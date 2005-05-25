« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM  (Read 9377 times)

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,563
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #200 on: Today at 08:49:33 am »
It's a weird one. Be delighted if we win, philosophical if we lose and irritated with a draw.
Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,028
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #201 on: Today at 08:51:58 am »
I dont know why, but resting first team players never works in our favour. Best keep momentum and play this one and mid week with our strongest XI.

I think Arsenal will go full strength so anything less and were out
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,709
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #202 on: Today at 09:14:54 am »
Maybe if we weren't constantly running into PL teams instead of being repeatedly drawn against minnows like some other Premier League teams we might have had a better record in the cups. Ridiculous to say Klopp's never taken them seriously, though.  We've just been forced to manage team resources.

This is Arsenal's best shot at silverware this season. They're gonna go strong.
Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,312
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #203 on: Today at 09:19:02 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:14:54 am
Maybe if we weren't constantly running into PL teams instead of being repeatedly drawn against minnows like some other Premier League teams we might have had a better record in the cups. Ridiculous to say Klopp's never taken them seriously, though.  We've just been forced to manage team resources.

This is Arsenal's best shot at silverware this season. They're gonna go strong.

The amount of times we draw strong teams and City draw nobodies is annoying as fuck.
Online Redley

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 94
  • 'Salah la la la la la la....Egyptian King'
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #204 on: Today at 09:30:05 am »
Feels like the results so far would make it more palatable to go out now. Every PL side through so far without a replay, apart from a couple of all PL ties. Expect the same again tomorrow, so every chance the last 32 is half PL teams
Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,344
  • The first five yards........
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #205 on: Today at 09:49:02 am »
Nice OP Jm 55. The Cup will look much more winnable if Arsenal aren't in the 4th round draw.
Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,840
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #206 on: Today at 09:58:10 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:51:58 am
I dont know why, but resting first team players never works in our favour. Best keep momentum and play this one and mid week with our strongest XI.

I think Arsenal will go full strength so anything less and were out

In one. How often have we had a rest or a training trip abroad and struggled for rhythm?
Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,906
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #207 on: Today at 10:00:33 am »
expecting full strength normal ass team
Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,861
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #208 on: Today at 10:11:00 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:23:01 am
Im starting to think Klopp will go strong for this.

1. Arsenal will definitely go strong.
Theyve had a long rest before the game and will have a long break after. Plus they are on a losing run and will want to end that.
2. Liverpool have had a long break
Weve had a long so getting minutes in the legs for rhythm may not be the worse thing ahead of a semifinal. There is a short turnaround for the semifinal but there is a break afterwards. If think if were drawing in the final 10 minutes well fling everyone forwards and well either win or draw to avoid a replay.
Agree with this, and I don't think Jurgen will pick a weakened side anywhere near some of the suggestions posted on here. There are games where it's good to give loads of youngsters experience - such as a dead rubber in the EL/CL, or a game against a lower league club in the League cup or FA cup.

But away at Arsenal isn't a game to rest loads of our best players - regardless of how many competitions we're competing in. The 6-day rest before this game and 11-day rest after Fulham means that rhythm is important - plus we have a real chance to kick Arsenal whilst they're down and demoralise them further. You don't play a weakened team against a side that's won 1 of their last 5 league games and gone from 1st to 4th in a matter of weeks.

Also, Wednesday's game is Fulham at home in a two-legged semi final. It's not 'win at all costs' title decider or 2nd leg game against a European giant where we need to go full throttle. Despite injuries and absences, we have a deep enough squad to put out a side to beat Arsenal - especially on their current form. We can worry about injuries forever, but this is a chance to knock out one of the favourites in front of their own fans, and derail their season even further, then hopefully get an easier draw and rotate later.

Ali, Trent, Virgil, Quansah, Gomez, Mac, Jones, Gravenberch, Gakpo, Nunez, Jota

That still leaves players like Konate, Diaz, Elliot on the bench as options, for either rotation or changing the game.

