This Israeli satirical comedy sketch (from 2016) sums up my feeling towards this year's Eurovision.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gEzDD0dZU8U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gEzDD0dZU8U</a>
The irony of the Queers for Palestine brigade is not lost on anyone here in Israel. I wonder what the leaders of the Hamas Islamic Resistance Movement thought about Switzerland's winning non-binary entrant? 'Chickens for KFC'!
Although i never watched it, i am incredibly proud of Eden Golan who handled herself amazingly well, in the face of so much unpleasantness. Eurovision is supposedly 'all about the music', but the fact that not a single entrant could condemn the disgusting threats and hatred against an innocent 20-year old woman, is indicative of the plight of the Jews of Europe today. One reporter even openly victim-blamed her, asking her why she dared to endanger the other groups with her participation!
At the risk of being political, I join the majority of fellow Israelis in calling for a ceasefire NOW and for the return of all of the hostages!