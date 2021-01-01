« previous next »
Quote from: Pata on Yesterday at 03:03:50 pm
Seeing another 22 returns in 101
Its at least 32.
Tomorrows sale is now a guaranteed sale!
Any idea How Many sold so far and how many left at the moment please.
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 04:28:48 pm
Tomorrows sale is now a guaranteed sale!
first time this season I've been in a garuanteed sale for a euro away...a very welcome change ;D
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 04:28:48 pm
Tomorrows sale is now a guaranteed sale!

BOOM

New flights booked £130, 500 quid hotel canned. 2 Days holiday, food and drink, public transport etc saved - out 7am Thursday, back in Manchester 7am Friday, straight into work
Quote from: Tommypig on Yesterday at 04:34:13 pm
Any idea How Many sold so far and how many left at the moment please.
Including the approx. 58 returns that have been added since 0815 yesterday, 229 have been sold which currently leaves 308 available.
Whats the chances of this dropping to 21?
Quote from: DougLFC94 on Yesterday at 04:43:58 pm
first time this season I've been in a garuanteed sale for a euro away...a very welcome change ;D
:o I assume you missed 1 of the last 11 including Genk?
Quote from: lukeypool on Yesterday at 05:16:45 pm
Whats the chances of this dropping to 21?
No chance imo. It will drop to 22 but the amount that do will depend entirely on how many more returns get added.
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 04:25:34 pm
Its at least 32.
Added in 2 batches today. Saw the 2nd after 5 o'clock.
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 05:24:05 pm
:o I assume you missed 1 of the last 11 including Genk?
Napoli 19/20 only one I missed, and stupidly didn't buy which put me in the 2nd sale for all of them this season. Got everything else back to 2017
Quote from: DougLFC94 on Yesterday at 05:32:22 pm
Napoli 19/20 only one I missed, and stupidly didn't buy which put me in the 2nd sale for all of them this season. Got everything else back to 2017
Ahh fair enough. 1 of our lot is in that exact same boat too.
Quote from: Pata on Yesterday at 05:27:13 pm
Added in 2 batches today. Saw the 2nd after 5 o'clock.
;D Ok mate.
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 02:11:06 pm
Not as bad as Beşiktaş in 2015, we sold 4K but only 500 odd actually
travelled.

Im glad only 500 travelled as my mate left our tickets at home.  :duh
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 04:47:09 pm
BOOM

New flights booked £130, 500 quid hotel canned. 2 Days holiday, food and drink, public transport etc saved - out 7am Thursday, back in Manchester 7am Friday, straight into work

500 quid hotel jeez did u book one next to Lake Como? 😁
Quote from: jizzspunk on Yesterday at 06:52:40 pm
500 quid hotel jeez did u book one next to Lake Como? 😁

Was the cheapest 'decent' hotel in Bergamo, something on in Milan, most places are 300-500+ a night
There were some private host apartments for 300-400, just couldn't be arsed with the faff I had back in Porto one year

AirBnB in someone's spare room was 250-300 for 2 nights, which I don't fancy last min cancellations or disturbing others blowing their toilet up at 2am

Como was cheaper, just couldn't get back there after the game

Even hostels were 75 a night
Quote from: wewonit5timesinistanbul on Yesterday at 06:41:25 pm
Im glad only 500 travelled as my mate left our tickets at home.  :duh

One of the few benefits of collection  :lmao
Quote from: wewonit5timesinistanbul on Yesterday at 06:41:25 pm
Im glad only 500 travelled as my mate left our tickets at home.  :duh
;D Spares were like confetti that night, I've still got a couple of unused ones that I took out there!
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 07:17:48 pm
Was the cheapest 'decent' hotel in Bergamo, something on in Milan, most places are 300-500+ a night
There were some private host apartments for 300-400, just couldn't be arsed with the faff I had back in Porto one year

AirBnB in someone's spare room was 250-300 for 2 nights, which I don't fancy last min cancellations or disturbing others blowing their toilet up at 2am

Como was cheaper, just couldn't get back there after the game

Even hostels were 75 a night

Booked a hotel in Bergamo for the night of the Game (220 Euros) within an hour of the draw.
A right ball ache trying to select the right room & rate, with about 8-10 price options


Low and behold once the booking confirmation arrives
1 room at 220 Euro with Brekky
1 room at room only 219 euros


They wouldnt change the rate at first, offering to add the brekky at 14 Euro each.
Next offer was room with brekky at the rate of 335 euros per night.

Just said leave it in the end




Apparently its the Milan fashion week when we play hence the sky high rate for rooms in Milan
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 09:15:35 pm
Booked a hotel in Bergamo for the night of the Game (220 Euros) within an hour of the draw.
A right ball ache trying to select the right room & rate, with about 8-10 price options


Low and behold once the booking confirmation arrives
1 room at 220 Euro with Brekky
1 room at room only 219 euros


They wouldnt change the rate at first, offering to add the brekky at 14 Euro each.
Next offer was room with brekky at the rate of 335 euros per night.

