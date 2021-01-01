Booked a hotel in Bergamo for the night of the Game (220 Euros) within an hour of the draw.

A right ball ache trying to select the right room & rate, with about 8-10 price options





Low and behold once the booking confirmation arrives

1 room at 220 Euro with Brekky

1 room at room only 219 euros





They wouldnt change the rate at first, offering to add the brekky at 14 Euro each.

Next offer was room with brekky at the rate of 335 euros per night.



Just said leave it in the end









Apparently its the Milan fashion week when we play hence the sky high rate for rooms in Milan



Fuckin criminal the prices ain't it, remember paying 80 quid for 2 nights in 2021 when we played AC in a half decent gaffI was originally booked in the Arli hotel for this before cancelling but booked the evening of the draw as I was on a course and at a firct glance with the prices didnt have chance to search properly for somewhere cheaper, was fully sold out I think - gotten too use to the nicer digs when travelling with work to want to stay in some of the places I use to years ago, and Ryanair/Wizz is one hell of a depressing downgrade from flying first & business with Emirates/QatarIt's design week, but not fashion related think its all to do with furniture or something like that. Either way bonkers, be cheaper going Qarabag