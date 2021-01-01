I honestly think I'm different from pretty much everyone else



Money?



had none as a kid. had little growing up. Ok now.



However, a dream to have money (or power) ?



Nah never had that. Would like enough I don't have to worry. Enough to go on holiday now and then and enough to live off.



But millions or billions? Never, ever got that. I don't understand it. I think there is something for people to say you don't own things - they own you.



If you are or were a multi-millionaire and it's just fucking sat there then what is that life?



If I did have that money, I'd like to help the homeless, the poor, the kids in childrens homes, foster parents, local hospices, parks, our City to make anything and everything better for the people we love in our City and even more for those that we don't know.



If you have money and you do fuck all with it then what is the fucking point? You'll be dead in fucking 10 or 20 or 30 or 40 or 50 or 60 or 70 or 80 or 90 years and what have you fucking done with your life?