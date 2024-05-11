Or maybe it was people trying to support a young woman who had put a target on her head for what her right-wing government is doing and in many cases with heavy undertones of antisemitism. It's quite "funny" reading the views in this thread on what people think why people voted for Israel. It's even more "funny" that in a thread about Eurovision which is basically the epitome of colourfulness black and white thinking seems to be the norm. The world really is going to shit...



As I said before, if you dont think that the geopolitical situation influenced the public voting for the Israeli entrant then youre probably being a bit naive. It was the underlying cause of Ukraine winning in 2022 (with a perfectly likeable song), and so politics and conflict can clearly have a huge impact on voting and the outcomes.In a normal year Id say by Eurovision standards it was a decent if unremarkable song. The juries were underwhelmed by it (though I acknowledge that there may be bias in their voting). It scored hugely in the public vote and very nearly got the highest number of points from it. I have no opinions on the Israeli performer, she did a perfectly good job in what must have been an exceptionally challenging situation under enormous scrutiny. That the original plan was to make reference to the Hamas attacks was a significant attempt to stoke flames and they were wise to backdown.Im not saying that all their votes were political, just that a significant number would have been. Netto from Israel won a few years ago with an insanely catchy song. It deserved to win and I liked it and her. I struggle to see that their song year was anywhere near as good as that, or as catchy or interesting as the other main contenders this year.