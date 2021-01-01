« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00  (Read 10800 times)

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,305
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 09:48:08 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:43:23 pm
Agreed .  Its a trophy, notwithstanding the fact a win may galvanise the team for the rest of the season.

Is right.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,912
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 09:56:11 pm »
Want this one for the momentum.
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,305
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 10:10:01 pm »
I can't believe there are only six pages, we're in a Cup Final tomorrow everyone I can't sodding wait.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,680
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 10:24:07 pm »
Very nervous and excited about this.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,305
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 10:26:17 pm »
I'm buzzing they are going to put that horrible club on their arses, then we use it to drive us forward for the rest of the season. I am envious of those going to Wembley South, enjoy yourselves though.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,936
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 10:31:56 pm »
Would be really nice to just beat them easily in the 90, wouldn't it. Diaz, Elliott 2-0. It's very rarely the way unfortunately, but I think scoring an early goal could put us on that path.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,171
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 10:45:48 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:24:07 pm
Very nervous and excited about this.


I know! Hate the build up to finals, they're so slow. A fast start and tomorrow a comfortable win (for once) would be lovely.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,037
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 11:17:01 pm »
Thanks for the OP. I completely forgot about Spyin Kop. Always used to enjoy reading them.

I don't really have much to say about the game. Think form just goes out the window and it will be a tough one.

One thing I'll say is even with probably our B team attack most likely to start, I still feel confident in our ability to score. Diaz has been a real goal threat as of late, I always fancy Gakpo to pop up, and I'm confident Elliott can build on his performance Vs Luton and you know he's capable of something special in a tight game.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,071
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 11:55:09 pm »
You know that Poch and Chelsea have a point to prove as well. There have been a lot of negative articles about them lately, especially hilarious when ESPN called how to waste $1.1 billion.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,649
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #209 on: Today at 12:11:32 am »
supposed lineup already doing the rounds....
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,142
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #210 on: Today at 12:13:52 am »
Who's leaknig it over 24 hours early for fucks sakes? The rat must be a coaching member or squad player.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,188
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #211 on: Today at 12:23:46 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:13:52 am
Who's leaknig it over 24 hours early for fucks sakes? The rat must be a coaching member or squad player.
might need to set the time on your watch mate. it's the thing on the side of it

reckon someone must still be mates with danny ward

what's the supposed leak? no nunez or salah i'm guessing?
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 