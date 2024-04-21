« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30

JJ Red

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Reply #80 on: Today at 10:12:15 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:29:43 am
So its gone but not gone ?

Eh? Its gone. It went after the Palace fiasco. My underlying point was that City and Arsenal would need to implode, which we know from bitter experience (with City at least) will not happen.

Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 06:18:24 am
Implode

We need Arsenal to draw one game out of 5 and city to lose 1. Its hardly an implosion thats required.

So you think we're winning our last 6? Based on the last month or so? Remember, we've just been handled by the 6th best team in Italy (possibly the 3rd strongest league in Europe).
ScubaSteve

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Reply #81 on: Today at 10:16:45 am
I think this has come too soon. We will draw today and hopefully at least score from open play
DelTrotter

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Reply #82 on: Today at 10:21:57 am
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 10:12:15 am
Eh? Its gone. It went after the Palace fiasco. My underlying point was that City and Arsenal would need to implode, which we know from bitter experience (with City at least) will not happen.

So you think we're winning our last 6? Based on the last month or so? Remember, we've just been handled by the 6th best team in Italy (possibly the 3rd strongest league in Europe).

Hopefully we forfeit the game today and don't even bother turning up, form definitely can't turn around in football, you'd never see that.
jillcwhomever

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Reply #83 on: Today at 10:24:32 am
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 10:12:15 am
Eh? Its gone. It went after the Palace fiasco. My underlying point was that City and Arsenal would need to implode, which we know from bitter experience (with City at least) will not happen.

So you think we're winning our last 6? Based on the last month or so? Remember, we've just been handled by the 6th best team in Italy (possibly the 3rd strongest league in Europe).

We aim to win as many games as possible and see where we end up at the end of the season. Or perhaps we just withdraw for the rest of the season?
bobadicious

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Reply #84 on: Today at 10:31:52 am
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 10:16:45 am
I think this has come too soon. We will draw today and hopefully at least score from open play

Please no. Think positive, let's manifest a thumping victory into reality.
Kenny19

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Reply #85 on: Today at 10:33:53 am
Turning doubters into believers eh? Fuck me, state of this thread.

If there's one thing we can do for our manager in these final few games, it's believing, regardless of how we've played in the last couple of weeks.
Fromola

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Reply #86 on: Today at 10:35:38 am
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 10:12:15 am
So you think we're winning our last 6? Based on the last month or so? Remember, we've just been handled by the 6th best team in Italy (possibly the 3rd strongest league in Europe).

Personally I think we have slim chance of winning the next 3, given the scheduling and the way we're playing, but if we did we'd be well set up to go and win the last 3, with free midweeks before it. That's ultimately when our results picked up in the run in last season, when the schedule eased and we only had the odd midweek match in April and May.

The next 3 are scheduled badly for us even if we were on top of our game, but when at a very low ebb it's going to be a tougher task. All season we've been sneaking wins away from home in the league, rather than being convincing and now we have to win 3 in 6 days, including a derby in the middle.

Just have to win today and then go from there. Problem is if we don't then the season quickly becomes a write off.

David Struhme

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Reply #87 on: Today at 10:37:42 am
Perfect opponent to play at this stage of the season - can't get relegated and not really in the hunt for Europe.
Optimistic for this one, 3-0 reds
Draex

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Reply #88 on: Today at 10:38:32 am
Dont look up our record away from home against Silva..
duvva 💅

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool, 21st April 2024, 16:30
Reply #89 on: Today at 10:41:03 am
Quote from: Kenny19 on Today at 10:33:53 am
Turning doubters into believers eh? Fuck me, state of this thread.

If there's one thing we can do for our manager in these final few games, it's believing, regardless of how we've played in the last couple of weeks.
Is a good post this
