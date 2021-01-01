« previous next »
LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'

Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:00:42 pm
The handball stopped the ball going to Jota in space. Yes it would have been harsh but it should have been a penalty.

Maybe, but I'd rather that than having the game stopped and hannging around until VAR decided it wasn't a penalty. I really enjoyed watching a game without the omnipresenT VAR.
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
After a dreadful first half we turned it around. Imo we should have/could have won 3-1 in the end but the 2-1 will do.

And to be honest Fulham could have scored at least one more goal before we got our first.

We're better than them and certainly good enough to draw at their place.

Bradley was superb, as Jones, as Cody, as Darwin and Ibou.

Thought Gravenberch had a horror show for 50 minutes and 5 good minutes.

Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 10:04:44 pm
Maybe, but I'd rather than than having the game stopped and hannging around until VAR decided it wasn't a penalty. I really enjoyed watching a game without the omnipresenT VAR.

More than happy to take the decision as it happened and move on. Fuck VAR.
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
Another terrible decision over the hand ball. There seems to be an unwritten law which says "The defender is shit, therefore he's allowed to handle it".

Who loves Jota? We all love Jota.

Great performance, and an important one from Conor Bradley.

Love Kelleher's distribution.
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
Loving the Curtis/Gakpo interview double act here
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
Gladly take the 2-1 after the first half. Truth be told Fulham played well for large parts of the game (playacting and time wasting aside) and they could of had another if they made better decisions Infront of goal.

Similarly for us though Nunez is unlucky with Leno saving that one where he just spreads himself. Nunez changed the game though with his movement across the front line and their defense never knew where he would pop up.

Fair play to Cody as well for his goal and impact.

Was less stressful with no VAR
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
Really liking the interview chemistry between Jones and Gakpo post-match.
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
Some of the bedwetters on here at half time. Grow a pair FFS.
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 10:00:04 pm
I'm sure it's a new instruction from PGMOL that handball doesn't apply against us.

To be fair, it did look like he headed it first, and without VAR, well it would have been a big call. Still think AR should have seen that so no excuses.
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
Jota, Jones, Bradley and Jones noteworthy mentions tonight. Brilliant.
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
Should have been more comfortable, great 2nd half.

Blatant penalty not given.

Curtis and Connor brilliant.

Darwin brilliant.

Great finish by Cody.

Pereira is a scumbag. Players who feign head injuries deserve bans.
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
They are right piss takers Gakpo and Jones in those interviews.  ;D
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
I always go for the Spanish language streams for obvious reasons. They gave the MoM to Bradley, were impressed by the kid.
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
Think I saw that Fulham hadn't lost a game this season when they'd scored first, and they're a handy outfit at the moment, so a great effort to turn things around.

Hopefully in the away match when they have to go for it a bit more, we'll find more space in the transitions and can pick them off.
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Today at 10:07:16 pm
Think I saw that Fulham hadn't lost a game this season when they'd scored first, and they're a handy outfit at the moment, so a great effort to turn things around.

Hopefully in the away match when they have to go for it a bit more, we'll find more space in the transitions and can pick them off.

Thats correct.
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
Harder than it should have been. Great finish by Gakpo. Bradley, Nunez and Jones were all very good.  Pereira is an utter prick. Coote once again shows why he shouldn't be anywhere near our games. How on earth does he miss that handball?
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
Well done boys great character to come back with a weakened team. Just get it over the line in the 2nd leg.

Credit to Klopp for the squad management too. Has been top class this season with his subs and the timing of them. What a manager.
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:03:50 pm
In what way was it embarrassing? Most people were saying that we werent playing well and the stats back that up. Nobody was saying that we couldnt win but it was a fact that we needed to up our game which we didnot sure why stating facts is embarrassing.

Modern football where being a good fan means being a sanctimonious ideologue. Hard to believe these people have ever watched a match in a boozer - let alone the ground - without self-combusting. We were losing 1-0 at home in a big game against a side we're much better than. It doesn't take a genius to work out why people weren't jumping for joy and yet....
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
Good result.
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
Any semi-final we've ever been in during my lifetime, if 1 game you just want to still be in at half-time, if 2 legs you just want to be in it after the first leg.

Great result, especially after trailing 0-1.
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
Is anyone due back before the second leg?
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Today at 10:07:05 pm
I always go for the Spanish language streams for obvious reasons. They gave the MoM to Bradley, were impressed by the kid.
He worked well with Gakpo - i thought Elliott was killing him in the first half , every time he made the run or overlap Elliott turned back infield and held on to the ball killing momentum .
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 10:04:44 pm
Maybe, but I'd rather that than having the game stopped and hannging around until VAR decided it wasn't a penalty. I really enjoyed watching a game without the omnipresenT VAR.

Shame it'll be back for the final. Football is far better without it.
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
Fulham were always going to be the toughest because they're a decent side but also a bit unpredictable. Everyone who was pooh-poohing the draw were doing Fulham a great disservice.

That said, as discussed in the Chelsea thread, our record against Middlesbrough stinks, so our options were limited. :D
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
Conor Fucking Bradley, that is all. Well in lad, well in  :wellin
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
Wasnt it great seeing a goal go in and not worrying about if it was offside/foul/handball/Tierney/Taylor. Lovely.
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:09:28 pm
Good result.

Given our lack of creative players due to the loss of Trent and Mo, I was hoping for any kind of lead so Fulham have to come on to us, and we can unleash Darwin, Luis and Diogo.

I still think they'll keep things tight and hope to nick a goal rather than go toe-to-toe with us until fairly near the end.
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:10:17 pm
Is anyone due back before the second leg?

Dom is close to fitness.

We now have 10 days off too.
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
3 things.

1.  I had the game on but did anything but watch 👍

2.  Serves them right for pissing about with all the time wasting and pretend injuries.

3.  We let them run out of steam then left them in the dirt.

Have a good hols lads, see you in a couple of weeks 👌
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 10:05:28 pm
More than happy to take the decision as it happened and move on. Fuck VAR.

Exactly this.

Nice to celebrate a couple of goals as well without worrying what VAR are going to find
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
We're gunna have a hell of an off season next season, I can guarantee you that.
Don't see us getting into top4, to be honest- based on past patterns, BUT at least we can win A LOT this season with the 2nd half displays we're having.
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:03:50 pm
In what way was it embarrassing? Most people were saying that we werent playing well and the stats back that up. Nobody was saying that we couldnt win but it was a fact that we needed to up our game which we didnot sure why stating facts is embarrassing.

Right: and the calls for Virg to be subbed were all based on facts, not knee jerk reactions. It was way over the top. I think everyone would say that if they read it again while not foaming at the mouth.

The most annoying thing is that the tie should be dead. Now we will really have to turn up.

Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
I don't think people understand how important Nunez is to this team. He has 8 goals and as many assist at around the half way mark in the season.

Firmino was 8 seasons at Liverpool and got 111 goals in the league in total. But that included one bumper crop of  aseason. Usually he averaged about a dozen goals a season.  But everyone knew how important he was. He changed how the team played, assisting the assister and allowing Mane and Salah duke it out for the goals. He was a master thief picking defensive locks with guile and technique.

Nunez does something similar but he uses a sledgehammer to bludgeon the defensive door to death, before stamping on it a few times, just to be sure. It's not pretty but it is singularly effective. In a team of technicians a barbarian at the gates is exactly what is needed. Darwin the Barbarian, sewing chaos, upsetting defenders and generally allowing his teammates to exist around the periphery of the maelstrom he is at the centre of.
