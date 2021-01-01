

Thankfully was out for the evening so escaped having to stew over this. No bones about it, that was a terrible result given our dominance. We actually created much better chances than the cup game (our xG was 3.5 to their 0.7) but the finishing was dreadful, no way to sugarcoat it. I get the sense with Darwin and Diaz that they dont actually aim for the corner, they just put their foot through it which is why so many shots go straight at the keeper, get blocked or go miles over. That is something that they have to work on going forward if they are to become complete forwards.



Felt very sorry for Quansah. Its been a huge ask of him and respect to him for helping set up the move that ended in the penalty. Again we actually defended far better than the cup game but their conversion rate of opportunities was incredible.



Its truly gutting that its not in our hands anymore but the equaliser was hugely important. We still control our fate against City and Id be amazed if Arsenal dont drop points. The big question is whether we can win out now. If we do I think we still win it. If we can just get Jota and Trent back for the Fulham week and if Konate is fit that can be the key for us. Every one of our 7 remaining games is winnable so we pick ourselves up and go for it.



