I think the US is far ahead of UK. I'm waiting for some significant hints from England.
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #244 on: May 23, 2020, 04:59:56 pm »
Quote from: John C on May 23, 2020, 04:55:57 pm
35% Ireland and Scotland so yeah that's a fair amount mate.
You're right about the popularity of dna testing, I think the US is far ahead of UK. I'm waiting for some significant hints from England.

I fancy doing my DNA, my Dad reckons we have Persian in the family from a few hundred years ago and looking at pics of my Dad as a teenager, he does look middle eastern.

My surname is old English, mainly Derbyshire and Yorkshire, extremely rare in the NW though, there was one other family in the Liverpool phone book with our surname when I was growing up.
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #245 on: May 23, 2020, 05:14:00 pm »
I've been doing a bit of this recently, not all that much interesting turned up but it turns out that the man who my dad always thought was his maternal grandfather might have actually been his half-uncle (it definitely wasn't his biological grandfather, who he had no idea died in WWI).

He knew his grandparents as 'Grace and Fred', but Grace was married to a man named Harry. Funnily enough, Harry was a bit older than her and had married previously to an Elizabeth, and they had a son called Fred (who was closer in age to Grace than Harry was).

Grace had a daughter after the war in 1920, years after her husband died, presumably with the Fred my dad remembers, but I've got no way of knowing if it's the same stepson Fred. It is possibly just coincidental that the daughter emigrated to Canada, but it could have also been to escape a scandal! Nobody in the family knows anything about it, it's possible my dad's mum never even knew who her real father was, as she would have been 2 when he joined up in 1914.

I did a DNA test recently which threw up 1/6th Scots/Irish ancestry but haven't identified it in any in the family branches at all (except for a Jackson who moved to Kent from Peebles 200 years ago), so I'm assuming the involvement of a roving navvy with a glint in his eye somewhere.
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #246 on: May 26, 2020, 03:29:48 pm »
Fell into this rabbit hole today. And quite the rabbit hole it is.
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #247 on: June 12, 2020, 11:35:25 am »
Can I ask those of you who have taken the DNA test, which company you used and which you would recommend?

I'm getting desperate now!
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #248 on: June 12, 2020, 11:13:48 pm »
Quote from: Tsar Kastik on June 12, 2020, 11:35:25 am
Can I ask those of you who have taken the DNA test, which company you used and which you would recommend?

I'm getting desperate now!
Hi mate, I used Ancestry as it seemed the most logical method as its one of the largest sites in the world. But I've discovered its mainly American and by virtue that 90% of my dna links are American and I have few clues from my mums side, something is missing.
So I'm reviewing my search as well.

Find My Past is a popular site, but I've not checked it properly yet.

Good luck with yours.
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #249 on: June 13, 2020, 11:51:27 am »
Quote from: Tsar Kastik on June 12, 2020, 11:35:25 am
Can I ask those of you who have taken the DNA test, which company you used and which you would recommend?

I'm getting desperate now!
A mate of mine was in the same situation as you, and I said that unless you use two companies and they both come to the same conclusion I'd be very dubious. He agreed but he'd already got Ancestry on the job. Ancestry identified 100% (!) of his DNA as coming from a fairly small area slap bang in the middle of Ireland. He's a plastic paddy anyway and although his mum and dad met in London, they were both from the same tiny village slap bang in the middle of the area Ancestry identified! Needless to say I have now used them myself.
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #250 on: June 13, 2020, 12:50:57 pm »
Thanks John and Dr. B.

My concern is mainly about how specific it can be; my 4xGGfather was born in either Wiltshire or Hampshire - neighborouring counties - I've always gone with the Hants one simply because his only son's name was the same as his own supposed father in Micheldever.
It's been a bitch for 20 years! the brickwall can be seen from the moon.

John, the thought of getting hundreds of 'connects' from America is alone enough to put me right off - I've seen too many of their efforts with c50,000 people in their tree and multiple coats of arms. I have a dozen or more master mariners who been doing the transatlantic gig since about 1800 on. Same applies to Australia/New Zealand.
Might have to rely on the afterlife.

Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #251 on: June 13, 2020, 06:18:16 pm »
Before getting a dna test kit recommend doing research for the best option, 'Ancestry' for example does not cover mtdna and Ydna, plus if you don't catch a certain clause when you sign up your data will be shared.
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #252 on: June 13, 2020, 07:35:53 pm »
Quote from: Tsar Kastik on June 13, 2020, 12:50:57 pm


John, the thought of getting hundreds of 'connects' from America is alone enough to put me right off

It's overwhelming in comparison to UK matches mate.
Couple of other points.
My mate in work found his granddad via Ancestry, a very successful story.
However, I've asked Ancestry about their algorithms, their Thru-lines service has suggested two different directions of my Grt GF. And I doubt both of them.
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #253 on: June 13, 2020, 08:14:10 pm »
Quote from: L12 on June 13, 2020, 06:18:16 pm
Before getting a dna test kit recommend doing research for the best option, 'Ancestry' for example does not cover mtdna and Ydna, plus if you don't catch a certain clause when you sign up your data will be shared.

Thanks for the advice, mate, I knew absolutely nothing of such things.
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #254 on: June 13, 2020, 08:19:13 pm »
Quote from: John C on June 13, 2020, 07:35:53 pm
It's overwhelming in comparison to UK matches mate.
Couple of other points.
My mate in work found his granddad via Ancestry, a very successful story.
However, I've asked Ancestry about their algorithms, their Thru-lines service has suggested two different directions of my Grt GF. And I doubt both of them.

Cheers, John.

Do you suspect your GGF is from England, if so which area do you reckon?
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #255 on: June 13, 2020, 08:27:07 pm »
I used Ancestry, only because I used it to do my main research and didn't expect any surprises. There were none. The biology and Thrulines backed up the documents. I was wondering if it might confirm a possible common ancestor but suspected the link was too far back. We found no link. I would have been interested in USA links as two people disappeared over there.

I already knew the ethnicity, so wasn't that interested.  The only surprise was 4% Germanic Europe. Since that could be in the range 0%-10% I'm satisfied it's 0%. I ran the same file through MyHeritage. It came up with 18% East European/Baltic and even the Celtic/English split made little sense. It's a science in it's infancy and I think it's unlikely you could differentiate between counties.
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #256 on: June 13, 2020, 09:28:47 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on June 13, 2020, 11:51:27 am
A mate of mine was in the same situation as you, and I said that unless you use two companies and they both come to the same conclusion I'd be very dubious. He agreed but he'd already got Ancestry on the job. Ancestry identified 100% (!) of his DNA as coming from a fairly small area slap bang in the middle of Ireland. He's a plastic paddy anyway and although his mum and dad met in London, they were both from the same tiny village slap bang in the middle of the area Ancestry identified! Needless to say I have now used them myself.

I really like that feature (although I think it could be explained a lot better, particularly for the areas outside of the specific DNA communities, as well as an explanation re: the size of the circles) and had hoped it would help me figure out where exactly in Ireland some of my ancestors were from, because you eventually hit a massive wall with them at some point. The problem I have is that given more than 2/3 of my DNA is in the Ireland/Scotland camp, the DNA communities I get back for are ridiculous. I think Kerry, Clare, Derry and Donegal are the only counties that I don't have any circles in and the overlap in some of them makes it difficult to actually pin down likely areas.

Quote from: Tsar Kastik on June 13, 2020, 12:50:57 pm
John, the thought of getting hundreds of 'connects' from America is alone enough to put me right off - I've seen too many of their efforts with c50,000 people in their tree and multiple coats of arms. I have a dozen or more master mariners who been doing the transatlantic gig since about 1800 on. Same applies to Australia/New Zealand.
Might have to rely on the afterlife.

On mine, I've got tons of results from the U.S., Australia and N.Z. likely through people that left Ireland to the point of it being frustrating. I also have a significant amount of ancestors that worked in shipping (which is ironic because I hate boats ;D), which I've have always thought could result in the possibility of people having unknowingly had children through er... the results of relations in foreign lands  :P. I've managed to basically find people on the DNA tests that link to most of the branches, except for one of my grandfather's. Now it could be that there aren't too many people residing in Liverpool (or who had relatives who resided there) which explains why, but I have this one group that I've colour-coded that has like 250 people in it and I have no clue who any of them are. It might be that my great grandfather's dad wasn't his biological parent. Then again his mam had something like a dozen kids, so it could be that I'm getting results back related people within that particular branch.

