Corruption conjures up images of brown envelopes being passed or shady payments into offshore accounts.



That only scratches the surface though. It is akin to professionals turning a blind eye to racism or sexism even though they know it is completely wrong. It is about members of an organisation closing ranks and protecting each other even though they know a colleague has made a mistake or is biased.



As Klopp has stated, no matter how incorrect a decision is the refereeing community closes rank and protects whoever made the mistake or protects referees who have a bias against a particular side.



Mike Dean sums it up.



"I think I knew if I did send him to the screen... hes cautioned both managers, hes had a hell of a game, its been such a tough game end to end. I said to Anthony afterwards, 'I just didnt want to send you to the screen after what has gone on in the game'.



"I didnt want to send him up because he is a mate as well as a referee and I think I didnt want to send him up because I didnt want any more grief than he already had.



"Anthony, he is big and bald and ugly enough to know if he is going to the screen he is going to the screen for a reason. If someone pulls their hair now its dead easy. Its just a brainwave by me, a really bad call by me, and it kind of affected me as VAR going forward."



Doing something that you know is completely wrong to protect a colleague, yourself or the organization you work for is corruption.



That for me is why I think the correct term is institutionalised bias and that going along with it, and then doubling down is when it becomes corruption. There seems to be the misconception that corruption has to involve personal gain.



The reality is that most corruption involves self preservation or more commonly protecting the organisation. You look at most miscarriages of justice and it is rarely for financial gain but usually to protect an organisation.



That is where PGMOL is at now they are far more interested in closing ranks and protecting themselves and the organisation. Than in whether a decision is correct or not. They are far more interested in closing ranks than rooting out the bad apples. That is why they are no longer fit for purpose and need disbanding and a fair and accountable refereeing organisation being created to replace them.