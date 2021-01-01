« previous next »
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5640 on: Today at 09:15:17 am »
I think it's hard to look past Alonso since he's a manager who has a team performing well over the odds, something that will be needed considering the cheats we are competing with in this league. Maybe Amorim can do the same. Winning the league with Sporting is impressive and quite the rarity, if they pull it of. But not as impressive as what Alonso is doing with Leverkusen.

Too early for him surely, but talking about exciting new managers, Thiago Motta definitely seems like one to watch in the coming years and has done great with Bologna so far.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5641 on: Today at 09:17:45 am »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 09:06:52 am
Is that Xabi showing off his Lego?

Xabi builds best friend out of Lego. Comes second in the contest.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5642 on: Today at 09:37:30 am »
Quote from: Snusmumriken on Today at 09:15:17 am
I think it's hard to look past Alonso since he's a manager who has a team performing well over the odds, something that will be needed considering the cheats we are competing with in this league. Maybe Amorim can do the same. Winning the league with Sporting is impressive and quite the rarity, if they pull it of. But not as impressive as what Alonso is doing with Leverkusen.

Too early for him surely, but talking about exciting new managers, Thiago Motta definitely seems like one to watch in the coming years and has done great with Bologna so far.
He got Sporting their first league title since 2002 and he regularly loses his best players every season. Hes done an incredible job there honestly.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5643 on: Today at 09:50:19 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 09:37:30 am
He got Sporting their first league title since 2002 and he regularly loses his best players every season. Hes done an incredible job there honestly.

This.

The discount for Amorim here is quite naïve because outside of Xabi being an ex-player he isn't, on managerial achievements better than Amorim, yet.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5644 on: Today at 10:00:53 am »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 09:50:19 am
This.

The discount for Amorim here is quite naïve because outside of Xabi being an ex-player he isn't, on managerial achievements better than Amorim, yet.

Although as harsh as this sounds, if he does win the Bundesliga that is a greater managerial achievement. Not just for the quality of the league but also the comparative size of the giant they beat.

I understand Sporting have lagged behind their rivals, but not to the degree Bayer have lagged behind Munich. Sporting were at least the 3rd biggest side in Portugal, Bayer were behind at least Dortmund and Leipzig to being the distant challengers to Bayern.

If he does it with anything close to the record he is building as well, it would be remarkable.

Alonso isn't just winning the league he is so far dominating it, with a team that has no right to do so.

If he sticks the landing it's a remarkable achievement
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5645 on: Today at 10:06:42 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 09:37:30 am
He got Sporting their first league title since 2002 and he regularly loses his best players every season. Hes done an incredible job there honestly.

Yup, I agree that's really impressive. But what Alonso is doing with Leverkusen while being up against the behemoth that is Bayern and also breaking unbeaten records while doing so is quite unheard of.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5646 on: Today at 11:15:32 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 02:39:04 pm
If our coaching staff are looking at Amorim I think it will be because there is a closer cross-over of playing styles. Faster to integrate more players that suit that style of play. With regard to Alonso, it's more possession-based but that leads to more control and more control wins more matches but may take longer to implement.

I don't think it'll take that long to implement a different style of play.  He did it at Leverkusen pretty quickly and we have better players who should be able to adapt quicker. 
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5647 on: Today at 11:16:35 am »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Yesterday at 03:23:03 pm
Not sure why people are turning their noses at Nageslmann. Did extremely well with RB Leipzig, won the double at Bayern in his first season, and got sacked while being behind Dortmund by 1 point.

His CL record is also pretty solid, and his style of play will suit our players too.

He rode a skateboard to work
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5648 on: Today at 11:24:53 am »
What separates Alonso from Amorim and the rest is that at Leverkusen he has managed to instill an incredible winning mentality. Their record this season is truly remarkable. The kind of run you need to be able to compete with Ped's cheats.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5649 on: Today at 11:57:57 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:24:53 am
What separates Alonso from Amorim and the rest is that at Leverkusen he has managed to instill an incredible winning mentality. Their record this season is truly remarkable. The kind of run you need to be able to compete with Ped's cheats.

Sporting are currently on 2.6 ppg, with two narrow defeats and two draws all season, having lost their best players quite often, though that's perhaps balanced out by them having quite a big loan pool. He also won them their first league title in 20 years and has then on course for their second. Leverkusen on 2.69 ppg with four draws.

The two situations are remarkably similar actually, stats wise anyway. Sporting were probably the more consistent team of the two over the past decade but both were quite big teams in their league, both tend to sell their best players and not spend a lot, and both are now competing for league titles. Alonso looks like he might achieve the highest peak of the two, but Amorim has shown over five seasons that his title wasn't just a one off.

You could maybe criticise Amorim's performances in Europe, but then Leverkusen very nearly got knocked out by 10 man Qarabag.

