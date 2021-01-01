The brutal truth is that the only way for us to compete is for the manager to be absolutely perfect. To get us to overachieve. We don't compete at the top end of the market any more for transfers. We don't match the top clubs for net spend.



We expect someone like Klopp to in essence to carry our hopes and dreams. To get us to overachieve season in season out. It just isn't possible. We are a big club in fits and starts. When a Benitez, a Klopp or Rodgers for one season elevates us into a top side.



Your solution new ideas in the dugout. No wonder we burn out managers with fans like you.



Sigh, but I won't let you take me there.How about the players and the management team recognising what sort of game they are in. It's like after the first leg during last nights 90 minutes they all forgot they are going to be tightly marked. Like the first time someone was dispossessed quickly it was a shock. Like when our subs came on they weren't told as soon as you get the ball one of them will be at you. Even if they were told, guess what, our player forgot one of them was gonna be at us.Nobody can even say we were mugged over the 2-legs, our far more expensive squad were out fought in every department.We got the draw we wanted but got the intensity we didn't want.We got our full strength team available for the game but the team & management didn't have much nous available for the ties.