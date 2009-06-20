« previous next »
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,277
  • Asterisks baby!
Money money money
« on: Yesterday at 10:18:48 pm »
I honestly think I'm different from pretty much everyone else

Money?

had none as a kid. had little growing up. Ok now.

However, a dream to have money (or power) ?

Nah never had that. Would like enough I don't have to worry. Enough to go on holiday now and then and enough to live off.

But millions or billions? Never, ever got that. I don't understand it. I think there is something for people to say you don't own things - they own you.

If you are or were a multi-millionaire and it's just fucking sat there then what is that life?

If I did have that money, I'd like to help the homeless, the poor, the kids in childrens homes, foster parents, local hospices, parks, our City to make anything and everything better for the people we love in our City and even more for those that we don't know.

If you have money and you do fuck all with it then what is the fucking point? You'll be dead in fucking 10 or 20 or 30 or 40 or 50 or 60 or 70 or 80 or 90 years and what have you fucking done with your life?
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,222
Re: Money money money
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:24:45 pm »
I'd love to win £160 million on euro millions so ì could look after my family and then, like you, use the rest to look after those who need help, take sick kids on dream holidays, help the elderly, help the homeless that kind of stuff. Leave a lasting mark and make people happy.

Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Money money money
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:40:04 pm »
As long as I've got my health, my millions of dollars, my gold house, and my rocket car, I don't need anything else.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,277
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Money money money
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:51:30 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 10:40:04 pm
As long as I've got my health, my millions of dollars, my gold house, and my rocket car, I don't need anything else.

If you have your health then that is worth more than any money in the world.
Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,836
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Money money money
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:47:49 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 10:40:04 pm
As long as I've got my health, my millions of dollars, my gold house, and my rocket car, I don't need anything else.
Paint my fence.
Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,831
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Money money money
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:37:46 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:24:45 pm
Leave a lasting mark and male people happy.



I've had much more fun making ladies happy.  8)
Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,315
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Money money money
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:51:50 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:51:30 pm
If you have your health then that is worth more than any money in the world.

The US Healthcare system would like a word as they have worked very hard to quantify the value of health to the cent
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,933
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Money money money
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:03:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:24:45 pm
I'd love to win £160 million on euro millions so ì could look after my family and then, like you, use the rest to look after those who need help, take sick kids on dream holidays, help the elderly, help the homeless that kind of stuff. Leave a lasting mark and male people happy.
I have a bit of an odd, contradictory relationship with money. On one hand I loathe the stuff. I often struggle to understand how supposedly intelligent beings have arrived at a point where scraps of paper and bits of almost worthless metal dictate virtually everything in our lives. Our lives are ruled by these scraps of paper, plastic and metal. It really, really shouldn't be this way, but it is.

I also find it utterly bizarre that a person's worth is often judged on how many scraps of paper and metal they have in their pockets and in a big building built to house those scraps and keep them safe (the bank).

Despite feeling this entire system is an absurd failure, I have to still live within it. So, I also wish I had millions of these otherwise worthless scraps of paper and metal. Why? Simply because although I know they do not buy you happiness, they can buy you a sense of security. I've never really known security. I've always felt my life is on a knife edge that could go either way. I'm secure in who I am, but that's about it. Money itself doesn't matter to me, but feeling secure in life does.

Like you, I'd also like to help change the lives of some others for the better. There's so many times I've seen things on local news where individuals or organisations have needed support for treatment/resources or whatever, and I'd love to be able to help out but simply can't because I don't have the means. So a mountain of paper and metal scraps in a bank would allow me to do that.

I don't value or respect money, but in the system we live under I am aware of what it can do. That's why I'd like a lot of it.

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 46
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Money money money
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:08:54 pm »
I think everyone has seen the news when an ordinary person wins the euro millions usually just shy of 200 million and thinks what they would do .straightaway its family and close friends who would benefit,setting them up for life.thinking about others ,charitable deeds for society and less fortunate.these are the things ordinary people of ,how others in our life can benefit.
But very rich and super rich people can only think of ways to make even more money.how much is enough for these people ,the answer is never enough .
A billion pounds is massive amount of money,I read once that if someone gave you a million pounds and you had to spend it at a rate of a thousand pounds per day it would take 3 and a half years to spend .
If you were given a billion pounds to spend at the same rate per day it would take 2 and a half THOUSAND years !! ,
Incredible .but this is not enough fo a billionaire,they want more billions .at what point do you say enough.
This just illustrates to me that money will never bring happiness,its a necessity for sure but just give me enough to have a comfortable happy life ,pay my bills ,keep the wolves at bay and my family safe.I dont want to end my life being the richest man in the cemetery.
If I ever came into a big win on the lottery I would love to set up funding for homeless people ,help them with the basics of life that we all take for granted .but in all honesty big money doesnt bring happiness or contentment in my opinion,the real wealth is having ,family,friends ,good health.
Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,566
Re: Money money money
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:44:53 pm »
Starting from the year 0, up to the end of 2023 that's 738395 days. No idea when leap years started, but add in 500 days for a total of 738895.

