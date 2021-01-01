Looking forward to this but feeling somewhat more subdued than normal before a cup final.



First and foremost I want LFC to win another trophy and see that wall of champions updated!



But I also want to see Klopp win another trophy before he leaves. But then do I celebrate like this is his last trophy and drink it all in accordingly?



And yes, there is that horrible, heavy feeling that losing a cup final in his last season, and perhaps not winning anything at all would be a horrible way for him to go out. Especially if we narrowly miss out on other trophies later. You can just see the twattish narrative people will push.



But also, having a trophy parade would be the best way for him to go out! Imagine getting that chance to literally serenade him off into the sunset as the generational hero and genius that he is. But the league cup is not enough to parade around the city now, is it?



Having said all that, it kind of feels (right now, I'm sure it'll be different closer) like there is more to be lost in losing than to be won in winning. No idea if that makes sense!



Jesus Jurgen it's only February and you're already making me an emotional wreck!



Anyway, up the Reds!



