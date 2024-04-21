« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30

JJ Red

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Today at 10:12:15 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:29:43 am
So its gone but not gone ?

Eh? Its gone. It went after the Palace fiasco. My underlying point was that City and Arsenal would need to implode, which we know from bitter experience (with City at least) will not happen.

Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 06:18:24 am
Implode

We need Arsenal to draw one game out of 5 and city to lose 1. Its hardly an implosion thats required.

So you think we're winning our last 6? Based on the last month or so? Remember, we've just been handled by the 6th best team in Italy (possibly the 3rd strongest league in Europe).
ScubaSteve

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Today at 10:16:45 am
I think this has come too soon. We will draw today and hopefully at least score from open play
DelTrotter

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Today at 10:21:57 am
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 10:12:15 am
Eh? Its gone. It went after the Palace fiasco. My underlying point was that City and Arsenal would need to implode, which we know from bitter experience (with City at least) will not happen.

So you think we're winning our last 6? Based on the last month or so? Remember, we've just been handled by the 6th best team in Italy (possibly the 3rd strongest league in Europe).

Hopefully we forfeit the game today and don't even bother turning up, form definitely can't turn around in football, you'd never see that.
jillcwhomever

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Today at 10:24:32 am
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 10:12:15 am
Eh? Its gone. It went after the Palace fiasco. My underlying point was that City and Arsenal would need to implode, which we know from bitter experience (with City at least) will not happen.

So you think we're winning our last 6? Based on the last month or so? Remember, we've just been handled by the 6th best team in Italy (possibly the 3rd strongest league in Europe).

We aim to win as many games as possible and see where we end up at the end of the season. Or perhaps we just withdraw for the rest of the season?
bobadicious

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Today at 10:31:52 am
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 10:16:45 am
I think this has come too soon. We will draw today and hopefully at least score from open play

Please no. Think positive, let's manifest a thumping victory into reality.
Kenny19

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Today at 10:33:53 am
Turning doubters into believers eh? Fuck me, state of this thread.

If there's one thing we can do for our manager in these final few games, it's believing, regardless of how we've played in the last couple of weeks.
Fromola

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Today at 10:35:38 am
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 10:12:15 am
So you think we're winning our last 6? Based on the last month or so? Remember, we've just been handled by the 6th best team in Italy (possibly the 3rd strongest league in Europe).

Personally I think we have slim chance of winning the next 3, given the scheduling and the way we're playing, but if we did we'd be well set up to go and win the last 3, with free midweeks before it. That's ultimately when our results picked up in the run in last season, when the schedule eased and we only had the odd midweek match in April and May.

The next 3 are scheduled badly for us even if we were on top of our game, but when at a very low ebb it's going to be a tougher task. All season we've been sneaking wins away from home in the league, rather than being convincing and now we have to win 3 in 6 days, including a derby in the middle.

Just have to win today and then go from there. Problem is if we don't then the season quickly becomes a write off.

David Struhme

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Today at 10:37:42 am
Perfect opponent to play at this stage of the season - can't get relegated and not really in the hunt for Europe.
Optimistic for this one, 3-0 reds
Draex

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Today at 10:38:32 am
Dont look up our record away from home against Silva..
duvva 💅

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Today at 10:41:03 am
Quote from: Kenny19 on Today at 10:33:53 am
Turning doubters into believers eh? Fuck me, state of this thread.

If there's one thing we can do for our manager in these final few games, it's believing, regardless of how we've played in the last couple of weeks.
Is a good post this
JRed

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Today at 11:10:41 am
Quote from: Kenny19 on Today at 10:33:53 am
Turning doubters into believers eh? Fuck me, state of this thread.

If there's one thing we can do for our manager in these final few games, it's believing, regardless of how we've played in the last couple of weeks.
I dont think Jürgen reads this thread to be honest.
HardworkDedication

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Today at 11:31:14 am
Rumours circulating that Salah has been dropped to the bench.
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Today at 11:34:22 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 11:31:14 am
Rumours circulating that Salah has been dropped to the bench.
Of course he has, I've captained him in my Fantasy Team.
Draex

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Today at 11:40:02 am
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 11:34:22 am
Of course he has, I've captained him in my Fantasy Team.

I triple captained him haha.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Today at 11:46:04 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 11:31:14 am
Rumours circulating that Salah has been dropped to the bench.

Does Jota come in?
HardworkDedication

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Today at 11:48:25 am
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 11:46:04 am
Does Jota come in?

No idea but I hope so.

It won't happen but I would consider starting Danns. He would play with no fear.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Today at 11:49:34 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 11:48:25 am
No idea but I hope so.

It won't happen but I would consider starting Danns. He would play with no fear.

I get the thinking.

I think we are all a bit fed up of seeing the same thing not working. I hope Trent and Jota can breathe new life into the team and bridge that gap.
bird_lfc

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Today at 11:53:50 am
Quote from: Kenny19 on Today at 10:33:53 am
Turning doubters into believers eh? Fuck me, state of this thread.

If there's one thing we can do for our manager in these final few games, it's believing, regardless of how we've played in the last couple of weeks.

Because god forbid people be realistic considering how shite we have played recently.
RedSmoke

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Today at 12:02:56 pm
Really up for todays game after reading this positive thread  :butt

Up the fucking reds man!
JJ Red

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Today at 12:03:36 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:35:38 am
Personally I think we have slim chance of winning the next 3, given the scheduling and the way we're playing, but if we did we'd be well set up to go and win the last 3, with free midweeks before it. That's ultimately when our results picked up in the run in last season, when the schedule eased and we only had the odd midweek match in April and May.

