No I'm not, it's been going on for a while. Stop frothing at the mouth, it's a fair point. Literally someone pointed out Klopp's 'use of subs' THIS SEASON and he's received widespread praise for it as it's become a 'thing' with us this season, where he's had to make 3-4 changes to either rescue a result or get the team playing, and it's because whomever plays up top generally can be great one week, not great the next.

None of our front lads are that consistant. They just aren't. Gakpo was great last week, poor last night. Nunez was great, has totally gone off the boil. Diaz will be great one match, barely effective the next. It's a valid criticism mate.

You just said it there. The last few games. Darwins played 21 games this year and has had 8 where he's not scored or assisted. Mo has had 14 out of 38 where he's not all season. Diaz has been outstanding since January, Diogo is literally just back from injury but was very consistent before then.

There's no frothing of mouths :D Its just not really that accurate, our attack has been on fire this season. You can count on one hand the amount of games we've not scored in this season, just frustratingly most of them have been in the last fortnight.
Such a short time since I smiled at drawing Atalanta, though we would absolutely walk this competition. Shows that nothing is for certain in football, its the beauty of the sport.

We have to regroup and go again.
You're all too fucking serious, the lot of you. Relax, we don't really matter.

Oh, and we should have an in's and out's topic, stickied.

There's no frothing of mouths :D Its just not really that accurate, our attack has been on fire this season. You can count on one hand the amount of games we've not scored in this season, just frustratingly most of them have been in the last fortnight.

I don't think you fully get what I'm trying to say.
Had the game on the radio last night and it sounds like it was a blessing. Commentators went from talking about how great they were in the first half to emphasising how much time was running out in the second, and it was draining (and I had literally spent most of the day in bed)

I guess at least some people will be getting money back on those Dublin hotel reservations and can use it to self-medicate with Doritos?
The fourth game in a row that we've not scored from open play and none of the opposition have been particularly strong (albeit Atalanta were very well organised).  Apart from Mo's misplaced lob - that from memory came from us pinching the ball on the halfway line - we created nothing.  The final 20 minutes were gruelling as we repeatedly struggled to get across the halfway line.

The next three games are also all against teams that like to sit in and counter attack (Fulham, Everton and West Ham).

I don't know what the solution is.  When we play riskier passes we get shredded on the break and when we play safe passes we eventually get crowded out.  Maybe committing fewer players forward but getting the ball forward quicker so that players like Darwin can operate in a bit of space.