Let's keep the quadruple chances alive and leave Arsenal with one trophy to play for (which we'll then win anyway).
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,211
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #209 on: Today at 10:15:17 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 08:25:49 am
on the other hand, going out to brighton last year was a turning point in our form which was excellent from almost then onwards (madrid thrashing aside)

We had Mo then though. This is our first game without him, if we lose today you know what the story will be, all about Nunez. It is why we should go strong, do the business hopefully a goal for Nunez and we gain some winning momentum going forward.
Online Dazzer23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,033
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #210 on: Today at 10:18:09 am »
Think it needs to be all or nothing in terms of team strength. If Arsenal go full strength, and I expect them to, anything less than the same from us will see us go out, so I see little value in resting 2 or 3 key players, may as well rest the lot.

Anyway just about to set off, my first away in 25 years  :D so going to enjoy the day regardless of result   
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,709
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #211 on: Today at 10:21:13 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:19:02 am
The amount of times we draw strong teams and City draw nobodies is annoying as fuck.

Also, remember the time we were in the CWC but were still expected to field a cup team against Villa something like 36 hours later? We rarely catch a break when it comes to the cups, certainly not since Jurgen has been in charge.
Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,893
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #212 on: Today at 10:28:30 am »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 08:39:18 am
If we put out anything less than our strongest team, I think we're out.  We lost 2 Europa away games with a weakened side.  Same will happen here.

We also beat West Ham 5-1 with what not many would describe as our strongest team.

Weve got a big enough squad now to rotate a bit and still be capable of beating almost anyone, obviously the devil is in the detail and if its heavily weakened then, yeah, well lose, if its a few rotations away from what most people would agree is our strongest team then were still capable of winning and theres an argument it may even be beneficial for freshness etc.
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,211
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #213 on: Today at 10:34:57 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:28:30 am
We also beat West Ham 5-1 with what not many would describe as our strongest team.

Weve got a big enough squad now to rotate a bit and still be capable of beating almost anyone, obviously the devil is in the detail and if its heavily weakened then, yeah, well lose, if its a few rotations away from what most people would agree is our strongest team then were still capable of winning and theres an argument it may even be beneficial for freshness etc.

If this game gets a result then after the Fulham game we're getting a rest anyway. The problem is if the players get too long off the sharpness and rhythm will be gone, and when we get back we need to hit the ground running. I don't doubt City will be in their stride once everyone's back playing again, we can't afford to not be matching them.
Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,893
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #214 on: Today at 10:50:55 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:34:57 am
If this game gets a result then after the Fulham game we're getting a rest anyway. The problem is if the players get too long off the sharpness and rhythm will be gone, and when we get back we need to hit the ground running. I don't doubt City will be in their stride once everyone's back playing again, we can't afford to not be matching them.

Honestly think the main worry is the fact that a footballer is more likely to get injured if you play him than if you dont and we cant afford any more at full back (or in midfield really).

My main concern is one of the full backs being a younger player whos not played or barely played all season up against Saka or Martinelli.

Obviously players can get injured in training, warming up etc but ultimately its more likely to happen on the pitch and less likely to happen if they don't play, I wonder if the manager will take that view.
Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,513
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #215 on: Today at 10:51:11 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:56:27 am
If its 1-1 final 90 seconds of extra time and we get possession in the attacking half, i say we pull the goalie.

No chance, he's a goal threat!
Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,618
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #216 on: Today at 10:53:55 am »
Gabriel Jesus is set to miss the game with a knee injury
Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,312
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #217 on: Today at 10:56:44 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:56:27 am
If its 1-1 final 90 seconds of extra time and we get possession in the attacking half, i say we pull the goalie.

