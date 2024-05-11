« previous next »
Author Topic: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)  (Read 6321 times)

Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:36:21 am
Spot and and what a lot of people miss.

It was the best of a bad bunch this year though.

Apart from Jersey mentioning Maneskin who did really well, there have been some catchy fun tracks the last couple years like '10 years' from that Icelandic band I can't pronounce an a few others like it, but the last two years have been really shit.

It's just fun, poppy stuff though and like has been mentioned a lot about it all isn't actually about the music, it's the whole insight into Europe and a night were everyone can connect on some level and see what crazy shit people are going to pull next!

Solo performer, Daði Freyr. He would likely have won it the year before had covid not halted things.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:46:01 am
I was taken right back to Eurotrash when the Spanish entry was on.
wish idve seen it. It was either some buff farmer  ploughing a field wearing just Timberland boots and white socks with his plums on show. Some dead fit bird or an absolute fucking loon tattooed to look like and aardvark crawling round a little Italian village with her baps oot that communicates by licking its arse clean with a tongue thats been implanted onto its left arse cheek

God I miss Antoine
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:30:16 am
Europe is the home of the far right. Its not inconceivable thats loads of people on this continent love whats happening in Gaza.

Or maybe it was people trying to support a young woman who had put a target on her head for what her right-wing government is doing and in many cases with heavy undertones of antisemitism. It's quite "funny" reading the views in this thread on what people think why people voted for Israel. It's even more "funny" that in a thread about Eurovision which is basically the epitome of colourfulness black and white thinking seems to be the norm. The world really is going to shit...
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:58:09 am
Or maybe it was people trying to support a young woman who had put a target on her head for what her right-wing government is doing and in many cases with heavy undertones of antisemitism. It's quite "funny" reading the views in this thread on what people think why people voted for Israel. It's even more "funny" that in a thread about Eurovision which is basically the epitome of colourfulness black and white thinking seems to be the norm. The world really is going to shit...

As I said before, if you dont think that the geopolitical situation influenced the public voting for the Israeli entrant then youre probably being a bit naive. It was the underlying cause of Ukraine winning in 2022 (with a perfectly likeable song), and so politics and conflict can clearly have a huge impact on voting and the outcomes.

In a normal year Id say by Eurovision standards it was a decent if unremarkable song. The juries were underwhelmed by it (though I acknowledge that there may be bias in their voting). It scored hugely in the public vote and very nearly got the highest number of points from it. I have no opinions on the Israeli performer, she did a perfectly good job in what must have been an exceptionally challenging situation under enormous scrutiny. That the original plan was to make reference to the Hamas attacks was a significant attempt to stoke flames and they were wise to backdown.

Im not saying that all their votes were political, just that a significant number would have been. Netto from Israel won a few years ago with an insanely catchy song. It deserved to win and I liked it and her. I struggle to see that their song year was anywhere near as good as that, or as catchy or interesting as the other main contenders this year.
.
In-the-room audio during Israel's performance - which may have been quite different from what was heard on TV...

(the same thing occurred in Thursday's semi-final; video here: https://twitter.com/Partisangirl/status/1789427293372240030 - 45 second clip; on BBC Newsnight)


From tonight's Final...


What was heard on TV...

https://twitter.com/MarinaMedvin/status/1789384020519776495 (full 3 minute performance)


What was heard in the room...

https://twitter.com/chrismegrath/status/1789379173217079443 (45 second clip)

https://twitter.com/DrEliDavid/status/1789411921189360090 (17 second clip)

https://twitter.com/Habatir/status/1789433301876260882 (5 second clip)

and boos and jeers when the Israel judge appears onscreen to give the results of the Israeli vote...

https://twitter.com/BrentHBaker/status/1789421216710713556 (58 second clip)



'Eurovision Fans Call Out Show for Suppressing Audience Boos of Israels Eden Golan | Video':-

But loud boos could be heard on the broadcast when an Israeli representative submitted the nations votes

www.thewrap.com/eurovision-israel-boos-eden-golan-sound-song-contest



'Protesters clash with riot police at Eurovision arena and yell shame on you':-

The lyrics of Golans song were changed to remove what organisers called references to the Hamas attack on October 7

https://metro.co.uk/2024/05/11/eurovision-malmo-arena-train-station-closed-amid-protest-clash-20821250/?ico=top-stories_home_top



'Chaotic build-up to Eurovision as thousands protest':-

www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-68996532

« Last Edit: Today at 03:53:59 am by oojason »
.
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 01:15:56 am
As I said before, if you dont think that the geopolitical situation influenced the public voting for the Israeli entrant then youre probably being a bit naive. It was the underlying cause of Ukraine winning in 2022 (with a perfectly likeable song), and so politics and conflict can clearly have a huge impact on voting and the outcomes.

