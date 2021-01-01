Thanks for the OP. I completely forgot about Spyin Kop. Always used to enjoy reading them.



I don't really have much to say about the game. Think form just goes out the window and it will be a tough one.



One thing I'll say is even with probably our B team attack most likely to start, I still feel confident in our ability to score. Diaz has been a real goal threat as of late, I always fancy Gakpo to pop up, and I'm confident Elliott can build on his performance Vs Luton and you know he's capable of something special in a tight game.