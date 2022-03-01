If it's pretty unanimous that the PGMOL are unfit for purpose, an organisation with zero accountability and reflective practice, and in dire need of root-and-branch reform, why is the notion that against such a backdrop some form of officiating bias against us exists so hard for some to acknowledge?
It's an interesting question, because such an environment is a fertile breeding ground for bias to manifest. Add human psychology into the mix and the case for bias becomes all the more compelling.
Everyone, and I mean everyone
is prone to prejudice and the bias which results from it. No one is exempt from that. It's part of human nature. This is why there are rules and laws in place in workplaces and society to combat prejudice and its manifestations.
If I was a referee and given free reign in a deeply flawed, lax, unprofessional and non self reflective organisation, then I'd 100% screw the Mancs over. I'd screw Everton over. And Chelsea and Abu Dhabi. Not all the time. Not in every game. But I'd screw them over when it really matters. One way or another. I'd do so because I could. I'd do so because my 'profession' would actually back me up. Now I'm a decent, honest type of guy. I'm an easy going type too. But in such a shambolic, unprofessional environment where bad practice is left unchecked, I'd probably let my inherent bias make some mischief.
Give a person power and control, then take away responsibility and accountability, and what you get is what we are seeing on the field of play. Personally, I can't understand why some people don't see this, but that's just me. Given the circumstances, it's a natural outcome.
Referees hold bias. They do so because they are human beings, and bias in human beings is natural. They are also football fans. That's why they are in the game. They will all have grown up supporting a certain club and disliking other rival clubs. They'll all have grown up in communities that see rival communities in a negative light. Bias will have become ingrained, because it's natural for it to do so. This is why if their profession seek to be fit for the purpose of refereeing a multi-billion pound industry to a high standard, they need to acknowledge their own failings, their own innate biases and acknowledge them, work on them and improve their practice. Otherwise, they will fail in their duties, and failing is exactly what they are doing right now. They, as a profession, are bringing the game into disrepute.
No profession that is so invested in arse-covering can ever be effective. A profession that cannot see its own flaws cannot address those flaws. A profession that also fines people who point out their failings is actually dangerous.