Was not really that pissed off with the result, it was the seemingly absolute loss of fight and any kind of idea of how to break them down, was fuming at that at full time.
I mean these tactics are not exactly out of the blue, and also not difficult to beat, as them sitting 6th in Serie A proves. I am only hanging onto some crazy notion that Klopp is trying to preserve them for the last 6 finals we have now and the message was to not exert too much. That whole passing around the back four for about 20 minutes was mind-boggling.
At least we showed something of back to our usual selves in parts of the first half, better show that the entire match Sunday or it's curtains.