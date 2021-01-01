The fourth game in a row that we've not scored from open play and none of the opposition have been particularly strong (albeit Atalanta were very well organised). Apart from Mo's misplaced lob - that from memory came from us pinching the ball on the halfway line - we created nothing. The final 20 minutes were gruelling as we repeatedly struggled to get across the halfway line.



The next three games are also all against teams that like to sit in and counter attack (Fulham, Everton and West Ham).



I don't know what the solution is. When we play riskier passes we get shredded on the break and when we play safe passes we eventually get crowded out. Maybe committing fewer players forward but getting the ball forward quicker so that players like Darwin can operate in a bit of space.