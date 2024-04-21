The players returning from injury are slowly getting back up to speed. We had a good 20 min against Atalanta and then faded and played poorly in the 2nd half, especially after Trent went off. Expecting players like Trent to be available for longer than 45 min...may be 60 and this could make the difference.



I then hope that Klopp plays players that are in form, fit and raring to go, may be Gakpo, Elliot etc. I hope that he is prepared to drop those that are just not ready for at least 60 min, or just way out of form. If this happens, then we have a chance of getting something from the game.



Even if the above does happen then I expect the best we can hope for is a score draw, where we at least score from open play and so get some momentum going. I don't think the players have given this up and are still trying.



I'd have personally kept the likes of Clark in the first team longer and got Danns in the team sooner after his injury. These are players that have something to prove and with Klopp leaving there is always the risk that the experienced players decide they can ease off.

Klopp is trying to get his experienced men firing ASAP, and keep them in the team for longer periods, but this has had a negative effect on our play due to them not being ready for extended periods e.g. 60+ min. Doing this whilst the rest of the team was flagging e.g. Mac A & Endo has led to the poor performances. Keeping Clark in the team would have helped immensely with this.