The implication of many in this thread is the PMGOL and it's members are out to get Liverpool, be that being paid off by cheaty or hating us because of where they come from. I do not believe it's corruption of those forms.

Having a body unaccountable and allowed to twist into the sheer incompetent closed ranks shitshow it is today, technically is that corruption? It's not the above for me, it's a body needing reform, ironically in todays world one of many, tory britain for you..



I see refs coming out against us at Anfield with the mindset they will not let the "kop" influence them, that is a weak / cowards mentality but it's not corruption because it's not Liverpool specifically more the beast the crowd is/represents i.e. how dare anyone question my ability as a ref.



That is a fair and valid position to take. However it has no impact whatsoever on whether the PGMOL has corrupt practices and is therefore by definition a corrupt organisation.Yes, what you describe is clearly a form of corruption.I think it is clear that the PGMOL is clearly unfit for purpose. The point is how it got there. If you want a fit for purpose organisation then you put things in place to ensure it happens. You create a diverse and inclusive organisation by having an open and fair recruitment policy. The PGMOL is the antithesis of that. Nepotism is rife, there is no diversity and the vast majority of staff are basically white middle aged northern males. If you look at the PGMOL staff they are basically the select group from PGMOL's inception.You have procedures in place to deal with criticism in a fair and open manner. You actively encourage your staff to challenge each other to be the best they can be. Again the PGMOL are the antithesis of that concept. Criticism is dealt with by closing ranks and attacking whoever criticises them. Criticism results in a vindictive reaction in which a referee who is criticised gets more of your games.You have robust procedures in place that ensure you don't get conflicts of interest. The PGMOL doesn't do that. You can moonlight for a Clubs owner one day and then be officiating their closest rivals days later. You can then be selected for a title decider involving those two teams towards the end of the season.There are so many simple changes that the PGMOL could make that would improve things immediately. Split VAR and the referees into two independent bodies each reporting to an independent body. Ban Referees working for clubs owners. Publish the transcript of every game. Allocate officials randomly and equally amongst the 20 teams in the League. That then reduces any bias and creates a level playing field. Publish the table that the PGMOL have that shows how well each official is doing and have promotion and relegation from the PGMOL select group.Bring in Automated offsides and reduce the impact of human fallibility and bias. Use the PGMOL's psychologists to address any bias officials have and teach them to officiate fairly. Stop the absolute madness of allowing officials to referee the game in any manner they decide. A perfect example was the completely diverse manner in which Taylor and Coote officiated Sunday's game.These are simple changes that would improve PGMOL. They won't do it because there is too much self-interest.