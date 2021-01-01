Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
MATCH PREVIEW Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024 4:30PM
Author
Topic: MATCH PREVIEW Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024 4:30PM
No666
Married to Macca.
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 16,561
Re: MATCH PREVIEW Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024 4:30PM
«
Reply #200 on:
Today
at 08:49:33 am
It's a weird one. Be delighted if we win, philosophical if we lose and irritated with a draw.
ScubaSteve
Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,028
Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: MATCH PREVIEW Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024 4:30PM
«
Reply #201 on:
Today
at 08:51:58 am
I dont know why, but resting first team players never works in our favour. Best keep momentum and play this one and mid week with our strongest XI.
I think Arsenal will go full strength so anything less and were out