The quality of the Portuguese league is often called into question but then we've also seen players like Werner, Havertz and Sancho come to England and struggle, while Kane has gone over there at the age of 30 and racked up the goals.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5650 on: Today at 12:05:07 pm »
I really won't lose sleep over this.
Smarter and better informed people will be making this decision.
Let's just hope whoever comes is given time and patience - especially if it isn't Alonso.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5651 on: Today at 12:09:49 pm »
Didnt Amorims Sporting just get knocked out by Atlanta in the Europa? At least we can say hes faced adversity, every cloud and that.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5652 on: Today at 12:10:35 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 12:09:49 pm
Didnt Amorims Sporting just get knocked out by Atlanta in the Europa? At least we can say hes faced adversity, every cloud and that.
no.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5653 on: Today at 12:13:19 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 09:50:19 am
This.

The discount for Amorim here is quite naïve because outside of Xabi being an ex-player he isn't, on managerial achievements better than Amorim, yet.

His European record doesn't look great. First season - lost in the Europa play off round. 2nd season did get out the CL group which is good (although lost 3 of the 6 games) and then were smashed 5-0 at home to City in the first leg of the last 16. 3rd season - 3rd in the CL group which which was one of the weaker groups but did reach the quarters of the Europa League. This season - knocked out last 16 to Atalanta in the Europa League who also topped their group.

By contrast - Benfica reached the last two CL quarter finals and are in the Europa League quarters this season. Porto have reached the knockout round in recent seasons for the CL.

Not bad either but to get the Liverpool job you want to be really standing out domestically and in Europe.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5654 on: Today at 12:14:46 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:13:19 pm
His European record doesn't look great. First season - lost in the Europa play off round. 2nd season did get out the CL group which is good (although lost 3 of the 6 games) and then were smashed 5-0 at home to City in the first leg of the last 16. 3rd season - 3rd in the CL group which which was one of the weaker groups but did reach the quarters of the Europa League. This season - knocked out last 16 to Atalanta in the Europa League who also topped their group.

By contrast - Benfica reached the last two CL quarter finals and are in the Europa League quarters this season. Porto have reached the knockout round in recent seasons for the CL.

Not bad either but to get the Liverpool job you want to be really standing out domestically and in Europe.

You also have to take into consideration he will have better players here than what he currently has at Sporting.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5655 on: Today at 12:16:22 pm »
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5656 on: Today at 12:18:05 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:24:53 am
What separates Alonso from Amorim and the rest is that at Leverkusen he has managed to instill an incredible winning mentality. Their record this season is truly remarkable. The kind of run you need to be able to compete with Ped's cheats.

There is no guarantee he will be able to do that over here, the Premier League is different to the league over there.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5657 on: Today at 12:18:58 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 12:16:22 pm
You sure bout that?
1,000,000%

read the post again.  :)
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5658 on: Today at 12:20:48 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:18:58 pm
1,000,000%

read the post again.  :)
Haha 🖕🏻

Back to work I go :)
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5659 on: Today at 12:23:49 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 12:20:48 pm
Haha 🖕🏻

Back to work I go :)

sorry mate, couldn't resist  :)
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5660 on: Today at 12:37:36 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 12:05:07 pm
I really won't lose sleep over this.
Smarter and better informed people will be making this decision.
Let's just hope whoever comes is given time and patience - especially if it isn't Alonso.
I'm the same on this now. I'm not losing sleep over it. I'm trusting the club to get it right. I think/hope we are long past the days of appointing a Hodgson.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5661 on: Today at 01:01:59 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:13:19 pm
His European record doesn't look great. First season - lost in the Europa play off round. 2nd season did get out the CL group which is good (although lost 3 of the 6 games) and then were smashed 5-0 at home to City in the first leg of the last 16. 3rd season - 3rd in the CL group which which was one of the weaker groups but did reach the quarters of the Europa League. This season - knocked out last 16 to Atalanta in the Europa League who also topped their group.

By contrast - Benfica reached the last two CL quarter finals and are in the Europa League quarters this season. Porto have reached the knockout round in recent seasons for the CL.

Not bad either but to get the Liverpool job you want to be really standing out domestically and in Europe.

I've always felt European expertise shows the true mark of a manager. The tactical variations and differing playing styles and cultures shows a managers true colours in adapting to the situation. Klopp had earnt his stripes with outstanding performances in the Champions League prior to coming here, Rafa too with his Valencia side in UEFA Cup, and was no slouch either in overcoming the likes of peak  Wenger Arsenal in the Champions League.

With that in mind, Amorim is a bit unknown territory here. But important to bear in mind his Sporting side are far behind Porto and Benfica in terms of resources, and always have been, so we can't compare him to the likes of Villas Boas who succeeded in Portugal as he had massive advantages than Amorim doesn't have.

I keep saying it, but Knutsen from Bodo/Glimt has a great European record for a tiny provincial club. Outstanding, and I'm surprised he's not an outsiders bet. Would have him easily over most of the names bandied about in the current shortlist.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5662 on: Today at 01:11:19 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:14:46 pm
You also have to take into consideration he will have better players here than what he currently has at Sporting.
This is such a lazy argument. Every manager that takes the job will have better players than their current lot.