Quote from: John C on June 13, 2020, 07:35:53 pm
It's overwhelming in comparison to UK matches mate.
Couple of other points.
My mate in work found his granddad via Ancestry, a very successful story.
However, I've asked Ancestry about their algorithms, their Thru-lines service has suggested two different directions of my Grt GF. And I doubt both of them.

The thing with ThruLines isn't aren't they mostly connecting through trees that others have populated? Because I've had a few come up through there where loads of people seem to be copying the same jarg tree with information that doesn't make any logical sense for the time period. Like yeah it makes perfect sense that someone would marry in Pennsylvania move back to Dumfries to have their kid and then move to Virginia in the space of 12 months in the late 18th century ::)

A lot of U.S. users have very extensive trees, but I question a lot of them, particularly once they venture outside of the United States where the records aren't as deep. I think some people forget that a lot of people wouldn't frequently move around in great distances two hundred years ago. Additionally, there are a sizable minority that seem to try to link back to some royal, aristocrat or military figure when it makes little historical sense.
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #257 on: June 13, 2020, 10:57:29 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on June 13, 2020, 09:28:47 pm
jarg tree
:) Exactly mate. I'm guilty of that trying to link my grt GF to many trees in the same distric,t with the same surname.
Two things concerned me about my Ancestry results as I've pointed out before. Put Covid aside.
1. Why are 90% American - are English people not taking the test? Or have Ancestry's results got a propensity?
2. Why do I have lines through different potential grandparents? Are Ancestry's algorithms manipulate in your research?
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #258 on: June 14, 2020, 01:51:05 am »
Quote from: John C on June 13, 2020, 10:57:29 pm
:) Exactly mate. I'm guilty of that trying to link my grt GF to many trees in the same distric,t with the same surname.
Two things concerned me about my Ancestry results as I've pointed out before. Put Covid aside.
1. Why are 90% American - are English people not taking the test? Or have Ancestry's results got a propensity?
2. Why do I have lines through different potential grandparents? Are Ancestry's algorithms manipulate in your research?

1. I think it's likely because many Americans are going to have ancestry for a variety of places and may not necessarily know where their ancestors are from. Whereas many British people will probably assume that their ancestors have always come from somewhere in the UK and may be less interested

2. Per Ancestry's website the wonky suggestions in ThruLines are likely caused by incorrect trees

Quote
Since ThruLines are based on the family trees of you and other members of Ancestry, they're as accurate as the trees they're based on. Mistakes in family trees can cause inaccurate ThruLines. Because they're based on trees, ThruLines don't prove your specific connection to a DNA match

Because they're based on trees, ThruLines don't prove your specific connection to a DNA match. For example, if you have someone listed in your tree as a second cousin, and that person appears as a DNA match and in a ThruLine as your second cousin, they could still actually be a first cousin once removed, a half-first cousin, or a number of other relationships to you.
https://support.ancestry.com/s/article/AncestryDNA-ThruLines
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #259 on: July 7, 2020, 01:15:44 pm »
National Archives are allowing free downloading of a lot of their records for as long as Kew is closed. You need to register, but that's painless and free.


https://www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/about/news/digital-downloads/
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #260 on: July 7, 2020, 01:28:22 pm »
Done mine through Ancestry and found my mothers side all English and mainly Liverpool going back to the late 1700s. Proper Scouse that 👍😊.

My dads side was Edinburgh and Northern Irish. Done a Wikipedia search on the little town near Balllymena called Ahoghill that my grandmothers family came from and it said staunch loyalist 😳
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #261 on: July 7, 2020, 08:17:12 pm »
Quote from: Tsar Kastik on July  7, 2020, 01:15:44 pm
National Archives are allowing free downloading of a lot of their records for as long as Kew is closed. You need to register, but that's painless and free.


https://www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/about/news/digital-downloads/

Cheers

Found my Great Grandads War medals record from 1921, for being a merchant seaman during WWI. I think I've also found his brothers medal card from the Liverpool Regiment, from 1914.
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #262 on: July 9, 2020, 03:28:19 pm »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on May 26, 2020, 03:29:48 pm
Fell into this rabbit hole today. And quite the rabbit hole it is.