Elon Musk is worth about £150bn.

You'd need to have earned in excess of £200,000 per day since Jesus was a nipper to have the equivalent worth of that bellend.
Offline jason42

  • .....aka jason23
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,678
  • THE REAL TRUTH- "Liverpool fans were not to blame"
Re: Money money money
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:55:20 pm »
As the son of an ill mother who couldn't work and a miner who didn't earn much, we had bugger all growing up so it taught me to look after what I did have.

I don't have great health now but like most of you, I would help as many people as I could if I won big on the EuroMillions which is really unlikely to happen.

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,251
Re: Money money money
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:13:55 pm »
Interesting article around the psychology of being rich

https://www.theatlantic.com/family/archive/2018/12/rich-people-happy-money/577231/
Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,449
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Money money money
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:26:50 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 03:13:55 pm
Interesting article around the psychology of being rich

https://www.theatlantic.com/family/archive/2018/12/rich-people-happy-money/577231/
It's paywalled. You come in here with your fur coat and fancy subscriptions....

I have got a money story for today though. I just dropped my daughter in town and had a record parcel to send. I forgot my wallet, but thought I might not get home and back to a post office in time, so parked at one of those 45 mins free spots, got out of the car and I had £4.89 in change in my pocket. Looking through the car i found the exactly rest for the £5.39 to send the lp's to London. Result!.
Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,251
Re: Money money money
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:33:53 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 06:26:50 pm
It's paywalled. You come in here with your fur coat and fancy subscriptions....

Ha ha    It wasnt when I read it
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Money money money
« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:02:18 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:51:30 pm
If you have your health then that is worth more than any money in the world.

Very, very true. most people, myself included dont realise this until its too late

By normal bloke down the pub standards Id probably be considered rich, then when I lost my health and the ability to work and live a normal life you realise health is far more important.

Ive never been a fan of  organised big charity.  I decided to put money or food in the actual hands of homeless people, there were plenty around my office in Manchester. Also volunteer work with disabled kids. My ex and I  did these schemes where you would buddy  up with kids and either take them somewhere or offer advice  on careers and things.  This was  via Lancashire council, my local council dont seem to be able to offer advice in the same way unfortunately.


When I worked overseas money turned to just food for the homeless and trying to filter cash to the poor in society as best I could via over tipping and overpaying.

I was no saint though The money I gave away was always after I had what I wanted, that said Ive never spent much on items, but fuck loads on life. 

Noone went to the grave remembering the luxury car or the Armani suit

Now I sit on my arse all day watching telly go to the pub with mates at weekend and get absolutely wankered  or home league games where Im also drinking too much . Its fucking vacuous.

Cherish your health
Offline Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,032
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Money money money
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:13:11 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 06:26:50 pm
It's paywalled. You come in here with your fur coat and fancy subscriptions....

;D This made me chuckle!
Offline Redwhiteandnotblue

  • God's spin doctor.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,011
Re: Money money money
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:21:34 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 06:47:49 am
Paint my fence.

> Sudo Paint my fence
Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,135
Re: Money money money
« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:18:39 pm »
What summed up my relationship with money was in the midst of my gambling problems a couple of years back, I'd be scrounging the supermarket discount aisles and fridges for a good deal in the afternoon, and then later in the day putting multiple times the value of the weeks shop in an online casino.

I've come to accept that I'm just a tight arse by nature and I get a good buzz off a discount or a deal. Anything in my house that I don't use for a length of time, I can't have it staring at me, it needs to go to storage or the dump. Otherwise I'll dwell on what a colossal waste of money it was.

I'll always try and book the cheapest journey possible, even if it's going to be 10x the stress. The thought of maybe just maybe this one time it will go smoothly is enough to convince me it's a good idea.

What this thread has reminded me of though, is I rarely regret giving money away, be it to charity or loved ones. I don't sit around and think what else I could have done with that money. Each time, it feels more like there's nothing I could possibly buy for myself that could be a better use than giving it away.
Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,114
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Money money money
« Reply #18 on: Today at 09:21:19 pm »
I just need enough so I can live comfortably, not work, go on holiday when I want and have money available to help out friends/family or in case of emergencies.
Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,993
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Money money money
« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:26:36 pm »
I avoid having any more than I need and if I end up with excess I get rid of it as soon as poss.

There's nothing more obnoxious in my eyes than somebody with more money than they need.
