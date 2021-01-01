Seeing another 22 returns in 101
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Tomorrows sale is now a guaranteed sale!
Any idea How Many sold so far and how many left at the moment please.
first time this season I've been in a garuanteed sale for a euro away...a very welcome change
Whats the chances of this dropping to 21?
Its at least 32.