So, I started with the names of three Grandparents and nothing else. Within a week or so I'd found my paternal Granddad (the missing one of the four), and discovered that he passed away before my Dad's first birthday, hence my Dad never knowing him. From there I traced my Dad's side of the family back to the mid-1700's, including finding my Great-Granddad's grave and first world war memorial over on the east coast. A little bit trickier on my mum's side, with a few links suggested by the site that made no logical sense and then hit a bit of a dead end. Looks like my maternal family line were very much based on the east coast, in Suffolk, and the paternal side from the North West, by Shap. Overall I've managed to tell my mum more about her own family than she ever knew, and frankly 99% of it was new to me as well, and all thanks to a week of messing about on Ancestry's free trial, which is amazing, really. There was one uncle who had a record of boarding a ship from Liverpool to New York. The free trial doesn't include international documents, and I wasn't sure whether I have the desire to follow that thread, or how successful that might prove to be. Interesting though!
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #263 on: July 10, 2020, 09:02:43 am »
I don't know how people do this for a living. But at the same time I absolutely see the appeal.

I've spent the last three days finding out who lived in a particular house during a particular year for something which I'm writing. I started off with a simple search for the street itself on any document at all, so that I could find a resident of the house during any period whose entries on a census or electoral register I could use to learn which districts the street fell under. Once I knew roughly where in a census or electoral register it might be documented, I went looking for it in the ones dated closest to the year I want. And I'm there with a big smile on my face as I'm clicking through the pages thinking I've cracked it - only to find the street is nowhere to be seen. It has all the surrounding streets, just not my one. Yet I know it exists on later records. My first thought was the street got built after the year I wanted. My second was that it was built but was going by a different name during the year I wanted. Took me the best part of two days to discover it was explanation number two. But within a few minutes of eventually learning the original name of the street, I had Dr Robert Jackson's entire life in front of me. My head is absolutely fried from it all. But I would happily sit there and do it over and over again because the satisfaction from finally figuring out the answer to my question was immense.

Edit: I was also after learning the name of the vicar in the local church at the time. I managed to find his surname after a lot of googling of the church's history, but only the initial of his first name was given, and I was drawing a blank finding anything without his full name. Well I've just been looking at the census again out of general fascination, and guess whose name I stumble upon living on the very same street as Robert Jackson. I'm a little bit weirded out, but in a good way.
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #264 on: September 12, 2020, 02:45:38 am »
Looks like Ancestry has been updating their DNA test percentages. Cue loads of complaints
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #265 on: September 12, 2020, 08:50:53 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on September 12, 2020, 02:45:38 am
Looks like Ancestry has been updating their DNA test percentages. Cue loads of complaints
They notified everyone a while ago that they were trying make it more accurate which is welcome to me, I think the result is fewer hints from weaker cM's. Why are people complaining?


Is anyone else fed up just getting ancestors from USA?
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #266 on: September 12, 2020, 10:11:35 am »
^

That'll be all the convicts that were transported there, John. They had a 100 years head start on Oz.
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #267 on: September 12, 2020, 11:51:03 am »
 ;D


I'm aware of a couple of ancestors that emigrated but fucking hell they've done some copulating :)


It's frustrating as I'm searching for my great grandfather who was supposed to be from Brighton, I haven't got a single DNA link on the map from that area out of the thousands of matches.
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #268 on: September 12, 2020, 12:08:19 pm »
Quote from: John C on September 12, 2020, 11:51:03 am
;D


I'm aware of a couple of ancestors that emigrated but fucking hell they've done some copulating :)


It's frustrating as I'm searching for my great grandfather who was supposed to be from Brighton, I haven't got a single DNA link on the map from that area out of the thousands of matches.
I had a great Aunt and Uncle (one of whom was a twin) who emigrated to Australia in the late 1800s and when my mum and dad visited in 1979 one of the cousins organised a family get together.

There were over 400 of them and over 40 sets of twins
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #269 on: September 12, 2020, 12:36:00 pm »
Quote from: John C on September 12, 2020, 08:50:53 am
They notified everyone a while ago that they were trying make it more accurate which is welcome to me, I think the result is fewer hints from weaker cM's. Why are people complaining?

Some were complaining that the sub 8cm results were necessary because it helped them track down individuals from a specific village or helped individuals whose ancestors may have been slaves. However  there was also a load of false matches. I actually had a pair of 7cm matches that were common ancestors, so those types do exist, but I feel you either need a unique name or someone developing a very good, accurate tree.