The next 3 are scheduled badly for us even if we were on top of our game, but when at a very low ebb it's going to be a tougher task. All season we've been sneaking wins away from home in the league, rather than being convincing and now we have to win 3 in 6 days, including a derby in the middle.

Just have to win today and then go from there. Problem is if we don't then the season quickly becomes a write off.


I would imagine during a bad run you want to rotate as little as possible in order to try and get some rhythm. The scheduling this week is awful for us. It would have been tough if we were at top form. We're going to have to rotate quite a bit simply because of the schedule. Can VVD play all 3?

Is West Ham the easiest of the 3? Ridiculous that the West Ham game is a 12:30 as well.
HardworkDedication

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Today at 12:03:59 pm
Rumoured Team

Alisson
Trent
Quansah
Van Dijk
Robertson
Endo
Elliott
Gravenberch
Diaz
Gakpo
Jota
jillcwhomever

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Today at 12:04:36 pm
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 11:53:50 am
Because god forbid people be realistic considering how shite we have played recently.

It's about balance though isn't it? Every time anyone tries to be positive it's immediately drowned in negative comments. People should be allowed to be hopeful, otherwise what's the sodding point?
crewlove

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Today at 12:04:49 pm
If true, that midfield looks like a dream to play against
Wool

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Today at 12:04:57 pm
Salah and Nunez benched apparently.
Bread

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Today at 12:05:54 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 11:31:14 am
Rumours circulating that Salah has been dropped to the bench.

Gotta respect the big balls on Klopp. A lot of managers would be too scared to drop a player of Salah's calibre, regardless of how out of form they are.
JRed

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Today at 12:06:42 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:03:59 pm
Rumoured Team

Alisson
Trent
Quansah
Van Dijk
Robertson
Endo
Elliott
Gravenberch
Diaz
Gakpo
Jota
Do I not like that midfield. Would get totally overrun.
JJ Red

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Today at 12:07:44 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:04:36 pm
It's about balance though isn't it? Every time anyone tries to be positive it's immediately drowned in negative comments. People should be allowed to be hopeful, otherwise what's the sodding point?

In fairness though, as soon as someone puts something realistic based on recent displays, the response from some seems to be that we are suggesting forfeiting the season? Works both ways.
Sinyoro

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Today at 12:08:41 pm
Right call, he needs a bit of a rest
Wool

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Today at 12:09:19 pm
Dont like that midfield or forward line. I really have no idea whats happening with the team selections for a while now.. hopefully we can get a result.
jillcwhomever

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Today at 12:09:20 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:03:59 pm
Rumoured Team

Alisson
Trent
Quansah
Van Dijk
Robertson
Endo
Elliott
Gravenberch
Diaz
Gakpo
Jota

My biggest concern is that I don't think Jota looked anywhere near on his normal rhythm, but let's hope he surprises us.
DelTrotter

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Today at 12:09:50 pm
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 12:07:44 pm
In fairness though, as soon as someone puts something realistic based on recent displays, the response from some seems to be that we are suggesting forfeiting the season? Works both ways.

You werent realistic though, you said City and Arsenal have to implode which is complete rubbish.
[new username under construction]

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Today at 12:10:38 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:09:20 pm
My biggest concern is that I don't think Jota looked anywhere near on his normal rhythm, but let's hope he surprises us.

Always a game where it clicks though, fingers crossed
JRed

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Today at 12:10:52 pm
Well, we wont be scoring any pace goals today then!  :)
jillcwhomever

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Today at 12:11:05 pm
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 12:07:44 pm
In fairness though, as soon as someone puts something realistic based on recent displays, the response from some seems to be that we are suggesting forfeiting the season? Works both ways.

This place is full of negativity in virtually every thread at the moment, I don't see much balance there.
killer-heels

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Today at 12:11:11 pm
The team isnt a surprise, it looks goosed and both Konate and Mac Allister needed taking out. Just goes to show the form though that Nunez and Salah, our supposed top attackers, are not playing.

Also we have three away games this week, there will have to be rotation.
jillcwhomever

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Today at 12:12:20 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:10:38 pm
Always a game where it clicks though, fingers crossed

Yes, let's hope its today and we can at least start to rediscover our earlier form.
DelTrotter

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024,
« Reply #116 on: Today at 12:12:50 pm »
Been drifting all morning on betfair so that team is probably accurate. Hopefully we can pen them in and create with passing as theres zero pace there
Offline JJ Red

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #117 on: Today at 12:14:15 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:09:50 pm
You werent realistic though, you said City and Arsenal have to implode which is complete rubbish.

I don't want to get into semantics, but based on experience what would count as an implosion for Pep's City? They have been so consistent that an implosion for them is probably 2 losses and a draw in their last 6. That is what we will require to win IMO, based on our recent performances, and assuming we can turn our own form around.
Online Nick110581

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
« Reply #118 on: Today at 12:14:29 pm »
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 10:12:15 am
Eh? Its gone. It went after the Palace fiasco. My underlying point was that City and Arsenal would need to implode, which we know from bitter experience (with City at least) will not happen.

So you think we're winning our last 6? Based on the last month or so? Remember, we've just been handled by the 6th best team in Italy (possibly the 3rd strongest league in Europe).

I think we can win the last six. If they drop points then its not implosion either
