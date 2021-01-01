« previous next »
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 02:45:57 am
RedG13:
Ian Graham was still at Liverpool when Nunez was signed. I would be shocked if the data team didnt like him considering how much getting high quality shots matters.
Gakpo also got a lot of shots in the netherlands. Klopp might have had final say but the data and Scouts seemed to had to be board with everything

I thought Klopp wanted Nunez, the nerds wanted Nkunku but Klopp did not, labelled / called him a talking donkey, and so the club signed Nunez instead 
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 03:17:33 am
Historical Fool:
I thought Klopp wanted Nunez, the nerds wanted Nkunku but Klopp did not, labelled / called him a talking donkey, and so the club signed Nunez instead 

eh? Wheres this coming from?  ;D

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 03:33:14 am
No idea about the donkey stuff but its been repeated enough by various reporters that the normal structure the club had would not have signed Nunez and Klopp wanted him anyway seems pretty accepted as fact. Which is funny in that from a stats standpoint hes actually done as well as could be hoped. But nobody could tell that beforehand. Its also annoying in the Klopp seems to have a love/hate relationship with Nunez but hes the one that wanted to sign him so ????

Anyway, I expect Slot will be given next season to figure out what forwards work for him and it will basically include everyone we currently have.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 04:07:58 am
Dim Glas:
eh? Wheres this coming from?  ;D


Shrek



;D
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 04:23:03 am
farawayred:
Shrek



;D

 ;D

Probably more legitimate than anything in these last couple pages! Some mad stuff posted here, people far too gullible half the time, believing sources close to stories!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 05:23:47 am
Dim Glas:
eh? Wheres this coming from?  ;D

i was wrong, its fake news!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 06:24:07 am
Historical Fool:
I thought Klopp wanted Nunez, the nerds wanted Nkunku but Klopp did not, labelled / called him a talking donkey, and so the club signed Nunez instead 
I would be shocked if the data didnt like nunez he gets so many chances. He did at Benfica also
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 06:28:25 am
G Richards:
To my mind its a given that the new manager will bring his own people with him, so he can implement his coaching and conditioning as optimally as possible. Depending on what the new man emphasizes, there will be fitness, recovery, nutrition and psychology elements, to go along with the actual coaching of the players and setting the team up. I think if a unit arrives together, and they all know what Slot wants, it will help. Slot trusts them and backs them.

The main point of possible delay will be in how quickly the players start to play according to Slots wishes. Since they are adaptable and high level pros, I would imagine the transition will be quick.

Sod it, Im calling it now - we are winning the league in his first season.

How much investment is there in their support team though? Whilst he may want his own people do they have top nutritionalists etc..
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 06:46:47 am
Redbonnie:
How much investment is there in their support team though? Whilst he may want his own people do they have top nutritionalists etc..

Yes from all accounts, their injury record is really good.

Change was always coming, the Klopp was built in and for Klopps image.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 08:26:43 am
istvan kozma:
Can't ever remember a cull like this, regarding coaching & medical staff leaving. To hardly have any staff left after 9 years, is worrying.

The medical department arguably needs an overhaul. Last couple of years have been a joke with injury and fitness issues and players breaking down with the same injury when they come back.

When a manager leaves the coaches going with them is fairly routine and new managers brings in his own team.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 08:40:25 am
Historical Fool:
I thought Klopp wanted Nunez, the nerds wanted Nkunku but Klopp did not, labelled / called him a talking donkey, and so the club signed Nunez instead 

How have you said this a number of times without sharing where you saw it?  ;D