Just said leave it in the end




Apparently its the Milan fashion week when we play hence the sky high rate for rooms in Milan

Fuckin criminal the prices ain't it, remember paying 80 quid for 2 nights in 2021 when we played AC in a half decent gaff

I was originally booked in the Arli hotel for this before cancelling but booked the evening of the draw as I was on a course and at a firct glance with the prices didnt have chance to search properly for somewhere cheaper, was fully sold out I think - gotten too use to the nicer digs when travelling with work to want to stay in some of the places I use to years ago, and Ryanair/Wizz is one hell of a depressing downgrade from flying first & business with Emirates/Qatar

It's design week, but not fashion related think its all to do with furniture or something like that. Either way bonkers, be cheaper going Qarabag :D
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 05:06:12 pm
Including the approx. 58 returns that have been added since 0815 yesterday, 229 have been sold which currently leaves 308 available.

Thanks

The only good thing that is coming out of this allocation is we should end up with a good picture of how many are on 24/24 and 23/24
That form nearly threw me, almost 'confirmed' the details against both tickets as the form didnt blank after hitting apply!

Showing sold out must be a few chancers in the baskets
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 08:28:11 am
That form nearly threw me, almost 'confirmed' the details against both tickets as the form didnt blank after hitting apply!

Showing sold out must be a few chancers in the baskets

I have that issue all the time when hitting apply that it doesnt now leave the next ticket blank - used to but as normal LFC and IT systems are shite!!
18 seats currently showing
Quote from: RedSue on Today at 08:36:14 am
I have that issue all the time when hitting apply that it doesnt now leave the next ticket blank - used to but as normal LFC and IT systems are shite!!

I prefer it, as travel dates and hotel address are usually the same. Less to enter for each one
Quote from: RedSue on Today at 08:36:14 am
I have that issue all the time when hitting apply that it doesnt now leave the next ticket blank - used to but as normal LFC and IT systems are shite!!

Quote from: Craig S on Today at 08:51:58 am
I prefer it, as travel dates and hotel address are usually the same. Less to enter for each one

Sure some will be caught out by double tapping and it entering the same info twice and them not realising

Also, why do the seats reverse order when going from basket to the form - two of the other lads both going and both qualify themselves but got the names mixed up on the forms because it flipped them from what the order was in the basket, only realised when the mail came through. Not the end of the world, but this is the kinda stuff that skews LFC's data on 'pass ons'
Quote from: Tommypig on Today at 07:28:53 am
Thanks

The only good thing that is coming out of this allocation is we should end up with a good picture of how many are on 24/24 and 23/24
Indeed although the figures will be slightly skewed as the hospo ballot winners, not many though, come out of that pot of tickets too so they won't necessarily have the credits.
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 08:51:58 am
I prefer it, as travel dates and hotel address are usually the same. Less to enter for each one
Absolutely, its a definite improvement from how it used to be although there is no pleasing everyone.

Also to defend the club for a change, they couldn't make it any clearer how vital it is to check and double check the details before confirming but people still seem to be trigger happy to confirm it asap, despite it being a guaranteed sale.
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 09:04:40 am
Absolutely, its a definite improvement from how it used to be although there is no pleasing everyone.

Also to defend the club for a change, they couldn't make it any clearer how vital it is to check and double check the details before confirming but people still seem to be trigger happy to confirm it asap, despite it being a guaranteed sale.

I keep having the issue of which its overwriting as, it might be my settings, but hard to see which its applying the changes to, so keep going round in circles!
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 09:04:40 am
Absolutely, its a definite improvement from how it used to be although there is no pleasing everyone.

Also to defend the club for a change, they couldn't make it any clearer how vital it is to check and double check the details before confirming but people still seem to be trigger happy to confirm it asap, despite it being a guaranteed sale.

On this occasion, force of habit for most I guess, especially if there's a few forms to do panicking somethings wrong or payment will fail etc

Wonder if they will drop this to 22 or take the handful left, was 16 for Ajax after the 3 sale in 2022 but never dropped it to 2
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 08:56:42 am
Sure some will be caught out by double tapping and it entering the same info twice and them not realising

Also, why do the seats reverse order when going from basket to the form - two of the other lads both going and both qualify themselves but got the names mixed up on the forms because it flipped them from what the order was in the basket, only realised when the mail came through. Not the end of the world, but this is the kinda stuff that skews LFC's data on 'pass ons'

yes, thats why I am unsure of some of the % passed on figures that came out of the club. I usually buy 10 in the guaranteed sale, and work down a list. Allocate the names, then next screen work down the list of details. It means we end up with nearly every name being not on their own ticket. As it doesnt matter I dont bother correcting it, but they probably come up in the club % passed on numbers.
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 09:28:36 am
yes, thats why I am unsure of some of the % passed on figures that came out of the club. I usually buy 10 in the guaranteed sale, and work down a list. Allocate the names, then next screen work down the list of details. It means we end up with nearly every name being not on their own ticket. As it doesnt matter I dont bother correcting it, but they probably come up in the club % passed on numbers.

Yeah and it doesnt take into account if they're being passed to the same person (not that that should matter, but makes the situation sound worse than it is)

Or if someone got one 1st sale, then 2nd or 3rd sale they qualified on their own card so bought and gave someone else etc

Gets messy
Is system still showing about 18 seats left
Will be a maximum of around 150 people that will be on 22/24 I reckon.
I can see the last few remaining tickets magically disappear  :-\
Quote from: kalle-anka on Today at 02:04:21 pm
I can see the last few remaining tickets magically disappear  :-\

Other more positive outlook is a shitload put aside for the hospitality commitments get returned like every previous sale and majority on 22 get sorted. Well see.
They'll probably end the sale this week and do a 22 in a week or 2 when all the returns are in
