I don't think people understand how important Nunez is to this team. He has 8 goals and as many assist at around the half way mark in the season.



Firmino was 8 seasons at Liverpool and got 111 goals in the league in total. But that included one bumper crop of aseason. Usually he averaged about a dozen goals a season. But everyone knew how important he was. He changed how the team played, assisting the assister and allowing Mane and Salah duke it out for the goals. He was a master thief picking defensive locks with guile and technique.



Nunez does something similar but he uses a sledgehammer to bludgeon the defensive door to death, before stamping on it a few times, just to be sure. It's not pretty but it is singularly effective. In a team of technicians a barbarian at the gates is exactly what is needed. Darwin the Barbarian, sewing chaos, upsetting defenders and generally allowing his teammates to exist around the periphery of the maelstrom he is at the centre of.