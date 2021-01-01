« previous next »
PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84

Eeyore

  Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent.
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #960 on: Yesterday at 11:33:28 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 11:20:18 pm
Looking at the final games we all have Id say whoever is top going into the final day wins. We should all be winning our last games

The ideal scenario is that we go into the last game on top of the table a point ahead of Arsenal. Everton go the Emirates two points from safety needing a win to have a chance of staying up.

Imagine the mental gymnastics from our blue brethren.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

us_col

Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #961 on: Yesterday at 11:42:41 pm
They embarrass themselves this manc team.

This result will probably be the highlight of their season.

Ever since we beat them 5-0 and 7-0 they play us like a relegation threatened team.

Always parking the bus and looking to attack on the break. When their at home too. Pitiful.

I'd argue we were more "on-top" than any of the other two matches - the difference was our attackers are not firing properly.

Never missed Jota more.




 
kesey

  Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #962 on: Yesterday at 11:43:37 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 09:16:59 pm
How shite are we at countering with numbers nowadays. Fucked up another massive 4/5 v 2 today. Seem to do it pretty much on a weekly basis nowadays. Miss the days where teams would dread offer us the chance to counter

Sometimes a three on three is better for the attacking team .
rushyman

  Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #963 on: Yesterday at 11:43:43 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:29:06 pm
I didnt delete it. It must have been deleted by a mod.

It was a joke based on a comment on how Ramadan was being portrayed. So Mo and Konate are doing Ramadan but now thats over they should perform better. It almost read like it was some break they were taking from being at their very best.

Im happy to even the playing field and the some by actually taking the piss out of Jesus (not the Arsenal one).

Just don't start on Fowler Killer
Heritage

Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #964 on: Yesterday at 11:49:07 pm
Quote from: us_col on Yesterday at 11:42:41 pm
They embarrass themselves this manc team.

This result will probably be the highlight of their season.

Ever since we beat them 5-0 and 7-0 they play us like a relegation threatened team.

Always parking the bus and looking to attack on the break. When their at home too. Pitiful.

I'd argue we were more "on-top" than any of the other two matches - the difference was our attackers are not firing properly.

Never missed Jota more.
They didn't park the bus against us today. They tried to get at us right from the off, I thought Ten Hag had lost his mind.
kesey

  Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #965 on: Yesterday at 11:53:54 pm
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 09:45:11 pm
I hate these bastards.

Thanks for saying that !  Strong words and energy which I try not to use these days .


* Goes to check today's posts *
Andy82lfc

Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #966 on: Today at 12:05:38 am
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:43:43 pm
Just don't start on Fowler Killer

Hes fair game, though others cant be talked about. Even atheists are hypocrites these days.
peelyon

  strangefruit
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #967 on: Today at 12:06:25 am
Gutted we didn't get a result.  Need to dust ourselves down a bit and nothing too knee jerk.  Feel for Quansah, hope he gets plenty of arms round the shoulder.
robertobaggio37

Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #968 on: Today at 12:07:46 am
Couldnt watch this. How bad were? Give me 100% honesty.
Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #969 on: Today at 12:08:48 am
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 12:07:46 am
Couldnt watch this. How bad were? Give me 100% honesty.

We battered them in the first half and didn't take our chances to socre more. We battered them again after they scored and more of the same.
robertobaggio37

Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #970 on: Today at 12:10:38 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:08:48 am
We battered them in the first half and didn't take our chances to socre more. We battered them again after they scored and more of the same.

Ah, sounds too familiar this season. Thanks.
kesey

Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #971 on: Today at 12:10:43 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 11:04:19 pm
Who who. Who who

Is a very powerful Sufi chant but spelt Hu hu hu hu which translates into he exists .  As in Allah Hu or Allah Hu Akbar.

 :D

Nice one .



duvva 💅

  lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #972 on: Today at 12:31:11 am
Quote from: kesey on Today at 12:10:43 am
Is a very powerful Sufi chant but spelt Hu hu hu hu which translates into he exists .  As in Allah Hu or Allah Hu Akbar.

 :D

Nice one .




Maybe thats where Townshend got it from, i think his guru was Meher Baba so maybe it is hu hu hu hu not Who Who Who Who

You learn something new every day
Eeyore

  Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent.
Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #973 on: Today at 12:32:57 am
Quote from: peelyon on Today at 12:06:25 am
Gutted we didn't get a result.  Need to dust ourselves down a bit and nothing too knee jerk.  Feel for Quansah, hope he gets plenty of arms round the shoulder.

He doesn't need arms around the shoulder he was excellent after the mistake including a great run down the right.
Andy82lfc

Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #974 on: Today at 12:48:02 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:31:11 am
Maybe thats where Townshend got it from, i think his guru was Meher Baba so maybe it is hu hu hu hu not Who Who Who Who

You learn something new every day

Maybe Pete got it from asking names on the child porn sites he admitted to using.
Schmarn

Re: PL: Man Utd 2 vs 2 Liv Diaz 23 Fernandes 50 Mainoo 67 Mo 84
Reply #975 on: Today at 12:56:28 am

Thankfully was out for the evening so escaped having to stew over this. No bones about it, that was a terrible result given our dominance. We actually created much better chances than the cup game (our xG was 3.5 to their 0.7) but the finishing was dreadful, no way to sugarcoat it. I get the sense with Darwin and Diaz that they dont actually aim for the corner, they just put their foot through it which is why so many shots go straight at the keeper, get blocked or go miles over. That is something that they have to work on going forward if they are to become complete forwards.

Felt very sorry for Quansah. Its been a huge ask of him and respect to him for helping set up the move that ended in the penalty. Again we actually defended far better than the cup game but their conversion rate of opportunities was incredible.

Its truly gutting that its not in our hands anymore but the equaliser was hugely important. We still control our fate against City and Id be amazed if Arsenal dont drop points. The big question is whether we can win out now. If we do I think we still win it. If we can just get Jota and Trent back for the Fulham week and if Konate is fit that can be the key for us. Every one of our 7 remaining games is winnable so we pick ourselves up and go for it.