Mediocre/inconsistent performance in Europe is an amber if not quite a red flag. It speaks to tactical naivety or inexperience. We saw that with Rodgers, who still can't cut it against overseas opposition. Just as we saw Rafa's teams consistently overachieve in the CL.

It's my major concern about Amorim, in addition to Portugal being a weaker league than Germany. Last season, Leverkusen made the EL semis, narrowly losing to eventual winners Roma under Mourinho, and look likely to go one step further this season. Sporting getting knocked out relatively early should not be so easily overlooked or ignored.

It's also possible that Amorim chooses Barcelona over us anyway (once KO of the CL) before 22 May. That will set the cat amongst the pigeons here.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5663 on: Today at 01:29:51 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:25:05 am
your the main one in this thread going on and on about Alonso like he is the only candidate

Motherfucker, I still do but we still need backups.

And I was giving my opinion on what I think Michael Edwards would do, not Samie from RAWK.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5664 on: Today at 01:31:17 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:11:19 pm
This is such a lazy argument. Every manager that takes the job will have better players than their current lot.

Mediocre/inconsistent performance in Europe is an amber if not quite a red flag. It speaks to tactical naivety or inexperience. We saw that with Rodgers, who still can't cut it against overseas opposition. Just as we saw Rafa's teams consistently overachieve in the CL.

It's my major concern about Amorim, in addition to Portugal being a weaker league than Germany. Last season, Leverkusen made the EL semis, narrowly losing to eventual winners Roma under Mourinho, and look likely to go one step further this season. Sporting getting knocked out relatively early should not be so easily overlooked or ignored.

It's also possible that Amorim chooses Barcelona over us anyway (once KO of the CL) before 22 May. That will set the cat amongst the pigeons here.

There are concerns about Alonso as well as there no guarantee he can repeat what he's doing in Germany over here in the same way. Added to which my concern with Xabi has always been his style of football which is less suited to us. I could also say he may choose Bayern over us as well, we won't know either way untill something is confirmed. Perhaps also they will come across someone different to the two favourites.I'm afraid there is no such thing as an ideal candidate it will go to the one who ticks the most boxes.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5665 on: Today at 01:37:19 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:11:19 pm
This is such a lazy argument. Every manager that takes the job will have better players than their current lot.

Mediocre/inconsistent performance in Europe is an amber if not quite a red flag. It speaks to tactical naivety or inexperience. We saw that with Rodgers, who still can't cut it against overseas opposition. Just as we saw Rafa's teams consistently overachieve in the CL.

It's my major concern about Amorim, in addition to Portugal being a weaker league than Germany. Last season, Leverkusen made the EL semis, narrowly losing to eventual winners Roma under Mourinho, and look likely to go one step further this season. Sporting getting knocked out relatively early should not be so easily overlooked or ignored.

It's also possible that Amorim chooses Barcelona over us anyway (once KO of the CL) before 22 May. That will set the cat amongst the pigeons here.

If Portugal is a weaker league than Germany then shouldn't there be a bit of leeway granted to Amorim for his results in Europe, seeing as he is coming from a weaker league?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5666 on: Today at 01:45:47 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:31:17 pm
There are concerns about Alonso as well as there no guarantee he can repeat what he's doing in Germany over here in the same way. Added to which my concern with Xabi has always been his style of football which is less suited to us. I could also say he may choose Bayern over us as well, we won't know either way untill something is confirmed. Perhaps also they will come across someone different to the two favourites.I'm afraid there is no such thing as an ideal candidate it will go to the one who ticks the most boxes.

And this season could be a complete outlier like when Leicester won the league.

My preference is Alonso don't get me wrong but he's not like so far out ahead that if we didn't get him it would be bad for the club.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5667 on: Today at 01:49:58 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:31:17 pm
There are concerns about Alonso as well as there no guarantee he can repeat what he's doing in Germany over here in the same way. Added to which my concern with Xabi has always been his style of football which is less suited to us. I could also say he may choose Bayern over us as well, we won't know either way untill something is confirmed. Perhaps also they will come across someone different to the two favourites.I'm afraid there is no such thing as an ideal candidate it will go to the one who ticks the most boxes.

I'd say we can change our style of football under a new coach. We haven't always played like this and we won't always play like this. The key is we have excellent defenders, great keepers, a selection of midfielders that is pretty darn good when everyone is fit (and will evolve for sure) and 5 interesting forwards - an area that might be trimmed and reworked from the summer.

I still say moving to a genuine back 3 might be a great way to go, to add 1-2 years to Virgil's career, provided is also works for other departments, including immense talents like Trent...
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5668 on: Today at 02:10:41 pm »
Quote
Bayern are Talking to candidates on their List if Xabi Alonso doesnt want to come & have made contact with Roberto De Zerbi.

[@cfbayern/ @altobelli13]
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5669 on: Today at 02:35:48 pm »
Personally I think Nagelsmann would do a great job for us, lots of experience for a young guy. Definitely think he has the ability to become a top tier manager.
