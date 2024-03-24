I'd love to win £160 million on euro millions so ì could look after my family and then, like you, use the rest to look after those who need help, take sick kids on dream holidays, help the elderly, help the homeless that kind of stuff. Leave a lasting mark and male people happy.



I have a bit of an odd, contradictory relationship with money. On one hand I loathe the stuff. I often struggle to understand how supposedly intelligent beings have arrived at a point where scraps of paper and bits of almost worthless metal dictate virtually everything in our lives. Our lives are ruled by these scraps of paper, plastic and metal. It really, really shouldn't be this way, but it is.I also find it utterly bizarre that a person's worth is often judged on how many scraps of paper and metal they have in their pockets and in a big building built to house those scraps and keep them safe (the bank).Despite feeling this entire system is an absurd failure, I have to still live within it. So, I also wish I had millions of these otherwise worthless scraps of paper and metal. Why? Simply because although I know they do not buy you happiness, they can buy you a sense of security. I've never really known security. I've always felt my life is on a knife edge that could go either way. I'm secure in who I am, but that's about it. Money itself doesn't matter to me, but feeling secure in life does.Like you, I'd also like to help change the lives of some others for the better. There's so many times I've seen things on local news where individuals or organisations have needed support for treatment/resources or whatever, and I'd love to be able to help out but simply can't because I don't have the means. So a mountain of paper and metal scraps in a bank would allow me to do that.I don't value or respect money, but in the system we live under I am aware of what it can do. That's why I'd like a lot of it.