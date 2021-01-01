No I'm not, it's been going on for a while. Stop frothing at the mouth, it's a fair point. Literally someone pointed out Klopp's 'use of subs' THIS SEASON and he's received widespread praise for it as it's become a 'thing' with us this season, where he's had to make 3-4 changes to either rescue a result or get the team playing, and it's because whomever plays up top generally can be great one week, not great the next.
None of our front lads are that consistant. They just aren't. Gakpo was great last week, poor last night. Nunez was great, has totally gone off the boil. Diaz will be great one match, barely effective the next. It's a valid criticism mate.
You just said it there. The last few games. Darwins played 21 games this year and has had 8 where he's not scored or assisted. Mo has had 14 out of 38 where he's not all season. Diaz has been outstanding since January, Diogo is literally just back from injury but was very consistent before then.
There's no frothing of mouths
Its just not really that accurate, our attack has been on fire this season. You can count on one hand the amount of games we've not scored in this season, just frustratingly most of them have been in the last fortnight.