No idea about the donkey stuff but its been repeated enough by various reporters that the normal structure the club had would not have signed Nunez and Klopp wanted him anyway seems pretty accepted as fact. Which is funny in that from a stats standpoint hes actually done as well as could be hoped. But nobody could tell that beforehand. Its also annoying in the Klopp seems to have a love/hate relationship with Nunez but hes the one that wanted to sign him so ?



Anyway, I expect Slot will be given next season to figure out what forwards work for him and it will basically include everyone we currently have.



The thing is, there's no point signing a player the manager/coach doesn't want, no matter what the spreadsheet says. There's enough examples of that through the Rodgers era. It's a sure fire way of wasting money.If Klopp for example was against the signing of Nkunku then we shouldn't have signed him. At the same time you still need everyone to sign off on Nunez, but I think the point that's been briefed is that structure was no longer in place. It's about checks and balances. Benteke should never have been signed off on for example, whether Rodgers wanted him or not.I made the point around the time we signed Gakpo that Nunez/Gakpo signings (at least as a combination) were reminiscent of when we signed Benteke and Firmino at the same time. It never smacked of joined up thinking and stretegic thought.