Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3480 on: Today at 01:03:52 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 12:16:37 pm

 If it doesn't stop or the offenders aren't removed forfeit the game.

Your not removing 60% of the crowd and them knowing we'll forfeit the game it'll be more like 99%. 
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3481 on: Today at 01:05:37 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:43:21 am
You could say the same for our club also.

Whether people are full out conspiracists, or believing that the refs club are clean as a hound's tooth, it is asking for trouble and incredibly unprofessional at best to be appointing referee's from rival towns and families for such a derby match.

100%. They should be shouting it from the rooftops.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3482 on: Today at 01:09:29 pm »
If it's pretty unanimous that the PGMOL are unfit for purpose, an organisation with zero accountability and reflective practice, and in dire need of root-and-branch reform, why is the notion that against such a backdrop some form of officiating bias against us exists so hard for some to acknowledge?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3483 on: Today at 01:13:31 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:01:47 pm
If you are saying that an official isn't refereeing a game to the rules of football then that's corrupt isn't it?

Depends if you believe it's a pre-agreed thing to do Liverpool over, which no, I don't believe is what it is.

Is the PMGOL now corrupt because it's more interested in protecting it's incompetent officials rather than just implementing the letter of the law and learning from mistakes? Then yes it has become a corrupt organisation for those reasons.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3484 on: Today at 01:16:49 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:13:31 pm
Depends if you believe it's a pre-agreed thing to do Liverpool over, which no, I don't believe is what it is.

Is the PMGOL now corrupt because it's more interested in protecting it's incompetent officials rather than just implementing the letter of the law and learning from mistakes? Then yes it has become a corrupt organisation for those reasons.

It doesn't depend.

If you have an official and for whatever reason they aren't employing the rules of football fairly and correctly then is that corrupt?

Are you saying that the laws of football don't matter and any referee can give any decision they like in any circumstance and that's absolutely fine?

Talk me through the 5-0 at Old Trafford and Antony Taylors officiating of the game.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3485 on: Today at 01:17:10 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:43:13 pm
The implication of many in this thread is the PMGOL and it's members are out to get Liverpool, be that being paid off by cheaty or hating us because of where they come from. I do not believe it's corruption of those forms.
That is a fair and valid position to take. However it has no impact whatsoever on whether the PGMOL has corrupt practices and is therefore by definition a corrupt organisation. 

Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:43:13 pm
Having a body unaccountable and allowed to twist into the sheer incompetent closed ranks shitshow it is today, technically is that corruption? It's not the above for me, it's a body needing reform, ironically in todays world one of many, tory britain for you..

I see refs coming out against us at Anfield with the mindset they will not let the "kop" influence them, that is a weak / cowards mentality but it's not corruption because it's not Liverpool specifically more the beast the crowd is/represents i.e. how dare anyone question my ability as a ref.

Yes, what you describe is clearly a form of corruption.

I think it is clear that the PGMOL is clearly unfit for purpose. The point is how it got there. If you want a fit for purpose organisation then you put things in place to ensure it happens. You create a diverse and inclusive organisation by having an open and fair recruitment policy. The PGMOL is the antithesis of that. Nepotism is rife, there is no diversity and the vast majority of staff are basically white middle aged northern males. If you look at the PGMOL staff they are basically the select group from PGMOL's inception.

You have procedures in place to deal with criticism in a fair and open manner. You actively encourage your staff to challenge each other to be the best they can be. Again the PGMOL are the antithesis of that concept. Criticism is dealt with by closing ranks and attacking whoever criticises them. Criticism results in a vindictive reaction in which a referee who is criticised gets more of your games.

You have robust procedures in place that ensure you don't get conflicts of interest. The PGMOL doesn't do that. You can moonlight for a Clubs owner one day and then be officiating their closest rivals days later. You can then be selected for a title decider involving those two teams towards the end of the season.

There are so many simple changes that the PGMOL could make that would improve things immediately. Split VAR and the referees into two independent bodies each reporting to an independent body. Ban Referees working for clubs owners. Publish the transcript of every game. Allocate officials randomly and equally amongst the 20 teams in the League. That then reduces any bias and creates a level playing field. Publish the table that the PGMOL have that shows how well each official is doing and have promotion and relegation from the PGMOL select group.