Pull off the goalie? If that doesn't motivate Allison to score than nothing will.
Online Redley

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 94
  • 'Salah la la la la la la....Egyptian King'
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #218 on: Today at 10:57:32 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 10:53:55 am
Gabriel Jesus is set to miss the game with a knee injury

Thats annoying
Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,618
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #219 on: Today at 11:00:43 am »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 10:57:32 am
Thats annoying

Feels he often scores against us so I see it as a good thing ;D
Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #220 on: Today at 11:01:50 am »
suddenly our squad doesn't look that thick anymore with injuries and international commitments

Endo and salah both already out

Robbo, Tsimi, baj and thiago would rather be decent for rotation squad wise if they are fit.

only pros is that the emergence of quansah as a CB and gomes who somehow manages to fill in any role required in back 4 and most importantly stay injury free. I guess that the curated game time does help him.

I start ibou for this and play quansah vs Fulham. Rest of the team picks itself and we will see what happens this game as we rotate for the Fulham match.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,598
Re: MATCH PREVIEW – Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024 – 4:30PM
« Reply #221 on: Today at 11:04:22 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:34:57 am
If this game gets a result then after the Fulham game we're getting a rest anyway. The problem is if the players get too long off the sharpness and rhythm will be gone, and when we get back we need to hit the ground running. I don't doubt City will be in their stride once everyone's back playing again, we can't afford to not be matching them.
take your point Jill, but out of the potential player fitness outcomes in a hypothetical situation I'd take 'unsharp/out of rhythm' as an end result over 'overplayed/fatigued' or 'injured' every time. easiest and quickest of the three to 'resolve'.
Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,312
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #222 on: Today at 11:04:23 am »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 10:57:32 am
Thats annoying

He nearly always scores against us.
Online Hestoic

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #223 on: Today at 11:18:24 am »
I've not really been up for this but now it's nearly here, I want to batter them. Fuck them. Hope Nunez puts a couple away.
Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,726
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #224 on: Today at 11:18:35 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 11:00:43 am
Feels he often scores against us so I see it as a good thing ;D

11 g/a for him in 15 appearances against us
Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,380
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #225 on: Today at 11:37:49 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:15:17 am
We had Mo then though. This is our first game without him, if we lose today you know what the story will be, all about Nunez. It is why we should go strong, do the business hopefully a goal for Nunez and we gain some winning momentum going forward.
I have a good feeling about this, Jill.
I expect us to counter press the piss out of Arsenal and that will create our goals. Klopps recently said (after the West Ham game?) that we're finally back to our counter pressing best, so one would expect more goals from now on, especially against the bigger teams.
Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,271
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #226 on: Today at 11:54:30 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:14:54 am
Maybe if we weren't constantly running into PL teams instead of being repeatedly drawn against minnows like some other Premier League teams we might have had a better record in the cups. Ridiculous to say Klopp's never taken them seriously, though.  We've just been forced to manage team resources.

This is Arsenal's best shot at silverware this season. They're gonna go strong.

Probably no coincidence that when we did win it we had Shrewsbury at home in the 3rd and Cardiff at home (I think) in the 4th enabling us to make a few change and cope with Mos absence. A couple of kindly draws and the competition opened up for us a bit.

Doesnt seem to happen too often. Philosophical about today. Would love to go through. But understand the reasons why we might rotate and even if we went as strong as we could, we may struggle with the absences so going to be tough regardless. Hope whatever side we put out gives it a good go though, imagine the boost we get if we knock out Arsenal at home with a patched up side.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,589
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #227 on: Today at 11:56:46 am »
Thanks for the OP! Buzzing for this game now.

Expect us to go full strength. Arsenal most definitely will. I think a lot of Arsenal fans are seeing this as a must win to turn their season around. I am seeing it as more of a "free hit" for us. Win and we're one step closer to another trophy whilst having dealt a title contendor a psychological blow. Lose and we have a few less games to play while we concentrate on the other three trophies we can still win.

The only shite outcome is a draw. And at least that would give us an exciting Anfield showdown if you're looking for positives.

Whatever else gets said about the decline of the FA Cup in the modern era, all three of my memories of winning the FA Cup have been brilliant.
