Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00  (Read 11831 times)

Offline jillcwhomever

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 09:48:08 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:43:23 pm
Agreed .  Its a trophy, notwithstanding the fact a win may galvanise the team for the rest of the season.

Is right.
Online meady1981

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 09:56:11 pm »
Want this one for the momentum.
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 10:10:01 pm »
I can't believe there are only six pages, we're in a Cup Final tomorrow everyone I can't sodding wait.
Online Nick110581

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 10:24:07 pm »
Very nervous and excited about this.
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 10:26:17 pm »
I'm buzzing they are going to put that horrible club on their arses, then we use it to drive us forward for the rest of the season. I am envious of those going to Wembley South, enjoy yourselves though.
Offline StevoHimself

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 10:31:56 pm »
Would be really nice to just beat them easily in the 90, wouldn't it. Diaz, Elliott 2-0. It's very rarely the way unfortunately, but I think scoring an early goal could put us on that path.
Offline Hazell

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 10:45:48 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:24:07 pm
Very nervous and excited about this.


I know! Hate the build up to finals, they're so slow. A fast start and tomorrow a comfortable win (for once) would be lovely.
Offline B0151?

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 11:17:01 pm »
Thanks for the OP. I completely forgot about Spyin Kop. Always used to enjoy reading them.

I don't really have much to say about the game. Think form just goes out the window and it will be a tough one.

One thing I'll say is even with probably our B team attack most likely to start, I still feel confident in our ability to score. Diaz has been a real goal threat as of late, I always fancy Gakpo to pop up, and I'm confident Elliott can build on his performance Vs Luton and you know he's capable of something special in a tight game.
Offline newterp

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 11:55:09 pm »
You know that Poch and Chelsea have a point to prove as well. There have been a lot of negative articles about them lately, especially hilarious when ESPN called how to waste $1.1 billion.
Offline Pistolero

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #209 on: Today at 12:11:32 am »
supposed lineup already doing the rounds....
Offline Samie

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #210 on: Today at 12:13:52 am »
Who's leaknig it over 24 hours early for fucks sakes? The rat must be a coaching member or squad player.
Offline classycarra

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #211 on: Today at 12:23:46 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:13:52 am
Who's leaknig it over 24 hours early for fucks sakes? The rat must be a coaching member or squad player.
might need to set the time on your watch mate. it's the thing on the side of it

reckon someone must still be mates with danny ward

what's the supposed leak? no nunez or salah i'm guessing?
Offline tommy LFC

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #212 on: Today at 04:02:29 am »
Looking forward to this but feeling somewhat more subdued than normal before a cup final.

First and foremost I want LFC to win another trophy and see that wall of champions updated!

But I also want to see Klopp win another trophy before he leaves. But then do I celebrate like this is his last trophy and drink it all in accordingly?

And yes, there is that horrible, heavy feeling that losing a cup final in his last season, and perhaps not winning anything at all would be a horrible way for him to go out. Especially if we narrowly miss out on other trophies later. You can just see the twattish narrative people will push.

But also, having a trophy parade would be the best way for him to go out! Imagine getting that chance to literally serenade him off into the sunset as the generational hero and genius that he is. But the league cup is not enough to parade around the city now, is it?

Having said all that, it kind of feels (right now, I'm sure it'll be different closer) like there is more to be lost in losing than to be won in winning. No idea if that makes sense!

Jesus Jurgen it's only February and you're already making me an emotional wreck!

Anyway, up the Reds!

Offline Spanish Al

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #213 on: Today at 05:18:21 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 10:10:01 pm
I can't believe there are only six pages, we're in a Cup Final tomorrow everyone I can't sodding wait.

Is right Jill.

Just woken up, bloody freezing. Time to de ice the car and begin the journey to Anfield South.

Lets fucking do this, Reds.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #214 on: Today at 05:41:19 am »
Into these Tory bastards. Its time to bring another trophy back to Anfield, its what this club was built for.
Online Jm55

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #215 on: Today at 06:03:38 am »
Finally Wembley day is here.

Into the Tory twats.
Online John C

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #216 on: Today at 08:01:27 am »
Thanks so much Zlen, that OP is really appreciated.

There's little better than waking up on a cup final day when Liverpool are in it.
This is completely what footy is all about.
I'm not going, letting my mate take his lad to his first final. Got a few lads coming round instead.

The half 7 coach's and 8 o'clock trains will be rolling now. The motorways will be full of excited Reds. Everyone fully charged after Wednesday's boost of energy.
Safe trip to you all and beware of nobheads down there.

We need a captains performance from Virg today, he really needs to knit this depleted squad together for us.
A rare, straight-forward win would be very welcome indeed.

Up the fucking Reds.
Offline zamagiure

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #217 on: Today at 08:04:26 am »
I love the smell of a cup final in the morning.
Online HardworkDedication

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #218 on: Today at 08:11:26 am »
No Szoboszlai, Salah or Nunez according to the muppet that leaks the team on twitter. He hasn't posted the full team, though

We will just have to win it the hard way.
Online Nick110581

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #219 on: Today at 08:12:13 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 08:11:26 am
No Szoboszlai, Salah or Nunez according to the muppet that leaks the team on twitter. He hasn't posted the full team, though

Team or squad ?
Online HardworkDedication

« Reply #220 on: Today at 08:16:05 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:12:13 am
Team or squad ?

He didn't say. Just added an X to all 3 players. And when someone asked whether Salah would be be back next week, he posted a shrugged shoulders emoji.
Online Nick110581

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #221 on: Today at 08:19:29 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 08:16:05 am
He didn't say. Just added an X to all 3 players. And when someone asked whether Salah would be be back next week, he posted a shrugged shoulders emoji.

Thanks.

Usual rumours suggesting one starts and one on bench.

Who knows what to believe.
Online spider-neil

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #222 on: Today at 08:26:15 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:13:52 am
Who's leaknig it over 24 hours early for fucks sakes? The rat must be a coaching member or squad player.

It doesn't take Nostradamus to predict the line-up if Salah, Nunez, and Dom aren't in the squad.
Online Johnny Aldridge

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #223 on: Today at 08:27:51 am »
3-1 No ET.  First Trophy of the season, cmon you Reds.
Online Nick110581

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #224 on: Today at 08:30:04 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:26:15 am
It doesn't take Nostradamus to predict the line-up if Salah, Nunez, and Dom aren't in the squad.

Only question mark is if Konate or Robbo start.
Online HardworkDedication

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #225 on: Today at 08:31:59 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:30:04 am
Only question mark is if Konate or Robbo start.

Konate is 100% starting if fit. I think the biggest decision is whether we go with Gomez or Robertson. For me I hope we go with Gomez. He doesn't deserve to be dropped.
Online Nick110581

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #226 on: Today at 08:33:30 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 08:31:59 am
Konate is 100% starting if fit. I think the biggest decision is whether we go with Gomez or Robertson. For me I hope we go with Gomez. He doesn't deserve to be dropped.

Who plays right side for them?
Online vblfc

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #227 on: Today at 08:37:04 am »
If we are indeed missing many of our stars, then us still being in with a good shout in 3 more competitions is a bonus silver lining. All those players that miss out today will be driven to pick up another pot or three later this season. Win today, and the sky is golden.