That's not what I'm saying though. Of course it was influenced by the geopolitical situation. What I'm saying is that people should maybe be a bit more aware of what that overall situation is before claiming that Israel only got all those votes, because of right-wing c*nts and bots and people who support the slaughter of people. While those groups will probably have voted for Israel, at least in the German speaking part of Europe a lot of the discussion was about how people want to vote for Israel to support the singer and to take a stand against antisemitism aimed at her on social media. So, clearly this is a complex situation, but people are going for the easy "us good, them bad"-answer that makes them feel better. I find this disgusting in a thread about a competition that promotes the exact opposite.
Quote from: stoa on Today at 01:27:04 am
That's not what I'm saying though. Of course it was influenced by the geopolitical situation. What I'm saying is that people should maybe be a bit more aware of what that overall situation is before claiming that Israel only got all those votes, because of right-wing c*nts and bots and people who support the slaughter of people. While those groups will probably have voted for Israel, at least in the German speaking part of Europe a lot of the discussion was about how people want to vote for Israel to support the singer and to take a stand against antisemitism aimed at her on social media. So, clearly this is a complex situation, but people are going for the easy "us good, them bad"-answer that makes them feel better. I find this disgusting in a thread about a competition that promotes the exact opposite.

Thats entirely fair enough, and ultimately why any discussion on the subject is fraught with problems. The ethnic and religious element of a nationalistic or political conflict makes it far more divisive. Its why conversations on the war in Ukraine tend to be far more straightforward and, in the context of RAWK, easier to moderate
Quote from: stoa on Today at 01:27:04 am
That's not what I'm saying though. Of course it was influenced by the geopolitical situation. What I'm saying is that people should maybe be a bit more aware of what that overall situation is before claiming that Israel only got all those votes, because of right-wing c*nts and bots and people who support the slaughter of people. While those groups will probably have voted for Israel, at least in the German speaking part of Europe a lot of the discussion was about how people want to vote for Israel to support the singer and to take a stand against antisemitism aimed at her on social media. So, clearly this is a complex situation, but people are going for the easy "us good, them bad"-answer that makes them feel better. I find this disgusting in a thread about a competition that promotes the exact opposite.
The act was one of the worst at the finals but got a hugely skewed public vote. Is it controversial to say this? The isreali government are also a far right government so it makes sense for far right people in Europe to vote for them?

Don't get me wrong, the far right in Europe will go back to hating Jews like they've always done. It's just that now their stars have aligned.
All I know is Bob ain't signing that Israel act.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:07:11 am
All I know is Bob ain't signing that Israel act.
We can all agree Estonia we're robbed.
« Reply #570 on: Today at 06:12:06 am »

This Israeli satirical comedy sketch (from 2016) sums up my feeling towards this year's Eurovision.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gEzDD0dZU8U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gEzDD0dZU8U</a>

The irony of the Queers for Palestine brigade is not lost on anyone here in Israel. I wonder what the leaders of the Hamas Islamic Resistance Movement thought about Switzerland's winning non-binary entrant? 'Chickens for KFC'!

Although i never watched it, i am incredibly proud of Eden Golan who handled herself amazingly well, in the face of so much unpleasantness. Eurovision is supposedly 'all about the music', but the fact that not a single entrant could condemn the disgusting threats and hatred against an innocent 20-year old woman, is indicative of the plight of the Jews of Europe today. One reporter even openly victim-blamed her, asking her why she dared to endanger the other groups with her participation!

At the risk of being political, I join the majority of fellow Israelis in calling for a ceasefire NOW and for the return of all of the hostages!



