« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Atalanta away selling details  (Read 4737 times)

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,784
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 04:25:34 pm »
Quote from: Pata on Yesterday at 03:03:50 pm
Seeing another 22 returns in 101
Its at least 32.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,784
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 04:28:48 pm »
Tomorrows sale is now a guaranteed sale!
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online Tommypig

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 04:34:13 pm »
Any idea How Many sold so far and how many left at the moment please.
Logged

Offline DougLFC94

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,395
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 04:43:58 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 04:28:48 pm
Tomorrows sale is now a guaranteed sale!
first time this season I've been in a garuanteed sale for a euro away...a very welcome change ;D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:45:35 pm by DougLFC94 »
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,614
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 04:47:09 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 04:28:48 pm
Tomorrows sale is now a guaranteed sale!

BOOM

New flights booked £130, 500 quid hotel canned. 2 Days holiday, food and drink, public transport etc saved - out 7am Thursday, back in Manchester 7am Friday, straight into work
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,784
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 05:06:12 pm »
Quote from: Tommypig on Yesterday at 04:34:13 pm
Any idea How Many sold so far and how many left at the moment please.
Including the approx. 58 returns that have been added since 0815 yesterday, 229 have been sold which currently leaves 308 available.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline lukeypool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 05:16:45 pm »
Whats the chances of this dropping to 21?
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,784
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 05:24:05 pm »
Quote from: DougLFC94 on Yesterday at 04:43:58 pm
first time this season I've been in a garuanteed sale for a euro away...a very welcome change ;D
:o I assume you missed 1 of the last 11 including Genk?
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,784
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 05:25:17 pm »
Quote from: lukeypool on Yesterday at 05:16:45 pm
Whats the chances of this dropping to 21?
No chance imo. It will drop to 22 but the amount that do will depend entirely on how many more returns get added.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online Pata

  • cake
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,438
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 05:27:13 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 04:25:34 pm
Its at least 32.
Added in 2 batches today. Saw the 2nd after 5 o'clock.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:28:45 pm by Pata »
Logged

Offline DougLFC94

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,395
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 05:32:22 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 05:24:05 pm
:o I assume you missed 1 of the last 11 including Genk?
Napoli 19/20 only one I missed, and stupidly didn't buy which put me in the 2nd sale for all of them this season. Got everything else back to 2017
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:37:06 pm by DougLFC94 »
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,784
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 05:55:44 pm »
Quote from: DougLFC94 on Yesterday at 05:32:22 pm
Napoli 19/20 only one I missed, and stupidly didn't buy which put me in the 2nd sale for all of them this season. Got everything else back to 2017
Ahh fair enough. 1 of our lot is in that exact same boat too.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,784
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 05:56:01 pm »
Quote from: Pata on Yesterday at 05:27:13 pm
Added in 2 batches today. Saw the 2nd after 5 o'clock.
;D Ok mate.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline wewonit5timesinistanbul

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 720
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 06:41:25 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 02:11:06 pm
Not as bad as Beşiktaş in 2015, we sold 4K but only 500 odd actually
travelled.

Im glad only 500 travelled as my mate left our tickets at home.  :duh
Logged

Offline jizzspunk

  • Cumming soon. Or going. Depends how 'real' it gets. #livinginrealism
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,231
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 06:52:40 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 04:47:09 pm
BOOM

New flights booked £130, 500 quid hotel canned. 2 Days holiday, food and drink, public transport etc saved - out 7am Thursday, back in Manchester 7am Friday, straight into work

500 quid hotel jeez did u book one next to Lake Como? 😁
Logged
according to 24/7 I will be scrambling round for tickets on the exchange all season #STH #19awayclub

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,614
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 07:17:48 pm »
Quote from: jizzspunk on Yesterday at 06:52:40 pm
500 quid hotel jeez did u book one next to Lake Como? 😁

Was the cheapest 'decent' hotel in Bergamo, something on in Milan, most places are 300-500+ a night
There were some private host apartments for 300-400, just couldn't be arsed with the faff I had back in Porto one year

AirBnB in someone's spare room was 250-300 for 2 nights, which I don't fancy last min cancellations or disturbing others blowing their toilet up at 2am

Como was cheaper, just couldn't get back there after the game

Even hostels were 75 a night
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,614
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 07:20:28 pm »
Quote from: wewonit5timesinistanbul on Yesterday at 06:41:25 pm
Im glad only 500 travelled as my mate left our tickets at home.  :duh

One of the few benefits of collection  :lmao
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,784
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 07:44:17 pm »
Quote from: wewonit5timesinistanbul on Yesterday at 06:41:25 pm
Im glad only 500 travelled as my mate left our tickets at home.  :duh
;D Spares were like confetti that night, I've still got a couple of unused ones that I took out there!
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 869
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 09:15:35 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 07:17:48 pm
Was the cheapest 'decent' hotel in Bergamo, something on in Milan, most places are 300-500+ a night
There were some private host apartments for 300-400, just couldn't be arsed with the faff I had back in Porto one year

AirBnB in someone's spare room was 250-300 for 2 nights, which I don't fancy last min cancellations or disturbing others blowing their toilet up at 2am

Como was cheaper, just couldn't get back there after the game

Even hostels were 75 a night

Booked a hotel in Bergamo for the night of the Game (220 Euros) within an hour of the draw.
A right ball ache trying to select the right room & rate, with about 8-10 price options


Low and behold once the booking confirmation arrives
1 room at 220 Euro with Brekky
1 room at room only 219 euros


They wouldnt change the rate at first, offering to add the brekky at 14 Euro each.
Next offer was room with brekky at the rate of 335 euros per night.

Just said leave it in the end




Apparently its the Milan fashion week when we play hence the sky high rate for rooms in Milan
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,614
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #139 on: Today at 07:14:16 am »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 09:15:35 pm
Booked a hotel in Bergamo for the night of the Game (220 Euros) within an hour of the draw.
A right ball ache trying to select the right room & rate, with about 8-10 price options


Low and behold once the booking confirmation arrives
1 room at 220 Euro with Brekky
1 room at room only 219 euros


They wouldnt change the rate at first, offering to add the brekky at 14 Euro each.
Next offer was room with brekky at the rate of 335 euros per night.

Just said leave it in the end




Apparently its the Milan fashion week when we play hence the sky high rate for rooms in Milan

Fuckin criminal the prices ain't it, remember paying 80 quid for 2 nights in 2021 when we played AC in a half decent gaff

I was originally booked in the Arli hotel for this before cancelling but booked the evening of the draw as I was on a course and at a firct glance with the prices didnt have chance to search properly for somewhere cheaper, was fully sold out I think - gotten too use to the nicer digs when travelling with work to want to stay in some of the places I use to years ago, and Ryanair/Wizz is one hell of a depressing downgrade from flying first & business with Emirates/Qatar

It's design week, but not fashion related think its all to do with furniture or something like that. Either way bonkers, be cheaper going Qarabag :D
Logged

Online Tommypig

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #140 on: Today at 07:28:53 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 05:06:12 pm
Including the approx. 58 returns that have been added since 0815 yesterday, 229 have been sold which currently leaves 308 available.

Thanks

The only good thing that is coming out of this allocation is we should end up with a good picture of how many are on 24/24 and 23/24
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,614
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #141 on: Today at 08:28:11 am »
That form nearly threw me, almost 'confirmed' the details against both tickets as the form didnt blank after hitting apply!

Showing sold out must be a few chancers in the baskets
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 