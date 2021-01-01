the day after and I can still hardly believe how we played - needing 3 goals our goalkeeper must have had the ball at his feet for 10 minutes of that game.



I genuinely haven't seen us play like that before except when we were 3 up and killing a game



but as disappointed as we all are we have to remember that at the start of the season we would have settled for top 4 and a cup and who knows we are still in with a shot of the league.



I'm hoping that Fulham is not going to be as tough a watch and we owe it to Klopp to still believe we can do it.

before he came I never thought I'd see us win the league again let alone be champions of Europe and the world in my remaining years - but

Jurgen Klopp gave that to me and for that I'm eternally grateful

