Im starting to think Klopp will go strong for this.



1. Arsenal will definitely go strong.

Theyve had a long rest before the game and will have a long break after. Plus they are on a losing run and will want to end that.

2. Liverpool have had a long break

Weve had a long so getting minutes in the legs for rhythm may not be the worse thing ahead of a semifinal. There is a short turnaround for the semifinal but there is a break afterwards. If think if were drawing in the final 10 minutes well fling everyone forwards and well either win or draw to avoid a replay.



Agree with this, and I don't think Jurgen will pick a weakened side anywhere near some of the suggestions posted on here. There are games where it's good to give loads of youngsters experience - such as a dead rubber in the EL/CL, or a game against a lower league club in the League cup or FA cup.But away at Arsenal isn't a game to rest loads of our best players - regardless of how many competitions we're competing in. The 6-day rest before this game and 11-day rest after Fulham means that rhythm is important - plus we have a real chance to kick Arsenal whilst they're down and demoralise them further. You don't play a weakened team against a side that's won 1 of their last 5 league games and gone from 1st to 4th in a matter of weeks.Also, Wednesday's game is Fulham at home in a two-legged semi final. It's not 'win at all costs' title decider or 2nd leg game against a European giant where we need to go full throttle. Despite injuries and absences, we have a deep enough squad to put out a side to beat Arsenal - especially on their current form. We can worry about injuries forever, but this is a chance to knock out one of the favourites in front of their own fans, and derail their season even further, then hopefully get an easier draw and rotate later.Ali, Trent, Virgil, Quansah, Gomez, Mac, Jones, Gravenberch, Gakpo, Nunez, JotaThat still leaves players like Konate, Diaz, Elliot on the bench as options, for either rotation or changing the game.Let's keep the quadruple chances alive and leave Arsenal with one trophy to play for (which we'll then win anyway).