Just read the match thread over on their forum, boy are they vile, all the usual bile being spouted



Was chatting with a Nottingham fan last year, he was saying they have a real issue with the out of town support. Young men from the outlying villages of the old mining areas, who still see the game as a chance to get stuck into the away fans. Lot of far right Brexit Engurland and racist types looking for trouble, with cocaine an issue too. They try to get seats next to the away end in order to goad them, and actually intimidate their own decent fans who dare to call them out.The thing is all the Forest fans Ive met are decent people. It seems that there is an element who heard from their dads and grandads about the aggro of the good old days of the 1970s and are trying to recreate them.Certainly seem to be an unpleasant section of their fanbase