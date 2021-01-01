« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Atalanta away selling details  (Read 4343 times)

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,781
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #120 on: Today at 04:25:34 pm »
Quote from: Pata on Today at 03:03:50 pm
Seeing another 22 returns in 101
Its at least 32.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,781
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #121 on: Today at 04:28:48 pm »
Tomorrows sale is now a guaranteed sale!
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Tommypig

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,205
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #122 on: Today at 04:34:13 pm »
Any idea How Many sold so far and how many left at the moment please.
Logged

Online DougLFC94

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,394
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #123 on: Today at 04:43:58 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 04:28:48 pm
Tomorrows sale is now a guaranteed sale!
first time this season I've been in a garuanteed sale for a euro away...a very welcome change ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 04:45:35 pm by DougLFC94 »
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,609
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #124 on: Today at 04:47:09 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 04:28:48 pm
Tomorrows sale is now a guaranteed sale!

BOOM

New flights booked £130, 500 quid hotel canned. 2 Days holiday, food and drink, public transport etc saved - out 7am Thursday, back in Manchester 7am Friday, straight into work
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,781
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #125 on: Today at 05:06:12 pm »
Quote from: Tommypig on Today at 04:34:13 pm
Any idea How Many sold so far and how many left at the moment please.
Including the approx. 58 returns that have been added since 0815 yesterday, 229 have been sold which currently leaves 308 available.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online lukeypool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #126 on: Today at 05:16:45 pm »
Whats the chances of this dropping to 21?
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,781
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #127 on: Today at 05:24:05 pm »
Quote from: DougLFC94 on Today at 04:43:58 pm
first time this season I've been in a garuanteed sale for a euro away...a very welcome change ;D
:o I assume you missed 1 of the last 11 including Genk?
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,781
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #128 on: Today at 05:25:17 pm »
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 05:16:45 pm
Whats the chances of this dropping to 21?
No chance imo. It will drop to 22 but the amount that do will depend entirely on how many more returns get added.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online Pata

  • cake
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,438
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #129 on: Today at 05:27:13 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 04:25:34 pm
Its at least 32.
Added in 2 batches today. Saw the 2nd after 5 o'clock.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:28:45 pm by Pata »
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 