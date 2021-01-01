Was the cheapest 'decent' hotel in Bergamo, something on in Milan, most places are 300-500+ a night
There were some private host apartments for 300-400, just couldn't be arsed with the faff I had back in Porto one year
AirBnB in someone's spare room was 250-300 for 2 nights, which I don't fancy last min cancellations or disturbing others blowing their toilet up at 2am
Como was cheaper, just couldn't get back there after the game
Even hostels were 75 a night
Booked a hotel in Bergamo for the night of the Game (220 Euros) within an hour of the draw.
A right ball ache trying to select the right room & rate, with about 8-10 price options
Low and behold once the booking confirmation arrives
1 room at 220 Euro with Brekky
1 room at room only 219 euros
They wouldnt change the rate at first, offering to add the brekky at 14 Euro each.
Next offer was room with brekky at the rate of 335 euros per night.
Just said leave it in the end
Apparently its the Milan fashion week when we play hence the sky high rate for rooms in Milan