Bring in Automated offsides and reduce the impact of human fallibility and bias. Use the PGMOL's psychologists to address any bias officials have and teach them to officiate fairly. Stop the absolute madness of allowing officials to referee the game in any manner they decide. A perfect example was the completely diverse manner in which Taylor and Coote officiated Sunday's game.

These are simple changes that would improve PGMOL. They won't do it because there is too much self-interest.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3486 on: Today at 01:17:31 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:16:49 pm
It doesn't depend.

If you have an official and for whatever reason they aren't employing the rules of football fairly and correctly then is that corrupt?

Are you saying that the laws of football don't matter and any referee can give any decision they like in any circumstance and that's absolutely fine?

Talk me through the 5-0 at Old Trafford and Antony Taylors officiating of the game.

I've answered your question Andy, asking me in a different way won't get you a different answer. :)
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3487 on: Today at 01:17:46 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 12:20:46 pm
I never said that Yorky. I said I don't know how the likes of yourself feel but I also said too that maybe the likes of yourself don't feel this as deeply as the likes of those of us who without any shadow of a doubt do feel the anguish of this incredibly deeply because we don't believe that incompetence or human error is remotely near enough to explaining why and how all three crystal clear crucial possibly season defining incidents were ruled in favour of our opponents on the day. I say maybe because although I cannot actually know what you feel, at the same time I cannot in my own limited mind comprehend how anyone can feel it as deeply as I am feeling it and yet at the same time still steadfastly reject any notion that the officials for these episodes did not simply make errors but instead simply chose not to favour the team that they so manifestly should have ruled in favour of when all the evidence in front of them proved the opposite to be the case.

Fair enough Timbo. But I can assure there's no "maybe" about it. None at all.

On a separate note (or is it?) I was astounded at the imcompetence of the referee in the Saudi v West Ham match on Saturday. I've only just seen the goals, although I'd heard about Gordon's two pens. Neither was a penalty. The second one - which went to VAR - should actually have been a free kick to West Ham. Possibly the first too. It's quite clear what happened in both cases. Gordon couldn't reach the ball and therefore put his foot directly in the line of the West Ham player who could. In other words he kicked them. None of the referees at the match understood what they'd seen. I would say this is further proof that referees generally aren't equipped with enough knowledge of the game to be able to officiate it properly.

It took years before they got it into their thick skulls what a "Pires penalty" was - you know, where the attacker on the ball deliberately kicks the leg of the defender who is about to challenge them. It was an extremely slow education. Finally they got it and you don't often see pens given for such cheating anymore. But now we have the 'Gordon' and my guess is we'll see a hell of a lot more of it before the refs, as a body, cotton on.

(Alternatively I suppose you could argue that the ref was simply paid off by Saudi Arabia on Saturday).

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3488 on: Today at 01:21:03 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:17:46 pm
Fair enough Timbo. But I can assure there's no "maybe" about it. None at all.

On a separate note (or is it?) I was astounded at the imcompetence of the referee in the Saudi v West Ham match on Saturday. I've only just seen the goals, although I'd heard about Gordon's two pens. Neither was a penalty. The second one - which went to VAR - should actually have been a free kick to West Ham. Possibly the first too. It's quite clear what happened in both cases. Gordon couldn't reach the ball and therefore put his foot directly in the line of the West Ham player who could. In other words he kicked them. None of the referees at the match understood what they'd seen. I would say this is further proof that referees generally aren't equipped with enough knowledge of the game to be able to officiate it properly.

It took years before they got it into their thick skulls what a "Pires penalty" was - you know, where the attacker on the ball deliberately kicks the leg of the defender who is about to challenge them. It was an extremely slow education. Finally they got it and you don't often see pens given for such cheating anymore. But now we have the 'Gordon' and my guess is we'll see a hell of a lot more of it before the refs, as a body, cotton on.

(Alternatively I suppose you could argue that the ref was simply paid off by Saudi Arabia on Saturday).




