Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm  (Read 5322 times)

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #120 on: Today at 02:46:43 pm »
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 02:07:45 pm
He said Mo is not ready for tomorrow at the end of the video, next week maybe.

go to 14:20 in the vid Duvva.
👍 be a massive boost if hes available for next weekend. Hopefully with the few who may return this weekend weve enough to get the 3 points here.

Also thanks to Corkboy for the OP. I dont remember quite that far back but I do recall him playing for Arsenal, Man Utd and Sheff Wed so some of his significance was lost on me at the time, not being aware of that early period of his career. Really interesting piece.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #121 on: Today at 02:54:50 pm »
Just read the match thread over on their forum, boy are they vile, all the usual bile being spouted
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Saturday March 2, 3 pm
« Reply #122 on: Today at 02:58:32 pm »
Nice one Corky. He wasn't the best black sportsman called 'Viv' at the time. But he was still a lovely footballer.

I never look forward to Forest. Looking at our experience there since Clough's days and beyond I can now see why. But if we get an early goal the home crowd could easily become restive. Gibbs-White's the one to watch. A very good player if you give him space.
