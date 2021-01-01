Seeing another 22 returns in 101
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Tomorrows sale is now a guaranteed sale!
Any idea How Many sold so far and how many left at the moment please.
first time this season I've been in a garuanteed sale for a euro away...a very welcome change
Whats the chances of this dropping to 21?
Its at least 32.
I assume you missed 1 of the last 11 including Genk?
Napoli 19/20 only one I missed, and stupidly didn't buy which put me in the 2nd sale for all of them this season. Got everything else back to 2017
Added in 2 batches today. Saw the 2nd after 5 o'clock.
Not as bad as Beşiktaş in 2015, we sold 4K but only 500 odd actually travelled.
BOOMNew flights booked £130, 500 quid hotel canned. 2 Days holiday, food and drink, public transport etc saved - out 7am Thursday, back in Manchester 7am Friday, straight into work
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.26]