What is your view of the VAR that didn't give the penno against Manchester City being given the ref assignment at Anfield on Thursday? How do you feel about Manchester United's Taylor being fourth official in that game and then refereeing his hometown club at their ground against us on Sunday, while Brookes has being given the VAR job for that fixture?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3489 on: Today at 01:26:23 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:17:31 pm
I've answered your question Andy, asking me in a different way won't get you a different answer. :)

Well I will put my position. For me, the job of the officails at football matches is to apply the laws of the game fairly and competently across the board - regardless of who the manager is. Regardless of who the player is. Regardless of who the club is. Regardless of where they were born.

Now that Taylor - a Mancunian - whose entire family all support Manchester United is once again going to be allowed to referee Manchester United v Liverpool after his disgusting and pathetic biased performance at Old Trafford, is laughable.

He did not apply the rules of the game - because if he had then the game would have been abandoned. We have actual players that were fouled on the floor before some gozzy eyed thug kicks fuck out of him when he's done and that isn't a red? According to Taylor, the Pogba assault wasn't even a red. We had the absolute shite kicked out of us and he just allowed it to happen - having a gob on him as bad as any other Manchester United fan pissed off that his team was getting twatted by Liverpool.


Do you think his officiating was fair and even and level-headed?

If you do, then I guess you don't mind him reffing on Sunday and you'll be mystified if he fucks us over - just another of those 'weird' things and with that dickhead on VAR, it's hard to see Brookes giving us anything either.

But you'll just be surprised and amazed and mystified by it all, because if the fuck us over then it's just some weird unexplainable thing that has never happened before and you'll agree everyone will be amazed?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3490 on: Today at 01:29:09 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:21:03 pm

What is your view of the VAR that didn't give the penno against Manchester City being given the ref assignment at Anfield on Thursday? How do you feel about Manchester United's Taylor being fourth official in that game and then refereeing his hometown club at their ground against us on Sunday, while Brookes has being given the VAR job for that fixture?


I worry slightly about the first. He obviously isn't a good referee since he missed what should have been fairly clear with the benefit of a replay from another angle. If Taylor is a Man United fan then it's a scandal that he has been chosen to referee a Man United match. The club should accordingly. And finally Brookes is terrible. I don't feel good about that at all.

Let me ask three questions of my own.

1. Why do you think Attwell has been chosen - and what do you expect him to do during the match on Thursday?
2. Why do you think Taylor has been chosen - and what do you expect him to do during the match v Man United.
3. Ditto Brookes (if you like)
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3491 on: Today at 01:36:57 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:29:09 pm
I worry slightly about the first. He obviously isn't a good referee since he missed what should have been fairly clear with the benefit of a replay from another angle. If Taylor is a Man United fan then it's a scandal that he has been chosen to referee a Man United match. The club should accordingly. And finally Brookes is terrible. I don't feel good about that at all.

Let me ask three questions of my own.

1. Why do you think Attwell has been chosen - and what do you expect him to do during the match on Thursday?
2. Why do you think Taylor has been chosen - and what do you expect him to do during the match v Man United.
3. Ditto Brookes (if you like)

1. Because we get the same fuckers all the time. The ones that seem to make a lot of 'mistakes' at our matches. I expect he'll deny one or two stonewaller pennos for us, generally give most things to them and book more of our players after we commit more 'fouls' than a team that we'll probably have twice the possession of. Again. Been happening all season that. A team with the most possession and shots getting more free kicks against us and bollocks yellow cards - the last game barely had a bad challenge - bar on the one on Mac and Gomez - and he gave us 5 fucking yellow cards. Fucking laughable. So more of the same that we got from Coote the last game. Antony Taylor will just be the usual dickhead that he always is as fourth official.

2. Why does he keep getting our games? He officially supports Altringcham - but he's from Wythenshaw and his whole family have season tickets at Old Trafford. I find it remarkable that you think that having your entire family supporting a team won't influence you in the slightest. I think we should be too good for them, but I expect he'll do what he normally does - give loads of fouls against us for nothing, watch their players boot us up and down the park for 90 minutes and ignore probably red after probable red - like he did in the 5-0. I think we'll win. Despite the refereee. But there is also the chance that he'll send off one of ours early, give a dodgy penno and then we'd have to see from there. I'm sure they will all be honest 'mistakes' though.