The latest thing they've done is change the DNA estimate percentages and broke others down (Scotland, Ireland, Wales and England are all split now, although the latter still retains part of NW Europe).

Yes, there are some flaws with it (and some places have missed out), but the caterwauling seems to be over the fact certain ethnicities fluctuated because the revised maps do not fit modern borders. So Scotland has increased because not only does it include parts of eastern N. Ireland (which it always has done), but it's moved into northern parts of counties on the border like Cumbria

Quote
Is anyone else fed up just getting ancestors from USA?

Yes, but I think it's just the luck of the draw. People in the UK and Ireland don't seem as interested in doing it, perhaps because of the assumption that they've always been from the UK.
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #270 on: September 13, 2020, 09:47:36 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on September 12, 2020, 02:45:38 am
Looks like Ancestry has been updating their DNA test percentages. Cue loads of complaints

Ive now got 2% Wales  :butt  :'(

 ;D
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #271 on: September 13, 2020, 10:05:16 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on September 12, 2020, 12:36:00 pm
Some were complaining that the sub 8cm results were necessary because it helped them track down individuals from a specific village or helped individuals whose ancestors may have been slaves. However  there was also a load of false matches. I actually had a pair of 7cm matches that were common ancestors, so those types do exist, but I feel you either need a unique name or someone developing a very good, accurate tree.

The latest thing they've done is change the DNA estimate percentages and broke others down (Scotland, Ireland, Wales and England are all split now, although the latter still retains part of NW Europe).

Yes, there are some flaws with it (and some places have missed out), but the caterwauling seems to be over the fact certain ethnicities fluctuated because the revised maps do not fit modern borders. So Scotland has increased because not only does it include parts of eastern N. Ireland (which it always has done), but it's moved into northern parts of counties on the border like Cumbria

Yes, but I think it's just the luck of the draw. People in the UK and Ireland don't seem as interested in doing it, perhaps because of the assumption that they've always been from the UK.

Yeah, you're correct with all that Rafa.
I enquired about hiring a DNA expert and it could cost up to £4k (depending on the hours spent). I've got a link to a family with 31cM, I'd love to know the accuracy or the probability of them being a family member. It would blow the fuck out of our family history theory.
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #272 on: September 13, 2020, 10:44:02 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on September 12, 2020, 02:45:38 am
Looks like Ancestry has been updating their DNA test percentages. Cue loads of complaints

They've now split the blanket category of 'Ireland and Scotland' into separate groups.
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #273 on: September 14, 2020, 11:21:44 pm »
Quote from: Priory Road on September 13, 2020, 10:44:02 pm
They've now split the blanket category of 'Ireland and Scotland' into separate groups.

Which is a good thing, even if Scotland still includes N. Ireland and now parts of the likes of Cumbria

Quote from: John C on September 13, 2020, 10:05:16 pm
I've got a link to a family with 31cM, I'd love to know the accuracy or the probability of them being a family member. It would blow the fuck out of our family history theory.

I've got loads like that. I've spent hours grouping mine. I've got one group that has 367 people in it. About 95% of them I have no clue how they connect (I assume its Ireland) and the other 5% I'm missing an important piece to actually confirm it.

Since Ancestry added longest segment length I've also got three people with 51cm as the longest length that are in my top 5 longest segment length. Their ancestors all go back hundreds of years to rural Maine (all residing a few hundred miles from the coast). No clue how they fit.
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #274 on: Today at 08:55:28 am »
Is anyone looking forward to the 1921 Census release on Thursday (which is exclusively on Find My Past).

I haven't been able to find anything verifiable about my GF before he got married in 1920, so I'm hoping for a bit of information about his date and place of birth that could assist a 7-year search for his ancestors.
Re: Family Tree Searches
« Reply #275 on: Today at 09:13:32 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:55:28 am
Is anyone looking forward to the 1921 Census release on Thursday (which is exclusively on Find My Past).

I haven't been able to find anything verifiable about my GF before he got married in 1920, so I'm hoping for a bit of information about his date and place of birth that could assist a 7-year search for his ancestors.

Im in a similar position with both of my grandfathers.  Hoping this sheds some light.
