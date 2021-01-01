« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 02:07:45 pm
He said Mo is not ready for tomorrow at the end of the video, next week maybe.

go to 14:20 in the vid Duvva.
👍 be a massive boost if hes available for next weekend. Hopefully with the few who may return this weekend weve enough to get the 3 points here.

Also thanks to Corkboy for the OP. I dont remember quite that far back but I do recall him playing for Arsenal, Man Utd and Sheff Wed so some of his significance was lost on me at the time, not being aware of that early period of his career. Really interesting piece.
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
Just read the match thread over on their forum, boy are they vile, all the usual bile being spouted
Anyone can have a good day, but you have to be able to perform on a bad day.

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
Nice one Corky. He wasn't the best black sportsman called 'Viv' at the time. But he was still a lovely footballer.

I never look forward to Forest. Looking at our experience there since Clough's days and beyond I can now see why. But if we get an early goal the home crowd could easily become restive. Gibbs-White's the one to watch. A very good player if you give him space.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 02:54:50 pm
Just read the match thread over on their forum, boy are they vile, all the usual bile being spouted
And we put up a piece about one of their greatest players as a lead in. Just shows where the class really lies despite what they may think/say
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:10:23 pm
And we put up a piece about one of their greatest players as a lead in. Just shows where the class really lies despite what they may think/say

Yeah, take it down. Anderson, the lanky twat.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 02:54:50 pm
Just read the match thread over on their forum, boy are they vile, all the usual bile being spouted

Was chatting with a Nottingham fan last year, he was saying they have a real issue with the out of town support. Young men from the outlying villages of the  old mining areas, who still see the game as a chance to get stuck into the away fans. Lot of far right Brexit Engurland and racist types looking for trouble, with cocaine an issue too. They try to get seats next to the away end in order to goad them, and actually intimidate their own decent fans who dare to call them out.
The thing is all the Forest fans Ive met are decent people. It seems that there is an element who heard from their dads and grandads about the aggro of the  good old days of the 1970s and are trying to recreate them.
Certainly seem to be an unpleasant section of their fanbase
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:16:51 pm
Was chatting with a Nottingham fan last year, he was saying they have a real issue with the out of town support. Young men from the outlying villages of the  old mining areas, who still see the game as a chance to get stuck into the away fans. Lot of far right Brexit Engurland and racist types looking for trouble, with cocaine an issue too. They try to get seats next to the away end in order to goad them, and actually intimidate their own decent fans who dare to call them out.
The thing is all the Forest fans Ive met are decent people. It seems that there is an element who heard from their dads and grandads about the aggro of the  good old days of the 1970s and are trying to recreate them.
Certainly seem to be an unpleasant section of their fanbase

A bit like with Leicester.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
Forest concede a lot of goals but how many are from corners and crosses? Their back four are all tall fellas. Any chance of another goal from our captain or Konate?
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Today at 04:56:11 pm
Forest concede a lot of goals but how many are from corners and crosses? Their back four are all tall fellas. Any chance of another goal from our captain or Konate?

They have a poor GK but not entirely sure.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
From our set pieces we'll need to be careful of their defenders running into our attackers coming in from 'offside' positions.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:44:46 pm
From our set pieces we'll need to be careful of their defenders running into our attackers coming in from 'offside' positions.

It's all good - VAR will catch it like they did for Man.....oh right.