3. No idea how Brookes is even employed as a match official. He's fucked us over several times this season already and I expect another bunch of 'mistakes' from him come Sunday.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3492 on: Today at 01:43:02 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:36:57 pm
I find it remarkable that you think that having your entire family supporting a team won't influence you in the slightest.

Just on this point, I didn't comment on this at all and therefore you cannot have found it "remarkable". The reason I didn't comment was that you didn't mention his entire family supported Man United. You actually said that he did, which of course is much more incriminating. My reply was that if you're right and Taylor does support Man United then I find it a "scandal" that he's refereeing our game against them. I also said that I would expect Liverpool Football Club to make an official complaint - which is a much more hardline position than you've taken. Why are you so soft on this?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3493 on: Today at 01:44:27 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:13:31 pm
Depends if you believe it's a pre-agreed thing to do Liverpool over, which no, I don't believe is what it is.

Is the PMGOL now corrupt because it's more interested in protecting it's incompetent officials rather than just implementing the letter of the law and learning from mistakes? Then yes it has become a corrupt organisation for those reasons.

My take is that the way PGMOL operates allows bias to flourish. That is corrupt.

The PGMOL aren't deliberately targeting Liverpool. It for me is a side effect of allowing bias to flourish. To be blunt there are more reasons to dislike LFC and scousers than every other team. We are anti-establishment and the people who are attracted to refereeing are typically pro-establishment. We are anti-monarchy and the PGMOL and its members are typically pro-monarchy. We are a left leaning City and the people who are attracted to organisations like the PGMOL are typically anti left wing.

We took on the establishment and uncovered the biggest miscarriage of justice at Hillsborough. The two senior figures at the PGMOL are Webb and Atkinson two ex-serving Yorkshire Police officers. The ingrained stereotypes are that scousers are dishonest and indulge in self-pity if they don't get their own way are going to influence officials. A huge number of decisions over a season are made depending on players reactions. That is going to be influenced by preconceptions regarding honestly and self pity.

An example would be organisation xyz that is backwards and bigoted. Refuses to modernise and is full of white middle aged males from a similar background who close ranks.

Now you have someone called Sophie who is a none binary person from an ethnic minority, with brightly coloured hair, who is anti-establishment, anti-monarchy and has a scouse accent. Now it would probably be wrong to say that organisation is automatically biased against Sophie. However, if the organisation is not pro-active and doesn't put in place robust protocols to stop their employees various biases then it is pretty inevitable that Sophie will suffer more than an individual who only has one of those characteristics.

Crucial to whether Sophie is treated fairly and whether the organisation is corrupt would be how they react to a complaint by Sophie. In the case of the PGMOL any complaint results in the closing of ranks and the complainee being subjected to further victimisation. You only work with the person you complained about one day a week well that is changing it is now three times a week.

That is why the PGMOL is corrupt for me and why Liverpool suffer more than anyone else.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3494 on: Today at 01:50:46 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:43:02 pm
Just on this point, I didn't comment on this at all and therefore you cannot have found it "remarkable". The reason I didn't comment was that you didn't mention his entire family supported Man United. You actually said that he did, which of course is much more incriminating. My reply was that if you're right and Taylor does support Man United then I find it a "scandal" that he's refereeing our game against them. I also said that I would expect Liverpool Football Club to make an official complaint - which is a much more hardline position than you've taken. Why are you so soft on this?

What will they do?

I know some professional referees from years back. They all lie on their form and can write what they want? One of the lads I know is from Liverpool and supports Liverpool and wrote a different team on the form and that was accepted - despite him sounding the most Scouse you could possible imagine.

What would the club say? PGMOL would say "Well. He wrote Altringcham on the form, so that's who he supports'


Do you honestly believe that any referee that supports a Big Club would write that down if it meant that they'd be missing half the gigs? Referees would have been into footy - probably been footy players themselves, certainly would be at some stage matchgoing fans - for instance a couple of years ago, Paul Tierney was spotted on camera in the Stretford End. He's from Wigan and put Wigan on his form. If you've worked or lived in Wigan then the majority of football fans there either support Manchester United or Liverpool and most also support Wigan.

