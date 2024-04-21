So you think we're winning our last 6? Based on the last month or so? Remember, we've just been handled by the 6th best team in Italy (possibly the 3rd strongest league in Europe).



Personally I think we have slim chance of winning the next 3, given the scheduling and the way we're playing, but if we did we'd be well set up to go and win the last 3, with free midweeks before it. That's ultimately when our results picked up in the run in last season, when the schedule eased and we only had the odd midweek match in April and May.The next 3 are scheduled badly for us even if we were on top of our game, but when at a very low ebb it's going to be a tougher task. All season we've been sneaking wins away from home in the league, rather than being convincing and now we have to win 3 in 6 days, including a derby in the middle.Just have to win today and then go from there. Problem is if we don't then the season quickly becomes a write off.