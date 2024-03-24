I think everyone has seen the news when an ordinary person wins the euro millions usually just shy of 200 million and thinks what they would do .straightaway its family and close friends who would benefit,setting them up for life.thinking about others ,charitable deeds for society and less fortunate.these are the things ordinary people of ,how others in our life can benefit.
But very rich and super rich people can only think of ways to make even more money.how much is enough for these people ,the answer is never enough .
A billion pounds is massive amount of money,I read once that if someone gave you a million pounds and you had to spend it at a rate of a thousand pounds per day it would take 3 and a half years to spend .
If you were given a billion pounds to spend at the same rate per day it would take 2 and a half THOUSAND years !! ,
Incredible .but this is not enough fo a billionaire,they want more billions .at what point do you say enough.
This just illustrates to me that money will never bring happiness,its a necessity for sure but just give me enough to have a comfortable happy life ,pay my bills ,keep the wolves at bay and my family safe.I dont want to end my life being the richest man in the cemetery.
If I ever came into a big win on the lottery I would love to set up funding for homeless people ,help them with the basics of life that we all take for granted .but in all honesty big money doesnt bring happiness or contentment in my opinion,the real wealth is having ,family,friends ,good health.