If he wrote 'Manchester United' on his form, then he'd be denied lots of juicy gigs wouldn't he?

The only time I can remember anyone being remotely arsed about where refs were from was Mike Dean - who isn't even a Scouser not being allowed to ref Liverpool or Everton - despite most Tranmere fans fucking hating Liverpool and Everton more than the Mancs - he wasn't allowed to ref our games and got pulled from the cup final.

That seemed harsh, but sensible, but is never applied with Manchester or Greater Manchester born referees reffing Manchester Clubs or their hated rivals.

Why is that? They have 27 officials to pick from.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3495 on: Today at 01:51:25 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:17:46 pm
Fair enough Timbo. But I can assure there's no "maybe" about it. None at all.

On a separate note (or is it?) I was astounded at the imcompetence of the referee in the Saudi v West Ham match on Saturday. I've only just seen the goals, although I'd heard about Gordon's two pens. Neither was a penalty. The second one - which went to VAR - should actually have been a free kick to West Ham. Possibly the first too. It's quite clear what happened in both cases. Gordon couldn't reach the ball and therefore put his foot directly in the line of the West Ham player who could. In other words he kicked them. None of the referees at the match understood what they'd seen. I would say this is further proof that referees generally aren't equipped with enough knowledge of the game to be able to officiate it properly.

It took years before they got it into their thick skulls what a "Pires penalty" was - you know, where the attacker on the ball deliberately kicks the leg of the defender who is about to challenge them. It was an extremely slow education. Finally they got it and you don't often see pens given for such cheating anymore. But now we have the 'Gordon' and my guess is we'll see a hell of a lot more of it before the refs, as a body, cotton on.

(Alternatively I suppose you could argue that the ref was simply paid off by Saudi Arabia on Saturday).



Or you could look at the fact that players like Gordon, Grealish, Maddison and latterly Kane are officiated differently to say Salah. White middle aged officials favour English players. That is then reinforced by those English cheats being described as clever and professional. Whilst foreign players get treated in the exact opposite way. They are basically cheating bastards trying to con our officials and should be deported.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3496 on: Today at 01:52:45 pm »
Even if Taylor was the utmost professional who never let any biases influence his decisions, which is extremely difficult with instant decisions anyway, the optics of using a referee from the area, with family ST holders, isn't good, especially with all the complaints about refereeing this season. There's already major SM accounts posting jokes about Shaun ryder being the fourth official or when the first red will be shown to LFC players, etc. Even if he has a good game, any decision for United or against Liverpool will be questioned. The PL in 2007, with Dean, were clear that the appearance of impartiality was just as, well more than, important in their trust in Mike Dean to be impartial in the game. They also didn't want to put undue pressure on their referee. What's changed other than the leadership?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!p
« Reply #3497 on: Today at 01:56:07 pm »
Dreax  in one of your posts said we should be tougher and surround the refs etc
Have you watched how we have been reffed this season??
Trent takes  10 seconds on a throw in and gets a yellow we kick a ball away its a yellow  we ask for a card and its a yellow. Never mind a pull back on Salah is nothing while opposition players get the free kick.

How to f**k could we surround the ref or complain about decisions  it would backfire worse.

Another point was made that we cant say anything about the refs ahead of the game but Ped did this a couple of eeeks ago and got away with it not only before but after the game had his players given their own tv show to explain how the refs got decisions like the Doku kick correct.

To think we watch the same game and some see all the decisions on field , picking the refs, white washing the VAR. all as somehow  explainable/innocent/ happens to everybody shite is amazing really. But so what anyway when the soccer scandal in Italy was ongoing it was done by giving decisions against a team so they wouldnt have their best players available for the next game  the cheating was not so obvious but all the small decisions in order to influence the overall game.

The start of the season we had crazy red cards against us denying us players for the next games last week Macca and I think ending get yellows so now only 2 more away from automatic bans  but nothing to see there either.





