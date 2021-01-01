« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM  (Read 8913 times)

Offline No666

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #200 on: Today at 08:49:33 am »
It's a weird one. Be delighted if we win, philosophical if we lose and irritated with a draw.
Online ScubaSteve

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #201 on: Today at 08:51:58 am »
I dont know why, but resting first team players never works in our favour. Best keep momentum and play this one and mid week with our strongest XI.

I think Arsenal will go full strength so anything less and were out
Online Red Beret

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #202 on: Today at 09:14:54 am »
Maybe if we weren't constantly running into PL teams instead of being repeatedly drawn against minnows like some other Premier League teams we might have had a better record in the cups. Ridiculous to say Klopp's never taken them seriously, though.  We've just been forced to manage team resources.

This is Arsenal's best shot at silverware this season. They're gonna go strong.
Online spider-neil

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #203 on: Today at 09:19:02 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:14:54 am
Maybe if we weren't constantly running into PL teams instead of being repeatedly drawn against minnows like some other Premier League teams we might have had a better record in the cups. Ridiculous to say Klopp's never taken them seriously, though.  We've just been forced to manage team resources.

This is Arsenal's best shot at silverware this season. They're gonna go strong.

The amount of times we draw strong teams and City draw nobodies is annoying as fuck.
Offline Redley

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #204 on: Today at 09:30:05 am »
Feels like the results so far would make it more palatable to go out now. Every PL side through so far without a replay, apart from a couple of all PL ties. Expect the same again tomorrow, so every chance the last 32 is half PL teams
Online Yorkykopite

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #205 on: Today at 09:49:02 am »
Nice OP Jm 55. The Cup will look much more winnable if Arsenal aren't in the 4th round draw.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #206 on: Today at 09:58:10 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:51:58 am
I dont know why, but resting first team players never works in our favour. Best keep momentum and play this one and mid week with our strongest XI.

I think Arsenal will go full strength so anything less and were out

In one. How often have we had a rest or a training trip abroad and struggled for rhythm?
Online [new username under construction]

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #207 on: Today at 10:00:33 am »
expecting full strength normal ass team
Online keyop

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #208 on: Today at 10:11:00 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:23:01 am
Im starting to think Klopp will go strong for this.

1. Arsenal will definitely go strong.
Theyve had a long rest before the game and will have a long break after. Plus they are on a losing run and will want to end that.
2. Liverpool have had a long break
Weve had a long so getting minutes in the legs for rhythm may not be the worse thing ahead of a semifinal. There is a short turnaround for the semifinal but there is a break afterwards. If think if were drawing in the final 10 minutes well fling everyone forwards and well either win or draw to avoid a replay.
Agree with this, and I don't think Jurgen will pick a weakened side anywhere near some of the suggestions posted on here. There are games where it's good to give loads of youngsters experience - such as a dead rubber in the EL/CL, or a game against a lower league club in the League cup or FA cup.

But away at Arsenal isn't a game to rest loads of our best players - regardless of how many competitions we're competing in. The 6-day rest before this game and 11-day rest after Fulham means that rhythm is important - plus we have a real chance to kick Arsenal whilst they're down and demoralise them further. You don't play a weakened team against a side that's won 1 of their last 5 league games and gone from 1st to 4th in a matter of weeks.

Also, Wednesday's game is Fulham at home in a two-legged semi final. It's not 'win at all costs' title decider or 2nd leg game against a European giant where we need to go full throttle. Despite injuries and absences, we have a deep enough squad to put out a side to beat Arsenal - especially on their current form. We can worry about injuries forever, but this is a chance to knock out one of the favourites in front of their own fans, and derail their season even further, then hopefully get an easier draw and rotate later.

Ali, Trent, Virgil, Quansah, Gomez, Mac, Jones, Gravenberch, Gakpo, Nunez, Jota

That still leaves players like Konate, Diaz, Elliot on the bench as options, for either rotation or changing the game.

Let's keep the quadruple chances alive and leave Arsenal with one trophy to play for (which we'll then win anyway).
Online jillcwhomever

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #209 on: Today at 10:15:17 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 08:25:49 am
on the other hand, going out to brighton last year was a turning point in our form which was excellent from almost then onwards (madrid thrashing aside)

We had Mo then though. This is our first game without him, if we lose today you know what the story will be, all about Nunez. It is why we should go strong, do the business hopefully a goal for Nunez and we gain some winning momentum going forward.
Online Dazzer23

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #210 on: Today at 10:18:09 am »
Think it needs to be all or nothing in terms of team strength. If Arsenal go full strength, and I expect them to, anything less than the same from us will see us go out, so I see little value in resting 2 or 3 key players, may as well rest the lot.

Anyway just about to set off, my first away in 25 years  :D so going to enjoy the day regardless of result   
Online Red Beret

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #211 on: Today at 10:21:13 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:19:02 am
The amount of times we draw strong teams and City draw nobodies is annoying as fuck.

Also, remember the time we were in the CWC but were still expected to field a cup team against Villa something like 36 hours later? We rarely catch a break when it comes to the cups, certainly not since Jurgen has been in charge.
Online Jm55

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #212 on: Today at 10:28:30 am »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 08:39:18 am
If we put out anything less than our strongest team, I think we're out.  We lost 2 Europa away games with a weakened side.  Same will happen here.

We also beat West Ham 5-1 with what not many would describe as our strongest team.

Weve got a big enough squad now to rotate a bit and still be capable of beating almost anyone, obviously the devil is in the detail and if its heavily weakened then, yeah, well lose, if its a few rotations away from what most people would agree is our strongest team then were still capable of winning and theres an argument it may even be beneficial for freshness etc.
